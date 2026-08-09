Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
61 episodes
- Rannoch is a thin place, an area where the veil between our world and the Other World is said to be rather raggedy, and all sorts of strange things can pass between.
Lying in the heart of Scotland, Rannoch stretches from Schiehallion in the east to Glen Coe in the west. In this episode, Jenny explores some of the many tales that take place in the fairy mountains, ancient forests and eerie moors here.
From fairy changelings and wolf hunts to encounters with the Devil himself and tales of the second sight, this is a place steeped in folklore, superstition and strange happenings.
Explore all the folklore covered in the podcast so far on the Folklore Map
Follow The Scottish Folklore Podcast on Instagram
Visit the website and view this episode’s interactive map
Support Jenny as she makes the show by joining the Patreon
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The poetry-slinging, storm-bringing Blue Men of The Minch are only found in one place in Scotland, the strait of water between the Outer Hebrides in the west and the mainland & Skye in the east. The turbulent and ever changing waters here have wrecked countless ships over the centuries, and while some may blame poor weather, or even poor captains, those in the know, understand the real culprits to be The Blue Men of The Minch.
In this episode Jenny tells three stories of encounters with these rhyming ship wreckers, and by the end you’ll understand just why the waters of The Minch are regarded as some of the most dangerous in all of the British Isles.
Follow The Scottish Folklore Podcast on Instagram
Visit the website and view this episode’s Interactive map
Explore all the folklore covered in the podcast so far on the Folklore Map
Support Jenny as she makes the show by joining the Patreon
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The blasted, buzzing, biting midge is the most vicious predator in all of Scotland. One alone is not much to worry about, but they rarely come alone! In this episode Jenny looks at some of the lore around the minuscule midge, including some truly awful punishments, so listeners beware!
She also tells the tale of the bloodthirsty giant Thrim, and how the midge came to Scotland, which takes us all the way from Norway to Shetland, Orkney, Caithness, Sutherland, and finally to the little peninsula of Applecross.
Follow The Scottish Folklore Podcast on Instagram
Visit the website and view this episode’s interactive map
Explore all the folklore covered in the podcast so far on the Folklore Map
Support Jenny as she makes the show by joining the Patreon
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- It’s time for a monster hunt! The Loch Ness Monster is perhaps the most famous Scot in the world, yet despite her renown she’s a very shy girl. The vast majority of sightings come from after the 1933 boom, when Nessie went global, yet the very first ever recorded sighting of her is in 565 CE, when St Columba stumbled across a group of terrified Picts on the shore of Loch Ness.
In this episode Jenny tells the tale of Columba, his mission to convert the Picts to christianity, the very first ever sighting of The Loch Ness Monster, and a lovely little kelpie tale at the end!
Visit the official Loch Ness Monster sightings register
Follow The Scottish Folklore Podcast on Instagram
Visit the website and view this episode’s Interactive Map
Explore all the folklore covered in the podcast so far on the Folklore Map
Support Jenny as she makes the show by joining the Patreon
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- The Isle of Skye is home to not only some of the most enchanting views in the world, but also a whole host of fairies!
In this episode Jenny visits some of these fairies in their homes, first at the fairy knoll of An Sidhean just south of Broadford and then at the ancient iron age brochs of Dun Borve, Dun Garsin and Dun Taimh - each one with its own tale of the little people and their run ins with us pesky humans!
From ancient forts to mighty castles, she then travels to Dunvegan Castle, the seat of the MacLeods, and tells the tale of one of the clan’s most prized possessions: the fairy flag of Dunvegan!
Curses, blessings, and a whole herd of coos await!
Follow The Scottish Folklore Podcast on Instagram
Visit the website and view this episode’s Interactive Map
Explore all the folklore covered in the podcast so far on the Folklore Map
Support Jenny as she makes the show by joining the Patreon
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Fiction podcasts
- Table ReadFiction, TV & Film
- The Sleepy BookshelfAlternative Health, Arts, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Performing Arts
- EXTRA ANORMALFiction, Science Fiction
- Sherlock Holmes Short StoriesArts, Books, Drama, Fiction
- Relatos de la NocheDrama, Fiction
- Midnight BurgerComedy Fiction, Fiction
- The Adventure ZoneComedy Fiction, Fiction, Games, Leisure
- Old Gods of AppalachiaFiction, Science Fiction
- Scary Horror Stories by Dr. NoSleepFiction, Society & Culture
Trending Fiction podcasts
- Spirit Talk Show - Bedtime Stories for Grown UpsComedy Fiction, Education, Fiction, Self-Improvement
- Archive 81Fiction, Science Fiction
- Easy Stories in EnglishEducation, Fiction, Language Learning
- CBS Radio Mystery TheaterArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Society & Culture
- Relatos por Santiago SegoviaFiction, Science Fiction
- ArcDrama, Fiction
- Redwood BureauFiction, Science Fiction
- Wooden OvercoatsComedy, Comedy Fiction, Fiction
- Just Roll With ItFiction
- Deep Space RadioComedy Fiction, Drama, Fiction, Science Fiction
- WOE.BEGONEFiction, Science Fiction
- Inframundo Relatos De TerrorFiction, History, TV & Film
- Não InviabilizeComedy Fiction, Fiction
- La Mano PeludaFiction, Science Fiction
- BorrascaDrama, Fiction
About The Scottish Folklore Podcast
In each episode of The Scottish Folklore Podcast host Jenny Johnstone retells traditional Scottish folk tales from around the country, bringing age-old adventures, local lore, and strange creatures to life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to The Scottish Folklore Podcast, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Scottish Folklore Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.