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The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

The Professional Artist Association
ArtsBusiness
The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

    How Artists Actually Sell Art on Instagram (What Works Now)

    03/31/2026 | 28 mins.
    Is selling art on Instagram really about followers… or is it a skill you can learn?
    In this episode of The Professional Artist Podcast, painter Maggi McDonald is featured by the Professional Artist Association (https://professionalartist.com/join), the world’s fastest-growing global community for committed fine artists.
    Maggi is a Sydney-based artist who has built a full-time career through vibrant paintings and a highly intentional approach to social media.
    Instead of relying on luck or viral moments, she treats Instagram as a system: one that consistently attracts collectors from around the world.
    In this conversation, Maggi breaks down what’s actually working right now when it comes to selling art on Instagram, how she built a global audience through consistent and strategic posting, and how she converts attention into sales without feeling pushy or inauthentic.
    This episode offers a practical look at using Instagram as a tool and how artists can turn visibility into a sustainable income stream.
    “ If you are wanting to reach a global audience, and sell your art all over the world, then you need to use Instagram to your advantage”
    — Maggi McDonald
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Introduction
    01:59 Midnight Garden Creative Process (Intuition vs Thinking)
    04:42 Color as Therapy (Mental Health + Mood Lift)
    05:34 Art as a Survival Skill Through Grief and Trauma
    06:41 Turning Creativity into a Full-Time Profession
    08:35 Building a Global Instagram Audience
    12:15 Planning Content with Strategy
    12:26 Research, Insights, and Tracking Performance Metrics
    13:50 Calls to Action and Non-Salesy Selling on Instagram
    14:49 Sales Tracking and Website Landing Strategy
    16:55 Finding Your Unique Style and Maintaining a Posting Mindset
    20:35 Boundaries, Burnout Prevention, and Time Management on Instagram
    22:23 Marketing Funnels and Turning Followers into Collectors
    Connect with Maggi
    Website: https://www.maggimcdonald.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maggimcdonaldart/
    Learn more about The Professional Artist Association:
    Mentoring:
    Apply to join 99 artists for unlimited 1:1 Coaching & Mentoring to grow your art income:
    https://professionalartist.com/apply
    Membership:
    Join 1,000+ committed artists around the world for less than $1, £ or € a day: https://professionalartist.com/join
    Free Letter:
    Join 50,000+ artists getting Free advice & inspiration every week:
    https://professionalartist.com/podcast/#join-free-artist-letter

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professionalartistaccelerator
    If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe, share it with another artist and leave us a review. We read every single one.
  • The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

    How Artists Build a Career Without Galleries

    03/24/2026 | 27 mins.
    What if you didn’t need galleries or perfect timing to build a successful art career?
    In this episode of The Professional Artist Podcast, mixed media artist Dayo Johnson is featured by the Professional Artist Association (https://professionalartist.com/join), the world’s fastest-growing global community for committed fine artists.
    For over 30 years, Dayo has built a sustainable career outside the traditional gallery system… through festivals, commissions, and direct relationships with collectors.
    Starting with $50 booths and small local shows, she steadily grew her audience, income, and opportunities through consistency.
    Rather than waiting for recognition, Dayo focused on showing up turning each sale into momentum for the next opportunity.
    In this episode, Dayo breaks down how she turned small art shows into a full-time income, how commissions became a reliable part of her business, and the unconventional way she funds future shows through her collectors.
    “ Even during times, when it feels like it's not working, continue on, keep going because there's going to be something that breaks through that allows you to do what you want to do.”
    — Dayo Johnson
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Introduction 
    02:16 Wild Child with Sunflowers: Story and Origin of a Piece 
    05:47 Before Painting: Career Transition from Vocal Performance to Visual Art 
    08:39 Turning Art into Livelihood: $50 Shows and Keeping Going 
    10:10 Translating Music into Visual Art (Venus de Milo) 
    12:13 Vulnerability in Selling Art and Advice to Artists 
    13:49 Building the Business Over Time: Festivals First, Galleries Later 
    15:10 What Sustains an Art Career: Shows vs. Commissions Timing 
    16:29 Commission Approach, Volume, and Managing Big Assignments 
    18:26 Unconventional Funding: Collectives Program for Show Season 
    24:08 Commission Freedom and Creative Direction in a Door Piece 
    25:40 Staying Grounded and Avoiding Burnout Through Love of the Craft
    Connect with Dayo
    Website: https://www.dayoart.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dayoart
    Learn more about The Professional Artist Association:
    Mentoring:
    Apply to join 99 artists for unlimited 1:1 Coaching & Mentoring to grow your art income:
    https://professionalartist.com/apply
    Membership:
    Join 1,000+ committed artists around the world for less than $1, £ or € a day: https://professionalartist.com/join
    Free Letter:
    Join 50,000+ artists getting Free advice & inspiration every week:
    https://professionalartist.com/podcast/#join-free-artist-letter
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professionalartistaccelerator
    If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe, share it with another artist and leave us a review. We read every single one.
  • The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

