337: Eli Lilly CEO on Trump, obesity drugs, and a guidance miss
We're live at the J.P Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco! We bring on Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks for a wide-ranging conversation about his views on the incoming Trump administration, the effects of Medicare's drug price negotiation, Lilly's recent disappointing guidance, pricing of the company's obesity medication Zepbound, and more. We also discuss the latest news from the J.P. Morgan conference, including M&A deals, licensing of drugs from China, and the broader sentiment in the industry.
--------
58:47
336: Pharma's big patent cliff, more obesity fundraising, and a failed ALS study
We chat about how pharmaceutical companies are navigating a looming patent cliff. We also talk about yet another obesity startup and a failed study from Google’s secretive anti-aging company Calico.
--------
33:21
335: A deep dive on Makary, Vertex's pain data, & 2025 predictions
STAT's FDA reporter Lizzy Lawrence joins us to discuss her profile of Marty Makary, Trump's nominee for FDA commissioner. Then, we discuss the results of Vertex's latest pain drug trial, the medication launches to watch in 2025, and present our burning questions for the biopharma industry.
--------
33:43
334: Pharma silence on RFK Jr. & parents trying to develop gene therapies for their children
Washington correspondent John Wilkerson joins to discuss why drugmakers have not lobbied against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, despite his repeated criticisms of the pharmaceutical industry. We also bring on our colleague Jason Mast to talk about the major hurdles in the field of gene therapy and how one father is trying to overcome them.
--------
34:30
333: An H5N1 bird flu update and talent scarcity in the radiopharma field
You might not be paying attention, or maybe you just hope it goes away. We’re referring to the serious bird flu outbreak that started a bit more than eight months ago. Well, bird flu is still here and the number of reported cases in people is growing. STAT’s infectious disease reporter Helen Branswell joins us for an update. But first, we break down the results from a GLP-1 showdown study that compared Eli Lilly’s Zepbound to Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy. Allison shares her recent reporting on a talent shortage that is posing new challenges to the fast-growing radiopharmaceutical industry.