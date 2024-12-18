The Pipes Magazine Radio Show Podcast

640: Book Author Ben Rapaport. Ask the Pipe Collector with Jeff Gracik.
Our featured interview on tonight’s show is with Ben Rapaport. Ben has been known internationally as an avid pipe smoker, antique pipe collector, and book author. His first book on pipes was published in 1972, and his latest book - his 10th - is out now in very limited quantities. The distribution has already sold out, but you can still get a copy of "The Wide World of Wood Tobacco Pipes. Two Centuries of Craftsmanship and Creativity" by contacting him directly at [email protected]. At the top of the show we'll be turning the tables on our recurring Ask the Pipemaker segment. This time, Jeff Gracik will ask the questions, which Brian will answer as a pipe collector, and you can give your answers too.
--------
1:14:17
639: Per Billhall of Scandinavian Pipes. Special and Holiday Tobaccos.
Our featured interview on tonight’s show is with Per Billhall. Per is the owner of Scandinavian Pipes, which is an online retailer of high grade pipes. He started smoking pipes in the 1960s. His first high grade pipe was made by Hans "Former" Nielsen, who is one of the living legends from Denmark. That led to Per becoming a huge pipe and tobacco collector, and show attendee where he became well known. Along with pipe book author Jan Andersson, they started The Pipe Club of Sweden in 1991. Then in 1999, Per started "Scan Pipes". He is now one of the pipe retailing legends from Sweden. At the top of the show Brian will talk about holiday blends, and other special pipe tobacco blends.
--------
1:12:07
638: Fae Simmons Tobacco Treasures. Ask the Blender Jeremy Reeves.
Our featured interview on tonight’s show is with Fae "The Sassy Pipe Lady" Simmons. Fae is the owner of Tobacco Treasures, which sells new, vintage, & estate pipes, and smoking accessories on Etsy. She has been in business since 2017, and has been surrounded by pipes and tobacco most of her life. Her father and his brother smoked pipes, and so does Fae. Her husband is also a retired tobacconist that worked all over the industry from coast to coast for several different companies in the industry. She has a great story of how her business got started with a great inventory of unsmoked vintage pipes. At the top of the show we will have an Ask the Tobacco Blender segment with Jeremy Reeves. Jeremy is the Head Blender at Cornell & Diehl, which is one of the most popular boutique pipe tobacco companies in the USA.
Our featured interview on tonight’s show is with Nate King. Most people know of Nate as an excellent pipe artisan. He also has an honorary Master of Pipes degree from the Chicagoland Pipe Collectors Club, and is a member of the prestigious Confrérie des Maitres Pipiers de Saint-Claude. To be inducted into the Confrérie, this past May Nate travelled to Saint-Claude, France with master tobacco blender G.L. Pease, who was also inducted. It was quite a time in France, and at the ceremony. We'll hear all about those adventures on the show. At the top of the show we'll continue the virtual tour of Brian's pipe collection with six of his Satou Dublin-shape pipes.
--------
1:12:06
636: Old School Pipe Smoker Barry Kane. Brian's Take on STG buying MB and Sutliff.
Our featured interview on tonight’s show is with Barry Kane. Barry started smoking a pipe in 1961 when he was 14-years old. Back then it seemed like everybody smoked, and you could buy pipes and tobacco just about anywhere. Barry is a true old-school pipe smoker, sticking to just one blend. See if you can guess which one before listening. At the top of the show Brian will give his take on Scandinavian Tobacco Group's purchase of Mac Baren and Sutliff Tobacco and their announcement that they will be shut down.