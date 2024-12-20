Powered by RND
Hello pet people - Welcome to The Petropolist Podcast. This podcast is about the pet industry and the people that support it. My goal is to capture the essence...
  • Lotus Pet Foods - Challenging Industry Norms
    The pet food industry is awash with marketing gimmicks, vague claims and inadequate quality control that make it difficult for consumers and retailers to know who to trust. Too often, manufacturers lean on slick branding to obscure shortcomings, using terms like “natural” and “baked” to create a veneer of quality that doesn’t always hold up under scrutiny. The result? Pets are left vulnerable, and consumers are left misled by products that don’t live up to their promises. While manufacturers hold the primary responsibility to operate with honesty and transparency, pet owners and retailers have a critical role to play in questioning claims and digging deeper into the practices behind the products they choose. Building trust requires vigilance and accountability on all sides, and brands that fail to prioritize the health and well-being of animals while claiming the opposite should not expect to earn that trust but too often these brand are prioritized and idolized by pet retailers and pet owners that don't know what questions to ask or prefer to "just not go there". This interview dives into the story of Lotus Pet Food, a brand that challenges industry norms with a commitment to transparency, quality, and ethical practices. Daron Matsuura, a former pet retailer turned manufacturer, opens up about his journey with his partners to build a micro cannery and manufacturing facility right here in the USA—taking control of every step in the production process to deliver food they can truly stand behind. Daron and I don’t shy away from the hard truths like the deceptive practices that plague the industry, the uphill battle of sourcing sustainable ingredients, and the constant push and pull between staying true to integrity and keeping a business afloat. This isn’t just an interview—It’s a reminder that the shiny packaging and catchy buzzwords often hide darker realities, and that it’s on us to dig deeper, demand honesty, and support brands that put the health and well-being of our pets first. If you’ve ever questioned what’s in your pet’s bowl, this conversation will leave you with clarity—and maybe a fire to make better choices.
  • Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel & Fred the Raccoon?
    Mark and Dani Longo clearly, have a deep love for animals, their kindness and generosity shine through. Unfortunately, they were caring for two wild animals without the necessary qualifications as licensed wildlife rehabilitators. Their social media posts attracted a lot of attention, and it seems that someone, or perhaps a few unhappy followers, reported them to the NY Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). From there, things quickly escalated. Sadly, both animals were ultimately euthanized, and it appears that New York State has not been transparent about the situation, leaving many questions unanswered. NBC affiliate WETM reported that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is conducting an internal investigation into the seizure of P-Nut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon from Mark and Dani Longo's sanctuary. The DEC stated that they are reviewing their policies to uphold wildlife safety. According to WETM, the DEC and Chemung County Health Department claimed P-Nut was euthanized after biting an agent. WETM also noted they couldn't verify any cases of rabies in squirrels in New York State despite requesting test results for both animals. In this episode, we’re diving into the bittersweet story of Peanut and Fred—the animals who captured hearts online but became entangled in a complex web created by human choices. Despite the Longo’s love for these animals, perhaps the best interests of Peanut and Fred were overlooked maybe even ignored as social media fame, animal care, and legal boundaries clashed in heartbreaking ways. Our expert guests are: -Laura Simon, a wildlife ecologist and the President of the Connecticut Wildlife Rehabilitators Association. She ran a wildlife hotline for 18 years to assist the public and community leaders on ways to resolve a variety of wildlife issues and trained animal control officers, police, and rehabilitators around the country on phone advising methods. She has served on the Connecticut Rabies Advisory Committee and worked with state agencies to create a rabies vector species rehabilitation program and manual that served as a model for other states. Laura is also a board member of Reunite Wildlife, Inc. and has given presentations at state and national conferences on various aspects of resolving wildlife issues and preventing orphaning. She graduated from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies with a focus on wildlife policy. -Elizabeth Menegon, Founder and owner of the Hands to Paws mobile app and a dedicated advocate for public education and animal welfare. *The views, information, or opinions expressed during The Petropolist podcast or You Tube video series are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of the host or the employees of The Petropolist. The primary purpose of this show is to educate and inform. This show does not constitute medical or other professional advice news or services. Please contact a medical professional/veterinarian for all questions regarding the health of your pet.  The Petropolist show and podcast are available for private non-commercial use only. You may not edit, modify, or re-distribute this show.*
