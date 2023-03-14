Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Angelique Carson
TerraTrue's The Privacy Beat, featuring host Angelique Carson and guests, is a quick-hit rundown of the important privacy news-you-can use of the week.
GovernmentNewsPolitics
  • Why everyone's losing it over Washington State's d00zy of a privacy law
    Everyone's losing it over this Washington State privacy law. The impetus for the bill was to cover gaps in HIPAA, and the Dobbs v. Jackson decision lit a fire in regulators, putting health-data privacy protections on a fast-track that never slowed. Mike Hintze, co-founder of Hintze Law, says this one “goes well beyond what any other privacy law has done.” Here's what he means.
    4/29/2023
    40:18
  • Through blackouts and bombs in Ukraine, his privacy studies paid off
    Nazar Dudchak is a law student at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, Ukraine. He recently won the prestigious honor of "best orator" at a moot court competition in Iceland. But his journey to learn privacy's main tenets and argue a successful case faced some hurdles. The main problem: Ukraine was under attack, and sometimes even electricity wasn't a guarantee.
    4/25/2023
    31:23
  • [Bonus episode] Iowa passed a privacy law. Huzzah?
    Iowa is the first state in 2023 to pass a comprehensive privacy law. What does it contain? Is it a game-changer? In this episode, Keir Lamont, director of U.S. legislation at the Future of Privacy Forum, and David Stauss, partner at Husch Blackwell, talk us through why privacy peeps are calling this law a tech company's dream.
    3/21/2023
    17:23
  • Illinois' BIPA (not BEE-PAH) is having a CCPA-like moment
    Jay Edelson has been using Illinois’ Biometric Privacy Act to take companies like Facebook and Clearview AI to task for alleged misuse. And he’s had great success. Without a federal law on biometrics in the U.S., states have started introducing their own versions of BIPA in rapid succession. In fact, 17 U.S. states have introduced a biometric privacy law this year already. In this episode, Edelson discusses his recent wins and his forecast for the BIPA landscape in the future.
    3/14/2023
    49:32
  • Personalized ads: 'We'll survive Schrems, damnit!'
    The future of personalized ads felt wildly uncertain when the Irish DPC's final decision on the Meta case came down. The decision sent Privacy Twitter into a frenzy over the implications: You can't bundle personalized ads into the contract for the service itself, the DPC said. At the same time, the EU and U.S. are still trying to shake hands on a new data-transfer agreement. Luckily, Phil Lee is a master of both topics, and he's here to talk you off the ledge.
    2/9/2023
    38:06

TerraTrue's The Privacy Beat, featuring host Angelique Carson and guests, is a quick-hit rundown of the important privacy news-you-can use of the week. Listen to sound smart at Happy Hour, informed at strategy meetings, or just to enjoy a conversation between people who speak your language and understand your pain.
