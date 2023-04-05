The Screenwriting Life with Meg LeFauve and Lorien McKenna

136 | Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia) On Satire In Our Writing

When Charlie got to post-production of his feature writer/director debut, he was crushed to discover that the film simply didn't work. At that point, he was faced with two choices: ditch the movie and move on, or dig in, dive into his lava, and head back to set for reshoots. He chose the latter, and his new film FOOL'S PARADISE, drops in theaters next week! On today's show we also talk about the genesis of Always Sunny, Charlie's comic voice, "pushing" your tone on the page, and how to write "unlikeable" characters.