7: The Real Close Friends: Couples, Chaos & Cupid: Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air… or is it? This Valentine’s Day, we’re getting into all the relationship tea with Sanya Richards-Ross, Aaron Ross, and Marlo Hampton! From Remy Ma & Papoose’s shocking breakup to the rumors swirling around Tia Mowry’s love life, we’re breaking down the highs, the heartbreaks, and everything in between. Whether it’s lasting love or moving on, we’ve got the real talk, the drama, and of course, the laughs. Tap in—Cupid’s got some explaining to do!