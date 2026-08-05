Jimmy Makar takes listeners through the turbulent Blue Max Racing era with Rusty Wallace, which means financial trouble, the disappointment of losing the Winston Cup championship, MORE financial trouble, WINNING the Winston Cup championship and … you guessed it … financial trouble that would bring the team to its knees.



He stays with Rusty and new owner Roger Penske, but only long enough to face a difficult decision that summer.



Hosts Rick Houston and Tony Liberati then tackle the July 21, 1991 issue of Winston Cup Scene.



Rusty Wallace gets a little help from a friend to win at Pocono, in Jimmy Makar’s last race with the team, while Ernie Irvan may … or may NOT have triggered an earlier multicar crash that DID lead to his infamous apology at Talladega the very next week.



Darrell Waltrip gets TESTY just before going on the air with MRN to talk about getting caught up in the mishap.



Benny Parsons makes an emotional return to the track after the loss of his wife Connie.



Deb Williams pens a couple of great stories about Stevie Waltrip and Kyle Petty’s goal to return from his broken leg sooner than expected.

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