    Redefining Success as an Artist with Alyssa Monks

    03/17/2026 | 24 mins.
    What does success actually mean for an artist?
    In this episode of The Professional Artist Podcast, contemporary figurative painter Alyssa Monks is featured by the Professional Artist Association (https://professionalartist.com/join), the world’s fastest-growing global community for committed fine artists.
    Alyssa is internationally known for her emotionally charged paintings that push the boundaries of traditional realism while exploring the psychological complexity of being human.
    Alyssa shares why she resists the pressure to manufacture a perfectly cohesive body of work, how intuition guides her studio decisions, and how her definition of success evolved away from external validation and toward a practice built around honesty in the work.
    This episode offers a candid look at what it means to build a career that protects your artistic integrit… and why redefining success may be the most important decision an artist makes.
    “If that's what you're doing it for, for the recognition the metrics that are outside of our control, It can be something that could hold you back“— Alyssa Monks
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Introduction 
    02:04 Exploring Vulnerability in Art
    04:50 The Journey of a Self-Portrait 
    08:29 The Impact of Grieving on Artistic Practice 
    10:57 Intuitive vs. Structured Creation 
    13:45 Redefining Success in Art 
    16:58 The Role of Community in Artistry 
    20:35 Finding Inspiration from Friends and Peers 
    23:18 Coping with Creative Blocks 
    26:01 Hope as a Fundamental Ingredient in Art 
    28:22 The Importance of Personal Connection to Work
    Connect with Alyssa
    Website: https://www.alyssamonks.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alyssamonks/
    Learn more about The Professional Artist Association:
    Mentoring:
    Apply to join 99 artists for unlimited 1:1 Coaching & Mentoring to grow your art income:
    https://professionalartist.com/apply
    Membership:
    Join 1,000+ committed artists around the world for less than $1, £ or € a day: https://professionalartist.com/join
    Free Letter:
    Join 50,000+ artists getting Free advice & inspiration every week:
    https://professionalartist.com/podcast/#join-free-artist-letter
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professionalartistaccelerator
    If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe, share it with another artist and leave us a review. We read every single one.
  • The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

    How Artists Work with Corporate Clients (Google, Amazon & More)

    03/10/2026 | 30 mins.
    What does it take to turn deeply personal artwork into major professional opportunities?
    In this episode of The Professional Artist Podcast, artist Charles Clary is featured by the Professional Artist Association (https://professionalartist.com/join), the world’s fastest-growing global community for committed fine artists.
    Charles is known for his intricate paper installations built from layered paper, drywall, and found materials.
    His work transforms themes of grief and healing into immersive sculptural environments. 
    Over time, that distinctive visual language led to commissions from organizations including Google, Amazon, and the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.
    These opportunities didn’t appear overnight. They grew from years of refining his craft, building professional relationships, and learning how to present his work clearly when large-scale opportunities arose.
    In this episode, Charles shares how personal expression became the foundation for major commissions, how he approaches  corporate collaborations, and why professionalism  matters when institutions come calling.
    "Be ready for it, don't jump into the deep end until you're ready to swim. It took a good development of the work to get to those commissions” — Charles Clary
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Introduction
    02:12 Transformation of Personal Trauma into Art
    05:04 The Role of Childhood Experiences
    08:18 The Shift from Music to Art
    10:51 Discovering the Use of Paper in Art
    13:21 The Evolution of Artistic Style
    16:46 Corporate Commissions: Insights and Experiences
    20:44 How to Maximize Opportunities
    23:33 The Importance of Professionalism
    25:28 Navigating Rejection and Acceptance
    28:09 The Memento Morididdle Series
    30:54 Key Takeaways for Aspiring Artists
    Connect with Charles
    Website: https://charlesclary.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/charlesclary
    Learn more about The Professional Artist Association:
    Mentoring:
    Apply to join 99 artists for unlimited 1:1 Coaching & Mentoring to grow your art income:
    https://professionalartist.com/apply
    Membership:
    Join 1,000+ committed artists around the world for less than $1, £ or € a day: https://professionalartist.com/join
    Free Letter:
    Join 50,000+ artists getting Free advice & inspiration every week:
    https://professionalartist.com/podcast/#join-free-artist-letter
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professionalartistaccelerator
    If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe, share it with another artist and leave us a review. We read every single one.
  • The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

