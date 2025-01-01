Unlocking the Teenage Brain with the hosts of The Human Behavior Podcast

Unlocking the Teenage Brain: Insights with Greg Williams and Brian Marin In this episode of The Secure Dad Podcast, host Andy Murphy dives head first into the intricacies of the teenage brain with Greg Williams and Brian Marin from the Human Behavior Podcast. The conversation explores the physical, emotional, and behavioral transformations teens undergo. The conversation also touches on topics such as the importance of peer pressure, the impact of sleep and nutrition on brain development, and effective parenting strategies. Greg and Brian share their expertise in human behavior and parental advice, emphasizing consistent communication, setting boundaries, and modeling good behavior. Listen to The Human Behavior Podcast: https://arcadiacognerati.com/the-human-behavior-podcast Learn more about Greg and Brian: https://arcadiacognerati.com Download The Secure Dad Family Home Security Assessment today! See how Troomi Wireless is making smartphones safe for kids. Use code THESECUREDAD at checkout for $50 off a phone. Shop for the protector parent on your list with The Secure Dad Holiday Gift Guide for 2024! Connect 📧 Subscribe to The Secure Dad newsletter 📸 Follow The Secure Dad on Instagram 📺 Subscribe to The Secure Dad on YouTube 🖥️ Visit The Secure Dad Website 00:00 Introduction to The Secure Dad Podcast 02:03 Meet the Experts: Greg Williams and Brian Marin 04:41 Understanding the Teenage Brain 10:18 The Importance of Peer Influence 23:43 Grievance Resolution and Conflict Management 28:43 Dealing with Troubled Youth 28:56 Impact of Home Environment on Behavior 29:10 Law Enforcement and Youth 30:17 The Importance of Clear Boundaries 30:55 Modeling Behavior for Kids 32:02 Handling Crisis Situations with Teens 33:47 Consistent Communication with Children 40:31 Human Evolution vs. Societal Change 47:55 Parenting Tips and Final Thoughts The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk. The views and opinions expressed by guests are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of The Secure Dad, LLC. The Secure Dad® is a registered trademark of The Secure Dad, LLC.