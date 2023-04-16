The Potter's Touch, a weekly program, with Bishop T.D. Jakes, tackles today's topics and confronts the hidden issues and invisible scars that go untreated. This... More
Available Episodes
Glory Triggers
Being triggered can take us back to painful moments from the past, but triggers also can bring us back to glory!
5/7/2023
I Have Permission
God have given you permission to pursue your dreams!
4/30/2023
Delayed Gratification
You must wait in the Spirit, work in the flesh, and watch how God will elevate you higher than you ever thought possible.
4/23/2023
Believing Matters Part 1
What you believe matters to God!
4/16/2023
Let Us Not Rend It
Jesus is more precious that any possession we can own. Lay aside anything that would keep you from following Him.
About The Potter's Touch on Lightsource.com - Audio
The Potter's Touch, a weekly program, with Bishop T.D. Jakes, tackles today's topics and confronts the hidden issues and invisible scars that go untreated. This broadcast carries healing and restoration into homes of hurting people, unearthing taboo topics and offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions. 857311
