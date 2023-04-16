Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Listen to The Potter's Touch on Lightsource.com - Audio in the App
Bishop T.D. Jakes
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
  • Glory Triggers
    Being triggered can take us back to painful moments from the past, but triggers also can bring us back to glory! To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.lightsource.com/donate/973/29
    5/7/2023
    28:29
  • I Have Permission
    God have given you permission to pursue your dreams! To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.lightsource.com/donate/973/29
    4/30/2023
    28:29
  • Delayed Gratification
    You must wait in the Spirit, work in the flesh, and watch how God will elevate you higher than you ever thought possible. To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.lightsource.com/donate/973/29
    4/23/2023
    28:29
  • Believing Matters Part 1
    What you believe matters to God! To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.lightsource.com/donate/973/29
    4/16/2023
    28:29
  • Let Us Not Rend It
    Jesus is more precious that any possession we can own. Lay aside anything that would keep you from following Him. To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.lightsource.com/donate/973/29
    4/9/2023
    28:29

About The Potter's Touch on Lightsource.com - Audio

The Potter's Touch, a weekly program, with Bishop T.D. Jakes, tackles today's topics and confronts the hidden issues and invisible scars that go untreated. This broadcast carries healing and restoration into homes of hurting people, unearthing taboo topics and offering practical and spiritual solutions to life's toughest questions. 857311 To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.lightsource.com/donate/973
