About The Sepsis Spectrum

Forget everything you ever read in a textbook when it comes to antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and sepsis complications – because they rarely play by the rules. They evolve, adapt, and strike before it’s too late. While classic symptoms like fever, tachycardia, and hypotension are well known, the real challenge lies in recognizing the unexpected to reduce your mental list of those unknown, unknowns. Hosted by Critical Care RN & CNS Author Nicole Kupchik, The Sepsis Spectrum is an exploration of real-world patient cases, expert insights, and clinical deep dives to unravel the most complex presentations facing modern medicine. Through gripping stories and in-depth interviews, Nicole examines diagnostic challenges, cutting-edge treatments, and the growing threat of AMR. Designed for healthcare professionals at every level, The Sepsis Spectrum is about leaving you with more than compelling stories—it’s a vital resource in podcast form. Whether you’re at the bedside or in the classroom, you’ll finish each episode with practical, life-saving knowledge—and earn free CE Contact Hours for Nurses along the way. The fight against sepsis and AMR starts with recognition — because the most dangerous threats are the ones you don’t see coming. A Sepsis Alliance Podcast Nursing CE Contact Hours Available - Sepsis Alliance is a provider approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing, Provider Number CEP17068. Most U.S. states accept CE provided through the California Board of Registered Nursing, but nurses in other states should check with their local and state accrediting bodies to confirm. Canadian and non-US based nurses should consult their provincial or territorial regulator to confirm acceptance.