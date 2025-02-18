Powered by RND
The Real Close Friends

  • 8: The Real Close Friends Podcast: Beauty, Friendship & Hollywood with Miss Lawrence (Part 1)
    Marlo & Sanya sit down with Miss Lawrence, a trailblazer in fashion, entertainment, and advocacy, who brings an unmatched perspective on the intersections of beauty, friendship, and Hollywood. Known for their unapologetic authenticity and vibrant presence, Miss Lawrence has navigated the world of entertainment while redefining traditional beauty standards and championing inclusivity.
    --------  
    31:08
  • 7: The Real Close Friends: Couples, Chaos & Cupid: Valentine’s Day
    Love is in the air… or is it? This Valentine’s Day, we’re getting into all the relationship tea with Sanya Richards-Ross, Aaron Ross, and Marlo Hampton! From Remy Ma & Papoose’s shocking breakup to the rumors swirling around Tia Mowry’s love life, we’re breaking down the highs, the heartbreaks, and everything in between. Whether it’s lasting love or moving on, we’ve got the real talk, the drama, and of course, the laughs. Tap in—Cupid’s got some explaining to do!
    --------  
    33:23
  • 6: The Real Close Friends: Onesie Realness
    Join Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton for unfiltered pillow talk. Cozy vibes, bold conversations.
    --------  
    11:49
  • 5: The Real Close Friends: Friendship isn’t just a label
    Friendship isn’t just a label—it’s an action, a vibe, and a connection. In this episode, we’re unpacking what it means to have true friends, why boundaries matter, and how to spot the fakes before they get too close. Tune in for the real talk, relatable stories, and tips on keeping your circle as real as you are
    --------  
    23:17
  • 4: Friendsgiving: The Real Ones at the Table
    Marlo and Sanya bring the heat to the holiday table as they dive into sizzling hot topics and spill on their favorite moments of gratitude. From heartfelt reflections to shady laughs, this Friendsgiving celebration is all about serving thankfulness with a side of fabulous drama. Grab your plate—it’s a feast you don’t want to miss!
    --------  
    27:34

About The Real Close Friends

A weekly catch up with your favorite close friends who dish over hot topics and dive deep into relatable issues over cocktails and sports drinks, while curating a community of interested close friends. Join Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross as they dive into the latest in celebrity news, memes, viral moments, world news, fashion and sports. Sanya and Marlo give an authentic, raw, and very often contradictory perspective on these hot topics while developing a dedicated community of like-minded “Sharers” along the way. Marlo and Sanya will offer their raw and unique perspectives on these trending topics, giving animated and spicy reactions to their thoughts and opinions.
