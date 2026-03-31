The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

What if you didn’t need galleries or perfect timing to build a successful art career?
In this episode of The Professional Artist Podcast, mixed media artist Dayo Johnson is featured by the Professional Artist Association (https://professionalartist.com/join), the world’s fastest-growing global community for committed fine artists.
For over 30 years, Dayo has built a sustainable career outside the traditional gallery system… through festivals, commissions, and direct relationships with collectors.
Starting with $50 booths and small local shows, she steadily grew her audience, income, and opportunities through consistency.
Rather than waiting for recognition, Dayo focused on showing up turning each sale into momentum for the next opportunity.
In this episode, Dayo breaks down how she turned small art shows into a full-time income, how commissions became a reliable part of her business, and the unconventional way she funds future shows through her collectors.
“ Even during times, when it feels like it's not working, continue on, keep going because there's going to be something that breaks through that allows you to do what you want to do.”
— Dayo Johnson
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
02:16 Wild Child with Sunflowers: Story and Origin of a Piece
05:47 Before Painting: Career Transition from Vocal Performance to Visual Art
08:39 Turning Art into Livelihood: $50 Shows and Keeping Going
10:10 Translating Music into Visual Art (Venus de Milo)
12:13 Vulnerability in Selling Art and Advice to Artists
13:49 Building the Business Over Time: Festivals First, Galleries Later
15:10 What Sustains an Art Career: Shows vs. Commissions Timing
16:29 Commission Approach, Volume, and Managing Big Assignments
18:26 Unconventional Funding: Collectives Program for Show Season
24:08 Commission Freedom and Creative Direction in a Door Piece
25:40 Staying Grounded and Avoiding Burnout Through Love of the Craft
Connect with Dayo
Website: https://www.dayoart.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dayoart
Learn more about The Professional Artist Association:
Mentoring:
Apply to join 99 artists for unlimited 1:1 Coaching & Mentoring to grow your art income:
https://professionalartist.com/apply
Membership:
Join 1,000+ committed artists around the world for less than $1, £ or € a day: https://professionalartist.com/join
Free Letter:
Join 50,000+ artists getting Free advice & inspiration every week:
https://professionalartist.com/podcast/#join-free-artist-letter
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professionalartistaccelerator
If you enjoyed this episode, please like and subscribe, share it with another artist and leave us a review. We read every single one.