PCOS: Understanding the Most Common Endocrine Disorder of Women

In this episode Nurse Doza identifies PCOS, a disorder affecting over 5 million women, as a form of insulin resistance. Through his podcast, Nurse Doza offers advice for combatting PCOS symptoms such as sleep issues, energy levels, and fertility cycles by regulating insulin levels. Timestamps: 00:00 Start 04:19 Manage insulin to improve PCOS. 10:15 Eat real food. 11:46 Avoid processed carbs and sugar. 19:30 Support your liver and adrenals. 24:16 Make healthy brown fat. 25:36 Regulate insulin for PCOS. 33:36 Improve PCOS with supplements. We invite you to attend the School of Doza Happy Hour, a live webinar where listeners can ask Nurse Doza any health topic that may be on their mind. The Happy Hour is held twice a month and tickets cost $30. Follow the link below www.schoolofdoza.com/webinar Shop MSW Nutrition Supplements here: https://www.mswnutrition.com/?ref=nursedoza REFERENCES: Reference: 1997: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9408743/ (1) 2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/ (2) https://www.yourhormones.info/hormones/luteinising-hormone/?ref=letsgetchecked-blog.ghost.io(3) Reference: 2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/ (1) Reference: 2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/(1) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgen (2) Reference: 2023: Insulin resistance in polycystic ovary syndrome across various tissues: an updated review of pathogenesis, evaluation, and treatment https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9832677/(1) Reference: Effects of Resveratrol on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: A Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Trial https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27754722/ (1) https://physicians.dukehealth.org/articles/resveratrol-reduces-serum-testosterone-women-pcos (2) Role of taurine in the correction of metabolic dysfunctions in reproductive-aged women with polycystic ovary syndrome https://en.aig-journal.ru/articles/Rol-taurina-v-korrekcii-metabolicheskih-disfunkcii-u-jenshin-reproduktivnogo-vozrasta-s-sindromom-polikistoznyh-yaichnikov.html (3) Impact of myo-inositol treatment in women with polycystic ovary syndrome in assisted reproductive technologies https://reproductive-health-journal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12978-021-01073-3 (4) “NIH scientists identify nutrient that helps prevent bacterial infection” https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-scientists-identify-nutrient-helps-prevent-bacterial-infection (5) Modulatory effects of alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) administration on insulin sensitivity in obese PCOS patients https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29090431/ (6) Myoinositol combined with alpha-lipoic acid may improve the clinical and endocrine features of polycystic ovary syndrome through an insulin-independent action https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28434274/ (7) Extra ref: autophagy https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8526011/