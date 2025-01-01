The Secure Dad Podcast is now The Secure Family Podcast! Starting in 2025, The Secure Family Podcast will help families live safer happier lives. I'm Andy Murphy the host who will bring you important safety topics, expert guests, and I'll answer your questions about keeping your family protected while enjoying life. All of the previous episodes are still here, so feel free to listen to one of the 308 shows! I'm glad you are here and please subscribe so you don't miss anything from The Secure Family Podcast. Connect with Andy 📧 Subscribe to The Secure Dad newsletter 📸 Follow The Secure Dad on Instagram 📺 Subscribe to The Secure Dad on YouTube 🖥️ Visit The Secure Dad Website
Home Alone: Home Security Lessons for the Holidays In this episode of The Secure Dad Podcast, Andy discusses practical home security tips drawn from the classic Christmas movie 'Home Alone.' He explains the importance of maintaining privacy during holiday travels, using smart home technology for security, and ensuring your home is not an easy target for criminals. Andy also shares significant upcoming changes to the podcast in 2025, including a new name, 'The Secure Family Podcast,'. This transition will be easy for listeners. New episodes will start in your podcast app on January 8th.
Travel Safety Tips with Jason Brick In this episode of The Secure Dad Podcast, Andy interviews Jason Brick about his experience living abroad in Crete and provides valuable tips for maintaining safety while traveling. Jason shares insights on situational awareness, emergency preparedness, and managing important documents during travel. The episode also touches on how to make trips safer by researching destinations and understanding local norms.
Protecting Your Privacy and Avoiding Scams this Holiday Season In this episode of The Secure Dad Podcast, Andy discusses various scams and online security issues that commonly arise during the holiday season. He offers strategies for protecting personal information, avoiding phishing scams, and ensuring secure online shopping. He's keen to highlight the importance of sharing these safety tips with older family members who may be more vulnerable to scams.
Unlocking the Teenage Brain: Insights with Greg Williams and Brian Marin In this episode of The Secure Dad Podcast, host Andy Murphy dives head first into the intricacies of the teenage brain with Greg Williams and Brian Marin from the Human Behavior Podcast. The conversation explores the physical, emotional, and behavioral transformations teens undergo. The conversation also touches on topics such as the importance of peer pressure, the impact of sleep and nutrition on brain development, and effective parenting strategies. Greg and Brian share their expertise in human behavior and parental advice, emphasizing consistent communication, setting boundaries, and modeling good behavior.
