The Professional Artist Podcast: Art Business Transformations

For many artists, the question isn’t whether they’re talented enough. It’s whether they can actually make this work full-time.

In this episode of The Professional Artist Podcast, painter and ceramicist Christina Villa is featured by the Professional Artist Association (https://professionalartist.com/join), the world’s fastest-growing global community for committed fine artists.

Christina has built a recognizable signature style through her Wave Portrait Series…sculptural paintings inspired by Lake Michigan and coastal travels.

But her career didn’t become sustainable on the first try. Her first attempt at going full-time failed… not because of talent, but because she didn’t yet have the structure to run a business.

In this deep dive, Christina shares how she rebuilt her practice with systems, accountability, and clear procedures. You’ll hear how her commission process evolved from stressful and underpriced to a reliable business pillar, how coaching helped her and what it really felt like to leave her day job for good.

If you also want 1:1 Coaching like Christina, apply for our Accelerator Program here:

https://professionalartist.com/accelerator/

This episode offers a practical look at what changes when you treat your art like a profession - and how structure is often the difference between a hobby and a full-time career.

”I had realized that up until that point, I was part of the reason that I wasn't able to make my business happen.”.

— Christina Villa

Timestamps:

00:00 Introduction

02:25 The Transition to Full-Time Art

04:15 The Impact of Coaching on Artistic Accountability

07:00 Transforming Commissions into Business Pillars

09:45 Learning from Initial Failures

12:20 Building an Art Business Framework

15:40 Importance of Community Support

18:05 Balancing Teaching and Artistic Practice

20:15 The Role of Commissions in Creative Growth

22:00 Breaking Stereotypes of the Artist's Life

24:30 Exploring New Artistic Horizons

27:10 Dealing with Challenges in Art Business

29:28 Reflecting on Gratitude and Growth

30:30 Closing Thoughts



Links to artworks discussed:

Her artworks can be seen in the YouTube version of this podcast here.



Connect with Christina

Website: https://www.christinamvilla.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/christinamvilla.studio/

Learn more about The Professional Artist Association and 1:1 coaching:



Join ≈1,000 committed artists around the world for less than $1, £ or € a day: https://professionalartist.com/join

Join 50,000+ artists getting Free advice & inspiration:

https://professionalartist.com/podcast/#join-free-artist-letter



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/professionalartistaccelerator

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