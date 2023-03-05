Episode 243 -- Danny Culler on Dale Earnhardt and the 2001 Daytona 500, Double-Duty With Kevin Harvick

We did something this week we sometimes do with our interviews … when there's a particularly powerful portion that comes later in the interview, we'll go with that part first if the situation warrants. There's no other way to put this, but Danny Culler was spotting for Dale Earnhardt during the 2001 Daytona 500. That's powerful enough, but Danny quit that gig just two days before and was only lured back by an apology the morning of that fateful event. Danny then serves as Kevin Harvick's spotter and pilot for the rest of the season, doing double duty at both the Winston Cup and Busch Series levels right alongside the rookie driver. And … we get some bonus Harry Gant stories. In our second segment, hosts Rick Houston and Steve Waid very carefully dissect the July 26, 2001 issue of Winston Cup Scene. Dale Jarrett gets into Robert Yates Racing teammate Ricky Rudd while racing for the lead in the late going at New Hamsphire. DJ wins, but Ricky's crew chief Michael McSwain is NOT happy about it. Jerry Nadeau is ticked off at Jimmy Spencer … maybe we should come up with a template to use in these cases to save time … BLANK DRIVER is ticked off at Jimmy Spencer. Kyle Petty returns to New Hampshire for the first time since his son's accident there the year before. Kevin Harvick guts out a Busch Series win at Gateway on a brutally hot night, then hops on a plane for New Hampshire, where he finishes ninth, less than twelve hours or so after the conclusion of the previous night's event halfway across the country. Deb Williams pounds out FOUR safety-related feature stories … and finally, we've got ducks … and plenty of them … in this week's issue.