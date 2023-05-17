Nurse Doza’s Podcast comes to life in a very interactive way. Sure you can listen to the podcast, but this is just the beginning of your education in health. Ev... More
Available Episodes
5 of 16
Supporting Gallbladder Health After Removal: Insights and Tips
In this episode, the host discusses the topic of the gallbladder, specifically for people who have had their gallbladder removed. The host talks about how there is a lack of information given to patients after their gallbladder has been removed and provides insights on how to support a healthy life without a gallbladder. The host also mentions a group consult where listeners can ask questions directly to the host and provides a link to sign up.
TIMESTAMPS:
00"00 START
01:10 Gallbladder health after removal.
06:53 Gallbladder removal and digestion.
10:16 Fatty liver and gallbladder.
13:40 Healthy Fats After Gallbladder Removal.
17:20 Digestive health after gallbladder removal.
23:23 Fasting for bile regulation.
24:01 Gallbladder health and diet.
27:51 Supporting liver health.
32:17 Liver Love as Detox Support.
SHOP MSW & LIVER LOVE HERE
https://www.mswnutrition.com/discount/NURSEDOZA?ref=NURSEDOZA
REFERENCES:
https://www.healthgrades.com/right-care/gallbladder-removal-surgery/cholecystectomy.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23735917/(2)
Postcholecystectomy Syndrome https://www.merckmanuals.com/professional/hepatic-and-biliary-disorders/gallbladder-and-bile-duct-disorders/postcholecystectomy-syndrome(3)
https://www.merckmanuals.com/home/liver-and-gallbladder-disorders/manifestations-of-liver-disease/fatty-liver (1) .
Cholecystectomy and NAFLD: does gallbladder removal have metabolic consequences? https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23735917/(2)
Cholecystectomy versus central obesity or insulin resistance in relation to the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease: the third US National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveyhttps://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6720375/ (3)
https://www.merckmanuals.com/home/liver-and-gallbladder-disorders/manifestations-of-liver-disease/fatty-liver (1).
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/cholecystectomy/expert-answers/gallbladder-removal-diet/faq-20057813 (2)
https://www.chnnyc.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Gallbladder-Diet.pdf(3)
Leptin regulates gallbladder genes related to absorption and secretion
https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajpgi.00389.2006(1) .
Leptin Influence Cholelithiasis Formation by Regulating Bile Acid Metabolism https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8975486/(2)
6/7/2023
31:37
The Ultimate Guide to Healthier Poops: Boost Your Digestive Wellness
This episode will focus on the importance of healthy pooping for overall health and will include tips from Nurse Doza such as trying to poop first thing in the morning, improving digestive health with L-glutamine, avoiding processed and inflammatory foods, and supporting the liver and gut. Specific examples of inflammatory foods to avoid will include dairy, cheeseburgers, and french fries, as well as foods that cause food sensitivities, inflammation, and contribute to conditions like leaky gut, Crohn's, colitis, and celiac disease.
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 START
06:29 Poop for better health.
09:29 Healthy pooping is essential.
15:25 Improve digestive health with L-glutamine.
23:37 Avoid processed food.
25:43 Eliminate inflammatory foods.
34:51 Processed foods are unhealthy.
37:50 Support your liver and gut.
40:29 Take Care of Your Gut.
SHOP MSW & LIVER LOVE HERE
https://www.mswnutrition.com/discount/NURSEDOZA?ref=NURSEDOZA
REFERENCES:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0271531721000580?via%3Dihub(1)
“https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/11/12/2888”(2)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6742694/ (3)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4209534/(2)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6742694/(3)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9583386/(4)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S096399692201208X(1)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1810502/(2)
https://www.britannica.com/science/immune-system/Classes-of-immunoglobulins
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27749689/ (1)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4369670/(2)
5/31/2023
41:57
Alcohol Detox: Recovering After A Night of Drinking
In this podcast, Nurse Doza provides tips for recovering from a night of drinking. He suggests taking a multivitamin, especially one with electrolytes and trace minerals, to help replenish the vital nutrients alcohol has depleted. He also recommends avoiding caffeine to help the hangover go away and encourages listeners to invest in their health by joining his webinar
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Start
02:13 Replenish vital nutrients after drinking.
05:20 Replenish liver with key nutrients.
11:19 Take liver detox supplements.
19:40 Get restful sleep for recovery.
20:18 Prepare for healthy sleep.
25:45 Pre-tox before drinking.
