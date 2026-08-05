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438 episodes
Episode 408 -- Mark Melling on Impact of Bill Elliott's Departure, New Life with Lake Speed08/05/2026 | 1h 24 mins.This week, Mark Melling talks about the 1988 Winston Cup championship … Bill Elliott’s decision to leave Melling Racing to join Junior Johnson and Associates … and what it all meant in the aftermath … and how Lake Speed added a much-needed shot of stability to the organization.
Hosts Rick Houston and Tony Liberati then dive into the August 8, 1996 issue of Winston Cup Scene.
Dale Jarrett outlasts rival/Robert Yates Racing teammate Ernie Irvan for the win in the Brickyard 400. Earlier in the weekend, Ernie has a bit of a THING with Sterling Marlin. And … Scottie Maxwell shows Rick around an honest-to-goodness firehouse in Queens, New York.
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Episode 407 -- Mark Melling on His Dad Harry Melling's Role in Getting Bill Elliott Up to Speed07/29/2026 | 1h 9 mins.This week in the first of what will be three installments, Mark Melling remembers a day at the race track with his dad … HARRY Melling … and how that day sparked Harry’s interest in maybe getting into the sport a little … or A LOT deeper.
He talks about a water-balloon war with David Ifft and the rest of MC Anderson’s crew; his dad’s decision to back the Elliott clan from down in Dawsonville way; and how THAT decision turned into the Winston Million.
Then … in our second segment … we’re just going to talk about … life … and plans … in the wake of host Rick Houston's recent cancer diagnosis.
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Episode 405 -- Jimmy Makar on Parting Ways with Dale Jarrett, Making It to the Mountaintop with Bobby Labonte07/15/2026 | 1h 32 mins.Rick Houston is joined this week by guest co-host Graig Hoffman, executive director at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
This week in the third and final installment of our interview, Jimmy Makar remembers saying goodbye to Dale Jarrett as the driver for Joe Gibbs Racing, saying hello to DJ’s replacement, Bobby Labonte and what it was like to sit at the head table at the Winston Cup awards banquet.
Rick and Graig then tackle the October 5, 1978 issue of Grand National Scene.
Darrell Waltrip THRASHES the field at North Wilkesboro for the first 380 laps … pits … then pits again after being black flagged for a missing lug nut … which hands the victory to Cale Yarborough.
D.K. Ulrich loses his appeal over a nitrous oxide system that was discovered on his car following a bad accident at Darlington, despite his insistence AT THE TIME that it was inoperable.
And … Junior Johnson comes to the rescue for reporter Mike Mulhern.
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Episode 404 -- Jimmy Makar on Leaving Penske Racing for Joe Gibbs and Brother-in-Law Dale Jarrett07/08/2026 | 1h 52 mins.Jimmy Makar takes listeners through the turbulent Blue Max Racing era with Rusty Wallace, which means financial trouble, the disappointment of losing the Winston Cup championship, MORE financial trouble, WINNING the Winston Cup championship and … you guessed it … financial trouble that would bring the team to its knees.
He stays with Rusty and new owner Roger Penske, but only long enough to face a difficult decision that summer.
Hosts Rick Houston and Tony Liberati then tackle the July 21, 1991 issue of Winston Cup Scene.
Rusty Wallace gets a little help from a friend to win at Pocono, in Jimmy Makar’s last race with the team, while Ernie Irvan may … or may NOT have triggered an earlier multicar crash that DID lead to his infamous apology at Talladega the very next week.
Darrell Waltrip gets TESTY just before going on the air with MRN to talk about getting caught up in the mishap.
Benny Parsons makes an emotional return to the track after the loss of his wife Connie.
Deb Williams pens a couple of great stories about Stevie Waltrip and Kyle Petty’s goal to return from his broken leg sooner than expected.
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About The Scene Vault Podcast
At The Scene Vault Podcast, we're all about NASCAR history, all the time. Our interview guests shed new light on their lives and careers each and every week, and hosts Rick Houston and Steve Waid draw on their long careers in and around the sport to provide expert analysis and commentary. New episodes drop every Wednesday at 6 a.m. Eastern.Podcast website
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