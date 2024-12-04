S1 E3: Telling the Truth about Evangelism with Preston Perry

🎙 Episode 3 is here—and it’s one you won’t want to miss! Join Dr. Eric Mason, Pastor Vern, and our special guest, evangelist Preston Perry, author of "How To Tell The Truth," for an unforgettable conversation about faith, evangelism, and the modern church. This episode features lively segments like COP OR DROP for some lighthearted fun and KEEP IT REEL, where they dive into deep truths and raw reflections. Here’s What You’ll Discover in Episode 3: Preston Perry’s Journey to Evangelism: Hear Preston’s inspiring testimony about how he was drawn to God and his calling to evangelism. He shares one of his toughest experiences in the field and explains how finding common ground can open doors to deeper conversations about faith. The Evolution of Evangelism: Dr. Eric Mason, Pastor Vern, and Preston discuss how evangelism has shifted over the years and what it looks like in today’s culture. Discover their thoughts on the revival of the church, the awakening of the next generation, and how to inspire boldness in sharing the Gospel. Faith, Identity, and Christian Character: Preston challenges us to love people more than we love information, reminding us that our identity must be rooted in God. Dr. Eric Mason discussed exploring practical ways to stay faithful while waiting on God and navigating God’s plan for your life. Church Culture & Discipleship: From teaching the fundamentals of faith to addressing church failures—especially those that have caused many in the Black community to feel disconnected—this episode unpacks what the church must do to rebuild trust and foster true discipleship. Encouragement for the Journey: Whether you’re facing persecution, struggling with unbelief, or considering leaving a church, this episode offers biblical wisdom and encouragement to help you walk with confidence and hope. 🎧 Ready to be inspired? Click play now and join the conversation. Don’t forget to subscribe to The Sanctuary Podcast for more impactful discussions and fresh perspectives on faith and life! 🌐 Stay Connected: 📸 Instagram: @thesanctuarypc 🎥 TikTok: @thesanctuarypc 💌 Join our email list for updates and exclusive content: thesanctuarypc.com