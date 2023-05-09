The Russia-Ukraine War Report provides comprehensive, fact-based news coverage about the war in Ukraine. Our team of journalists, researchers, and analysts are ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 250
Russia-Ukraine War Report for May 15, 2023
The Malcontent News Russia-Ukraine War Report is a truth-based, fact-checked update on events happening on and off the battlefield in Ukraine. Our team reviews hundreds of sources of information a day to help you stay informed.
Today's report, with your host Linnea Hubbard, covers:
DAILY ASSESSMENT
KHARKIV
LUHANSK
NORTHEAST DONETSK
SOUTHWEST DONETSK
BLACK SEA, CRIMEA, MYKOLAIV & ODESA
THEATERWIDE & OUTSIDE UKRAINE
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/15/2023
12:58
Russia-Ukraine War Report for May 13, 2023
The Malcontent News Russia-Ukraine War Report is a truth-based, fact-checked update on events happening on and off the battlefield in Ukraine. Our team reviews hundreds of sources of information a day to help you stay informed.
Today's report, with your host Linnea Hubbard, covers:
DAILY ASSESSMENT
KHARKIV
LUHANSK
NORTHEAST DONETSK
SOUTHWEST DONETSK
ZAPORIZHZHIA
BLACK SEA, CRIMEA, MYKOLAIV & ODESA
WESTERN & CENTRAL UKRAINE
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/14/2023
18:55
Russia-Ukraine War Report for May 11, 2023
The Malcontent News Russia-Ukraine War Report is a truth-based, fact-checked update on events happening on and off the battlefield in Ukraine. Our team reviews hundreds of sources of information a day to help you stay informed.
Today's report, with your host Linnea Hubbard, covers:
DAILY ASSESSMENT
KHARKIV
LUHANSK
NORTHEAST DONETSK
SOUTHWEST DONETSK
ZAPORIZHZHIA
BLACK SEA, CRIMEA, MYKOLAIV & ODESA
WESTERN & CENTRAL UKRAINE
NORTH & NORTHEAST UKRAINE
RUSSIAN FRONT
THEATERWIDE & OUTSIDE UKRAINE
RUSSIAN MILITARY, MOBILIZATION & MIR
WAR CRIMES & HUMAN RIGHTS
GEOPOLITICS & ECONOMICS
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/12/2023
26:14
Russia-Ukraine War Report for May 10, 2023
The Malcontent News Russia-Ukraine War Report is a truth-based, fact-checked update on events happening on and off the battlefield in Ukraine. Our team reviews hundreds of sources of information a day to help you stay informed.
Today's report, with your host Linnea Hubbard, covers:
DAILY ASSESSMENT
KHARKIV
LUHANSK
NORTHEAST DONETSK
SOUTHWEST DONETSK
ZAPORIZHZHIA
BLACK SEA, CRIMEA, MYKOLAIV & ODESA
WESTERN & CENTRAL UKRAINE
RUSSIAN FRONT
THEATERWIDE & OUTSIDE UKRAINE
RUSSIAN MILITARY, MOBILIZATION & MIR
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/11/2023
19:38
Russia-Ukraine War Report for May 9, 2023
The Malcontent News Russia-Ukraine War Report is a truth-based, fact-checked update on events happening on and off the battlefield in Ukraine. Our team reviews hundreds of sources of information a day to help you stay informed.
Today's report, with your host Linnea Hubbard, covers:
ERRORS & OMISSIONS
DAILY ASSESSMENT
KHARKIV
LUHANSK
NORTHEAST DONETSK
SOUTHWEST DONETSK
BLACK SEA, CRIMEA, MYKOLAIV & ODESA
WESTERN & CENTRAL UKRAINE
NORTH & NORTHEAST UKRAINE
RUSSIAN FRONT
THEATERWIDE & OUTSIDE UKRAINE
RUSSIAN MILITARY, MOBILIZATION & MIR
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Russia-Ukraine War Report provides comprehensive, fact-based news coverage about the war in Ukraine. Our team of journalists, researchers, and analysts are from Georgia, Israel, Canada, Finland, Poland, Ukraine, the U.S., and the U.K. We go beyond content aggregation and provide analysis and assessments on how today's stories shape the war's future. Our coverage includes the battlefront, geopolitics, economics, and human impact.