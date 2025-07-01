Powered by RND
The Sepsis Spectrum
The Sepsis Spectrum
The Sepsis Spectrum

Sepsis Alliance
Health & Wellness
The Sepsis Spectrum
  Can the Microbiome Predict Sepsis?
    Can standard sepsis protocols catch what the gut already knows? In this conversation, Nicole sits down with Dr. Laura Kahn to explore how the microbiome could transform our understanding of sepsis, antimicrobial resistance, and upstream prevention. They dive into One Health thinking, gut-brain signaling, dysbiosis as an early disease marker, and why your patient's toilet might someday replace lab work. A provocative look at the limits of protocolized medicine and the potential power of microbial diagnostics. Featured Guest: Laura Kahn, MD, MPH, MPP (LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/in/laura-kahn-79b01510/): Physician and researcher at Princeton University focused on clinical judgment, public policy, and One Health systems. Key Takeaways: Understand the One Health model and why it's crucial for addressing modern health threats across humans, animals, and ecosystems. Explore how antimicrobial resistance (AMR) develops and spreads from livestock practices to poor sanitation and why the microbiome plays a central role. Learn how human-pet relationships, dietary patterns, and environmental exposures all shape microbial health and, potentially, susceptibility to infection. See how gut dysbiosis may serve as an early indicator of systemic dysfunction, possibly even preceding conditions like sepsis. Discover emerging ideas for integrating microbiome monitoring into clinical care, including the future of diagnostic toilets and personalized microbial assessments. Walk away with actionable insights for strengthening antimicrobial stewardship, counseling patients more holistically, and considering interspecies health in everyday practice.
  How are AMR and Sepsis Connected?
    Unpack the critical links between infection, antimicrobial resistance, and sepsis with host Nicole Kupchik, and learn how together, they're placing intense strain on public health systems, communities, and the broader social factors that shape health and well-being. Joined by sepsis and infection prevention leaders Pat Posa and Dr. Cindy Hou, this episode explores how preventing infections before they happen remains one of the most effective strategies to reduce AMR and decrease sepsis risk across all care settings—from hospitals to home-based care. Major global health events, like the COVID-19 pandemic, have dramatically reshaped the landscape, exposing weaknesses in infection control and accelerating AMR challenges. As these challenges grow, education and public awareness have become essential tools. Essential for clinicians, sepsis coordinators, infection preventionists, and anyone across the continuum of care focused on quality improvement and reducing patient harm.. Featured Guests: Pat Posa, RN, BSN, MSA, CCRN, FAAN (IG @patposa): Quality and Patient Safety expert known for leading sepsis bundle initiatives at Michigan Medicine and the Hospital Medicine Safety Consortium. Cindy Hou, DO, MA, MBA, FIDSA (LinkedIn @cindy-hou-iddoc):Chief Medical Officer, Sepsis Alliance,  Infectious disease physician and Infection Control Officer at Jefferson Health - New Jersey, specializing in antimicrobial stewardship and HAI prevention.  Key Takeaways: Look at how infection, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and sepsis are all tangled together—and how they're putting serious pressure on public health, communities, and the social factors that affect people's well-being. Dig into why stopping infections before they start is one of the smartest ways to prevent sepsis, no matter where care is happening. Think about how big global health moments—like the COVID-19 pandemic—have changed the game when it comes to AMR and sepsis outcomes. Explore the real-world challenges that healthcare pros face when trying to tackle sepsis, hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and growing resistance to treatment. Revisit why education tools, like podcasts, matter—because spreading awareness and education can close knowledge gaps and spark real change in how we handle sepsis, AMR, and health equity. Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency that happens when your body's response to an infection damages vital organs and, often, causes death. In other words, it's your body's overactive and toxic response to an infection. Like strokes or heart attacks, sepsis is a medical emergency that requires rapid diagnosis and treatment. Sepsis can lead to severe sepsis and septic shock. Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is a global health crisis where bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve and become resistant to the effects of antimicrobial medicines. Antimicrobial Stewardship (AMS) is a coordinated approach to improve the responsible use of antimicrobials and minimize the spread of resistance.
  Are Microbial Mysteries all in Vein?
    ~ SERIES PREMIERES JUNE 17, 2025 ~ If a microbial mutation falls in a bloodstream forest… does it make a sound? When she's not pondering weird stuff like that, Nicole Kupchik (Critical Care RN, CNS) is busy investigating the weird, wide world of sepsis and antimicrobial resistance. Through shocking real-world cases that don't quite follow the textbook — and eye-opening conversations with expert guests — she's getting to the bottom of how antimicrobial resistance is quietly rewriting the rules of modern medicine… and what we can actually start doing about it.
About The Sepsis Spectrum

Forget everything you ever read in a textbook when it comes to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and sepsis complications – because they rarely play by the rules. They evolve, adapt, and strike before it’s too late. While classic symptoms like fever, tachycardia, and hypotension are well known, the real challenge lies in recognizing the unexpected to reduce your mental list of those unknown, unknowns.  Hosted by Critical Care RN & CNS Author Nicole Kupchik, The Sepsis Spectrum is an exploration of real-world patient cases, expert insights, and clinical deep dives to unravel the most complex presentations facing modern medicine. Through gripping stories and in-depth interviews, Nicole examines diagnostic challenges, cutting-edge treatments, and the growing threat of AMR. Designed for healthcare professionals at every level, The Sepsis Spectrum is about leaving you with more than compelling stories—it’s a vital resource in podcast form. Whether you’re at the bedside or in the classroom, you’ll finish each episode with practical, life-saving knowledge—and earn free CE Contact Hours for Nurses along the way. The fight against sepsis and AMR starts with recognition — because the most dangerous threats are the ones you don’t see coming. A Sepsis Alliance Podcast Nursing CE Contact Hours Available - Sepsis Alliance is a provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider Number CEP17068. Most U.S. states accept CE provided through the California Board of Registered Nursing, but nurses in other states should check with their local and state accrediting bodies to confirm. Canadian and non-US based nurses should consult their provincial or territorial regulator to confirm acceptance.
Health & Wellness

