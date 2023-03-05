At The Scene Vault Podcast, we're all about NASCAR history, all the time. Our interview guests shed new light on their lives and careers each and every week, an... More
Episode 243 -- Danny Culler on Dale Earnhardt and the 2001 Daytona 500, Double-Duty With Kevin Harvick
We did something this week we sometimes do with our interviews … when there’s a particularly powerful portion that comes later in the interview, we’ll go with that part first if the situation warrants.
There's no other way to put this, but Danny Culler was spotting for Dale Earnhardt during the 2001 Daytona 500. That’s powerful enough, but Danny quit that gig just two days before and was only lured back by an apology the morning of that fateful event.
Danny then serves as Kevin Harvick’s spotter and pilot for the rest of the season, doing double duty at both the Winston Cup and Busch Series levels right alongside the rookie driver.
And … we get some bonus Harry Gant stories.
In our second segment, hosts Rick Houston and Steve Waid very carefully dissect the July 26, 2001 issue of Winston Cup Scene.
Dale Jarrett gets into Robert Yates Racing teammate Ricky Rudd while racing for the lead in the late going at New Hamsphire. DJ wins, but Ricky’s crew chief Michael McSwain is NOT happy about it.
Jerry Nadeau is ticked off at Jimmy Spencer … maybe we should come up with a template to use in these cases to save time … BLANK DRIVER is ticked off at Jimmy Spencer.
Kyle Petty returns to New Hampshire for the first time since his son’s accident there the year before.
Kevin Harvick guts out a Busch Series win at Gateway on a brutally hot night, then hops on a plane for New Hampshire, where he finishes ninth, less than twelve hours or so after the conclusion of the previous night’s event halfway across the country.
Deb Williams pounds out FOUR safety-related feature stories … and finally, we’ve got ducks … and plenty of them … in this week’s issue.
5/3/2023
1:41:25
Episode 242 -- Slugger Labbe on Bobby Ginn, Pressures of Working on RCR 3 Car
In the third and final installment of our interview with Slugger Labbe, he remembers his turbulent time with team owner Bobby Ginn, his 2011 Brickyard 400 victory with Paul Menard and Richard Childress Racing, the pressures of working on the RCR 3 car and taking on an entirely new challenge of going drag racing.
Hosts Rick Houston and Steve Waid then dig into the March 29, 2007 issue of NASCAR Scene.
Kyle Busch wins at Bristol in the debut of the notorious Car of Tomorrow. Mark Martin skips the event, despite being on top of the Nextel Cup point standings.
Dale Earnhardt Jr’s contract talks with Dale Earnhardt Incorporated are on hold while his sister and master negotiator Kelly recovers from surgery.
Finally, there’s an in-depth feature story on new Cup team owner Bobby Ginn.
4/26/2023
1:12:31
Episode 241 -- Slugger Labbe on Kenny Irwin, Jeremy Mayfield, Ray Evernham and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
This week in the second installment our interview, Slugger Labbe remembers trying to get Kenny Irwin up to speed, rumors over Kenny’s commitment to the sport, moving over the Dale Earnhardt Incorporated to work with Michael Waltrip, running a pitch-black chassis at a Daytona night race (wink, wink) and his bout with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever.
In our second segment, hosts Rick Houston and Steve Waid dissect the July 11, 2002 issue of Winston Cup Scene.
It’s an incredibly emotional day for Michael Waltrip, who wins at Daytona for the first time since the 2001 Daytona 500. And … according to Slugger … his crew chief at the time … there was some innovatin’ going on with that car and a pretty nifty trick to mask it.
That’s not all. When the race ends under caution, irate fans pelt the backstretch with all manner of debris. Kurt Busch and Dale Jarrett are spun out and half turned over … Kurt with NASCAR and DJ with safety workers reacting at a snail’s pace to a midrace multicar accident. Last but not least, a North Carolina writer takes aim at the greatest NASCAR-related movie of all time.
4/19/2023
1:04:49
Episode 240 -- Slugger Labbe on Crew Chief Mentors, Atlanta Double Duty
In the first of what will be three installments with Slugger Labbe, he talks about not loving racing as a child, getting kidnapped by a bunch of Houstons and being dragged down south, his crew chief mentors and doing double duty at Robert Yates Racing as a tire changer for Dale Jarrett and crew chief for Kenny Irwin.
Hosts Rick Houston and Steve Waid then dig into the March 12, 1998 issue of Winston Cup Scene. Rain, rain go away … Mother Nature was in a terrible mood at Atlanta and almost everything was postponed … including the Busch and Cup races.
When the Winston Cup event WAS run, Bobby Labonte collected his second victory in a row at the track for Joe Gibbs Racing, with Robert Yates Racing teammates Dale Jarrett and Kenny Irwin both enjoying top-five finishes.
There were a number of injuries during the weekend at the ARCA and Cup levels. Steve Park was hurt in a brutal crash during practice and was out of the Dale Earnhardt Incorporated car for the next several months.
Ford, Chevy and Pontiac teams were STILL bickering over the rules … and Rich Bickle had a one-race deal and a TON of hard work RUINED by the weather.
4/12/2023
1:18:39
Episode 239 -- Butch Hylton on His Legacy in NASCAR
Host Rick Houston gives a report on his big debut over the weekend in the Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park pace truck. Then, in the third and final installment of our interview with Butch Hylton, Butch talks about the end of his Winston Cup career, rebirth in the truck series and how he views his legacy in the sport today.
Speaking of pace vehicles, we have a BIG announcement for our second segment … you ain’t gonna believe this one! Rick will also be behind the wheel of the pace vehicle April 28-30 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for The Mitty, an event that will celebrate NASCAR's 75th anniversary.
At The Scene Vault Podcast, we're all about NASCAR history, all the time. Our interview guests shed new light on their lives and careers each and every week, and hosts Rick Houston and Steve Waid draw on their long careers in and around the sport to provide expert analysis and commentary. New episodes drop every Wednesday at 6 a.m. Eastern.