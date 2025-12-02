Powered by RND
The Rough Cut Golf Podcast

Finch Golf Media
SportsGolf
The Rough Cut Golf Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 154
  • History tells us ____ is the BEST GOLFER EVER! **SURPRISE WINNER!!** | Rough Cut Golf Podcast 154
    In this *SPECIAL* episode, the gang discuss the history of Golf's World Number 1 status, and the factors that contribute to WHO IS THE BEST!
    --------  
    1:29:38
  • Peter Finch vs. Rick Shiels is BACK! 1v1 in New SERIES! | Rough Cut Golf Podcast 153
    Peter Finch vs. Rick Shiels is BACK! 1v1 in New SERIES!
    --------  
    55:15
  • What REALLY HAPPENED at the Internet Invitational! CHEATING SCANDAL!! | Rough Cut Golf Podcast 152
    What REALLY HAPPENED at the Internet Invitational! CHEATING SCANDAL!!
    --------  
    1:05:34
  • PETER FINCH on EVERYTHING that went WRONG during PRO Egypt Open start! | Rough Cut Golf Podcast 151
    PETER FINCH on EVERYTHING that went WRONG during PRO Egypt Open start!
    --------  
    1:18:42
  • LUKE KWON missed his tee time, and EVERYONE WENT MENTAL! | Rough Cut Golf Podcast 150
    LUKE KWON missed his tee time, and EVERYONE WENT MENTAL!
    --------  
    42:41

About The Rough Cut Golf Podcast

The Rough Cut Golf Podcast is part of the Finch Golf Media network. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
