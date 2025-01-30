EP#17 David Moore | The Re-Rise Of The Sun Belt

Rental housing economist Jay Parsons breaks down the case for re-rise of Sun Belt multifamily, sharing the latest charts and data. Today's Sun Belt market is unquestionable feeling the pain of a 50-year high in new apartment supply. Vacancy is elevated and rents are slightly negative in most Sun Belt markets. But it's not a demand issue, with absorption numbers coming in at some of the highest levels in recent history. And now new construction starts are plunging, so what happens if demand remains strong as supply drops off? Jay breaks down those numbers to share why many investors remain bullish on Sun Belt apartments long term. Later in the program, Jay welcomes in Knightvest Capital founder and CEO David Moore, one of the Sun Belt's most active apartment buyers in recent years with more 60,000 units acquired. Jay and David talk about today's operating environment in the Sun Belt, the outlook, and which markets might rebound faster than others. Additionally, as usual, Jay breaks down recent headlines impacting rental housing, fields viewer questions, and tees up another round of Rental Housing Trivia.