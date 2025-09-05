The Unseen Theater: Intelligence and Security Operations in Space: Beyond satellites—how the race for orbital dominance, intelligence surveillance, and cyber/kinetic/EW converge in orbit

Space is no longer “just” about satellites beaming weather pics or GPS timing. It’s a contested, surveilled battlespace where autonomous constellations, on‑orbit proximity ops, and dual‑use cyber/EW/kinetic tools shape deterrence, crisis stability, and escalation pathways. The same AI that optimizes space traffic can cue counterspace missions; the same cameras that map crops can quietly stalk satellites; and a glitch in orbit can ripple straight into nuclear C3 timelines. Policymakers need to build redundancy, attribution, and norms into orbital ops—before ambiguity becomes the spark.www.thesecuritynexus.net