In this inaugural episode of the Separation of Powers podcast, Professor Chad Squitieri interviews Professor Natalie Schmidt about her article "Chaney Step Zero: Judicial Review of FEC Deadlock Dismissals."

About The Separation of Powers

Director of the Separation of Powers Institute Professor Chad Squitieri conducts interviews with legal scholars that examine the federal constitutional structure, with an emphasis on a historical understanding of the role of divided power in the preservation of “justice,” the “general welfare,” and “the blessings of liberty.” To learn more check out www.spi.law.edu