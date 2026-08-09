The Isle of Skye is home to not only some of the most enchanting views in the world, but also a whole host of fairies!



In this episode Jenny visits some of these fairies in their homes, first at the fairy knoll of An Sidhean just south of Broadford and then at the ancient iron age brochs of Dun Borve, Dun Garsin and Dun Taimh - each one with its own tale of the little people and their run ins with us pesky humans!



From ancient forts to mighty castles, she then travels to Dunvegan Castle, the seat of the MacLeods, and tells the tale of one of the clan’s most prized possessions: the fairy flag of Dunvegan!



Curses, blessings, and a whole herd of coos await!



Follow The Scottish Folklore Podcast on Instagram



Visit the website and view this episode’s Interactive Map



Explore all the folklore covered in the podcast so far on the Folklore Map



Support Jenny as she makes the show by joining the Patreon



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.