SHOP MSW & LIVER LOVE HERE
https://www.mswnutrition.com/discount/NURSEDOZA?ref=NURSEDOZA
REFERENCES:
Studies: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK548710/(1)
https://www.journal-of-hepatology.eu/article/S0168-8278(22)02932-4/fulltext(2)
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220805091251.htm(3)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6861788/(4)
https://www.jle.com/fr/revues/mrh/e-docs/magnesium_homeostasis_and_alcohol_consumption_279741/article.phtml(5)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7400835/(6)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6490252/(7)
https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/jappl.1997.83.4.1152?rfr_dat=cr_pub++0pubmed&url_ver=Z39.88-2003&rfr_id=ori%3Arid%3Acrossref.org(8)
https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.112336399(9)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK548710/(1)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1452945/(2)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6470839/(3)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11368579/(4)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30019966/(1)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32808029/(2)
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-92676-0 (3)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27603810/(4)
https://www.nature.com/articles/srep29743(5)
https://www.mountsinai.org/health-library/supplement/betaine(6)
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6266414/(7)
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0150440(8)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23232418/(9)
https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.112336399(10)
https://www.sleepfoundation.org/nutrition/alcohol-and-sleep (1)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10840864/ (2)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23051584/(3)
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0013935118300355(4)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32419511/(5)
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33106037/(6)
5/24/2023
28:44
PCOS: Understanding the Most Common Endocrine Disorder of Women
In this episode Nurse Doza identifies PCOS, a disorder affecting over 5 million women, as a form of insulin resistance. Through his podcast, Nurse Doza offers advice for combatting PCOS symptoms such as sleep issues, energy levels, and fertility cycles by regulating insulin levels.
Timestamps:
00:00 Start
04:19 Manage insulin to improve PCOS.
10:15 Eat real food.
11:46 Avoid processed carbs and sugar.
19:30 Support your liver and adrenals.
24:16 Make healthy brown fat.
25:36 Regulate insulin for PCOS.
33:36 Improve PCOS with supplements.
We invite you to attend the School of Doza Happy Hour, a live webinar where listeners can ask Nurse Doza any health topic that may be on their mind. The Happy Hour is held twice a month and tickets cost $30. Follow the link below
www.schoolofdoza.com/webinar
Shop MSW Nutrition Supplements here:
https://www.mswnutrition.com/?ref=nursedoza
REFERENCES:
Reference: 1997: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9408743/ (1)
2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/ (2)
https://www.yourhormones.info/hormones/luteinising-hormone/?ref=letsgetchecked-blog.ghost.io(3)
Reference: 2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/ (1)
Reference: 2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/(1)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgen (2)
Reference: 2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/(1)
Reference: Effects of Resveratrol on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Trial https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27754722/ (1)
https://physicians.dukehealth.org/articles/resveratrol-reduces-serum-testosterone-women-pcos (2)
Role of taurine in the correction of metabolic dysfunctions in reproductive-aged women with polycystic ovary syndrome https://en.aig-journal.ru/articles/Rol-taurina-v-korrekcii-metabolicheskih-disfunkcii-u-jenshin-reproduktivnogo-vozrasta-s-sindromom-polikistoznyh-yaichnikov.html (3) Impact of myo-inositol treatment in women with polycystic ovary syndrome in assisted reproductive technologies https://reproductive-health-journal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12978-021-01073-3 (4)
“NIH scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection” https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-scientists-identify-nutrient-helps-prevent-bacterial-infection (5)
Modulatory effects of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) administration on insulin sensitivity in obese PCOS patients https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29090431/ (6)
Myoinositol combined with alpha-lipoic acid may improve the clinical and endocrine features of polycystic ovary syndrome through an insulin-independent action https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28434274/ (7)
Extra ref: autophagy https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8526011/
5/17/2023
35:23
The Importance of the MTHFR Gene in Overall Health and Function
The MTHFR gene affects the body's performance, including the brain. It is found in the liver and encourages healthy metabolism. Supporting the MTHFR gene with supplements like methylated B-vitamins and trimethylglycine can reduce inflammation, support DNA synthesis and assist with neurotransmitter production in the body.
Nurse Doza’s Podcast comes to life in a very interactive way. Sure you can listen to the podcast, but this is just the beginning of your education in health. Every week, Nurse Doza dives into new health subjects and encourages you to submit your questions to be answered on the podcast, newsletter, Youtube, Substack, and every other way that you like to take in educational media.