    How She Became a Full-Time Artist (The Second Time)

    03/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    For many artists, the question isn’t whether they’re talented enough. It’s whether they can actually make this work full-time.
    In this episode of The Professional Artist Podcast, painter and ceramicist Christina Villa is featured by the Professional Artist Association (https://professionalartist.com/join), the world’s fastest-growing global community for committed fine artists.
    Christina has built a recognizable signature style through her Wave Portrait Series…sculptural paintings inspired by Lake Michigan and coastal travels.
    But her career didn’t become sustainable on the first try. Her first attempt at going full-time failed… not because of talent, but because she didn’t yet have the structure to run a business.
    In this deep dive, Christina shares how she rebuilt her practice with systems, accountability, and clear procedures. You’ll hear how her commission process evolved from stressful and underpriced to a reliable business pillar, how coaching helped her and what it really felt like to leave her day job for good.
    If you also want 1:1 Coaching like Christina, apply for our Accelerator Program here: 
    https://professionalartist.com/accelerator/
    This episode offers a practical look at what changes when you treat your art like a profession - and how structure is often the difference between a hobby and a full-time career.
    ”I had realized that up until that point, I was part of the reason that I wasn't able to make my business happen.”.
    — Christina Villa
    Timestamps:
    00:00 Introduction 
    02:25 The Transition to Full-Time Art 
    04:15 The Impact of Coaching on Artistic Accountability 
    07:00 Transforming Commissions into Business Pillars 
    09:45 Learning from Initial Failures 
    12:20 Building an Art Business Framework 
    15:40 Importance of Community Support 
    18:05 Balancing Teaching and Artistic Practice 
    20:15 The Role of Commissions in Creative Growth 
    22:00 Breaking Stereotypes of the Artist's Life 
    24:30 Exploring New Artistic Horizons 
    27:10 Dealing with Challenges in Art Business 
    29:28 Reflecting on Gratitude and Growth 
    30:30 Closing Thoughts

    Links to artworks discussed:
    Her artworks can be seen in the YouTube version of this podcast here.

    Connect with Christina
    Website: https://www.christinamvilla.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinamvilla.studio/
    Learn more about The Professional Artist Association and 1:1 coaching:

    Join ≈1,000 committed artists around the world for less than $1, £ or € a day: https://professionalartist.com/join
    Join 50,000+ artists getting Free advice & inspiration:
    https://professionalartist.com/podcast/#join-free-artist-letter

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professionalartistaccelerator
    If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe, share it with another artist and leave us a comment. We read every single one.

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About The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

If you want to make it in the art world, talent is key - but so is mastering the business side. The Professional Artist Podcast is where fine artists and commerce meet. Co-hosts Miguel L. Mayher and Cristina Demiany guide visual artists through an audio gallery, exploring how to show and sell your art, land commissions, apply for artist grants, license your art, and much more. This is where your art career begins to grow. Miguel L. Mayher is the Director of Education at the Professional Artist Association. Previously, he worked with Google Arts & Culture, striking partnerships with national museums. He is also a Global Economic Symposium Young Fellow and a One Young World Ambassador. Cristina Demiany is a Senior Art Business Coach at the Professional Artist Association. She formerly served as Senior Program Manager at Sotheby’s Institute of Art and as Executive Director of the National Children’s Chorus. The Professional Artist Association is a global organization dedicated to providing real-world education for visual artists, including painters, sculptors, and fine art photographers.
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