S1 E3: Telling the Truth about Evangelism with Preston Perry
Episode 3 is here—and it's one you won't want to miss! Join Dr. Eric Mason, Pastor Vern, and our special guest, evangelist Preston Perry, author of "How To Tell The Truth," for an unforgettable conversation about faith, evangelism, and the modern church.
This episode features lively segments like COP OR DROP for some lighthearted fun and KEEP IT REEL, where they dive into deep truths and raw reflections.
Here’s What You’ll Discover in Episode 3:
Preston Perry’s Journey to Evangelism:
Hear Preston’s inspiring testimony about how he was drawn to God and his calling to evangelism. He shares one of his toughest experiences in the field and explains how finding common ground can open doors to deeper conversations about faith.
The Evolution of Evangelism:
Dr. Eric Mason, Pastor Vern, and Preston discuss how evangelism has shifted over the years and what it looks like in today’s culture. Discover their thoughts on the revival of the church, the awakening of the next generation, and how to inspire boldness in sharing the Gospel.
Faith, Identity, and Christian Character:
Preston challenges us to love people more than we love information, reminding us that our identity must be rooted in God. Dr. Eric Mason discussed exploring practical ways to stay faithful while waiting on God and navigating God’s plan for your life.
Church Culture & Discipleship:
From teaching the fundamentals of faith to addressing church failures—especially those that have caused many in the Black community to feel disconnected—this episode unpacks what the church must do to rebuild trust and foster true discipleship.
Encouragement for the Journey:
Whether you’re facing persecution, struggling with unbelief, or considering leaving a church, this episode offers biblical wisdom and encouragement to help you walk with confidence and hope.
S1 E2: Pastoring in a Post-Pandemic World
Dr. Eric Mason is back with another powerful episode of The Sanctuary Podcast!
In Episode 2, Dr. Eric Mason dive into the challenges and opportunities of pastoring in today’s ever-changing world. From relationship wisdom to revitalizing church communities, Dr. Mason delivers unfiltered truth, encouragement, and actionable strategies for leaders and believers alike.
What You’ll Discover in This Episode:
Relationship Real Talk
Practical advice on cultivating selflessness and intimacy for thriving marriages.
Leading in a New Era
Insights on addressing generational struggles and building spiritually vibrant communities in the wake of a pandemic.
Post-Pandemic Church
Explore cultural shifts reshaping church engagement and how to reignite passion for faith and fellowship.
Encouragement & Clarity
Dr. Mason answers your pressing questions, offering wisdom for leaders, spouses, and anyone seeking spiritual growth.
The Sanctuary Podcast: S1E1 - Getting to Know Dr. Eric Mason
Welcome to the very first episode of The Sanctuary Podcast!
In this special launch episode, we’re excited to introduce Dr. Eric Mason, an influential leader, author, and pastor with a heart for community and transformation.
Join us as Dr. Mason shares his journey, passions, and unique insights into faith, culture, and how to navigate life’s challenges with purpose and resilience.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
• The story behind Dr. Mason's path to ministry and his vision for The Sanctuary.
• The experiences and challenges that shaped his perspective on faith and leadership.
• His thoughts on today’s cultural shifts and how they intersect with faith.
Welcome to The Sanctuary Podcast with Dr. Eric Mason! Dive deep into conversations on justice, relationships, and culture, all from a Christian perspective. Join us for thought-provoking discussions with leading voices like Jackie Hill Perry, Preston Perry, and Dr. Tony Evans.