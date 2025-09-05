Chokepoints of the Digital Ocean: Securing Subsea Cables
Subsea cables carry over 99% of the world's digital traffic but remain critically vulnerable to sabotage, espionage, natural disasters, and accidental damage. This post explores the triple invisibility of subsea infrastructure, highlights threats to cable security, and examines deterrence, detection, and redundancy options.thesecuritynexus.net
After the Coup: How Intelligence Services Survive (or Collapse) in Political Upheaval
When regimes collapse or survive a coup, intelligence agencies face purges, realignment, or ruin. This post examines how Egypt, Turkey, and Thailand rewired their intelligence structures to maintain control—offering stark lessons in power, paranoia, and statecraft.https://www.thesecuritynexus.net#thesecuruitynexus
Operation Echo Chamber: How Algorithms Are Becoming Intelligence Actors
What began as convenience has evolved into covert capability. This deep dive explores how recommendation systems—once designed to ease cognitive load—have quietly matured into powerful intelligence actors. By collecting behavior trajectories and analyzing sentiment at scale, algorithms can now detect societal unrest, fuel disinformation, and even function as tools of modern espionage. The question isn’t just what these systems know—but how they’re being used, and by whom.https://www.thesecuritynexus.net
Security by Design: Why We Need a Department of Cyber Infrastructure
The United States needs a dedicated Department of Cyber Infrastructure—a centralized executive-level body focused solely on safeguarding the nation’s digital backbone. Much like DHS was created post-9/11 to unify disparate agencies under a counterterrorism mandate, today’s cyber threats—from ransomware to foreign supply chain attacks—demand a coordinated federal response. Our current approach is fragmented and inadequate for the pace, scale, and complexity of cyber-physical convergence. This post argues for a reimagined structure that treats digital infrastructure as strategic infrastructure—vital, vulnerable, and in need of federal stewardship.#TheSecurityNexushttps://www.thesecuritynexus.net
The Unseen Theater: Intelligence and Security Operations in Space: Beyond satellites—how the race for orbital dominance, intelligence surveillance, and cyber/kinetic/EW converge in orbit
Space is no longer “just” about satellites beaming weather pics or GPS timing. It’s a contested, surveilled battlespace where autonomous constellations, on‑orbit proximity ops, and dual‑use cyber/EW/kinetic tools shape deterrence, crisis stability, and escalation pathways. The same AI that optimizes space traffic can cue counterspace missions; the same cameras that map crops can quietly stalk satellites; and a glitch in orbit can ripple straight into nuclear C3 timelines. Policymakers need to build redundancy, attribution, and norms into orbital ops—before ambiguity becomes the spark.www.thesecuritynexus.net
