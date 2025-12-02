History tells us ____ is the BEST GOLFER EVER! **SURPRISE WINNER!!** | Rough Cut Golf Podcast 154

EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://NordVPN.com/roughcut Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee! In this *SPECIAL* episode, the gang discuss the history of Golf's World Number 1 status, and the factors that contribute to WHO IS THE BEST!Follow the Rough Cut Golf Podcast on...Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/roughcutgolfpodcast TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@roughcutgolfpodcastJoin our Discord here: https://discord.gg/hUT3dyGSFKCheck out the podcast here: On Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rough-cut-golf-podcast/id1663329120On Spotify Podcasts - https://open.spotify.com/show/6RarAwS3zAv91okDghrhL5?si=2c4e0a7e132945f2 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.