  • Pick Your Pets' Poison - Collusion, Greed, Class Action Lawsuit. EP#111
    My conversation with Daniel Schulof brings to light the deep-rooted complexities of the pet food industry, highlighting the powerful grip some manufacturers have on this lucrative market. Schulof, founder of Keto Natural Pet Foods and author of Dogs, Dog Food, and Dogma, discusses the alarming rise in pet obesity, the flaws in traditional dog food, and how a few major pet food companies shape the world of veterinary nutrition. He emphasized the urgent need for change to protect the health of our pets. Daniel Schulof urges pet owners to become more scientifically literate and to seek independent information rather than relying solely on vet-recommended foods, which may be influenced by these pervasive industry ties. As he puts it, the fight for better pet food requires awareness, education, and sometimes even going against the status quo. Schulof also warns against relying on social media and internet influencers, as they can often contribute to misinformation in harmful ways. Listen to learn about his reasons for filing a class action lawsuit against Hill's Pet Nutrition and his hope for a shift in how the veterinary community approaches pet food. October 1, 2024: A ruling is expected at some point in the next 6 weeks. We will be checking in with Daniel for the results of the ruling and more. Thank you for listening.   The views expressed in this episode are not necessarily those of The Petropolist Podcast team.
  • Sick Pets, Wealthy Investors! How to Fix the Veterinary Care Crisis created by Private Equity
    "I think we don't have enough veterinary professionals. I don't really care what the AVMA is saying that there is not a shortage. I have, three practices right now that we're trying to staff. We have approximately 17, 18 veterinarians. We could use 25... ...people are leaving the industry and there are a lot of reasons for that... we are losing veterinary professionals. And I think one of the reasons we are losing them is they are becoming disenchanted and disenfranchised by private equity and corporate America. If we could give them a shelter to practice under where they're not asked to sell wellness plans. Don't get me started...Wellness plans were not designed by veterinary professionals, not anybody practicing or not anyone significantly connected and wanting to support the human-animal bond. That's not how you do it! The human animal bond is in the crosshairs of these folks. It is a target to make money period, the end... We all need to make money. We are, as veterinarians, severely burdened with student loan debt. We should all make a livable wage. We should be able to pay our loans and buy a house but no one is looking to be a millionaire or get rich when they go into veterinary medicine. Not most of us... I'm an entrepreneur so I'm a little outside of the box, but for the majority of veterinary professionals, we just want to practice our trade and our gift and be a part of supporting a healthy human animal bond and that, in my opinion, if we were allowed to do that, we'd have probably a longer career lifespan than we currently do..." Dr. Cherri Trusheim, DVM What happens to the pet patients, their owners, and the veterinarians in charge of their care when private equity is managing pet care? With 66 percent of households owning at least one pet and with $136.8 billion of household income being spent on these pets (source 2023-2024 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association), the pet boom has not gone unnoticed by private equity firms. Mars is the biggest pet care consolidator, best known for making candy.   Urban Animal founder Dr. Cherri Trusheim, DVM has observed it is negatively impacting all involved. This trend often detracts from employee culture. Corporatization also diminishes the standard of care by upselling and tying veterinary professionals’ compensation to the amount of products and services they sell. As a solution, Trusheim is introducing the first large-scale worker cooperative model as a solution to give power back to their team of more than 100 employees. and accessible, option-based care.  Worker cooperatives are gaining popularity as a means to establish equitable and sustainable employment, partly fueled by recent legislation in Washington and a growing interest in the model. The Cooperative Way, a consultancy group specializing in worker cooperative establishment, has collaborated with Urban Animal to inaugurate a cooperative venture. Dr. Cherri Trusheim's contribution of 5% of the company's value has served as the initial seed funding to propel the cooperative's launch. Adam Schwartz, Founder, The Cooperative Way has noted that “workplace democracy and worker cooperatives are becoming an increasingly attractive option that addresses a variety of the nation’s most common workplace challenges, including labor shortages, corporate culture, pay equity, and succession planning. The model is often formed to lift people out of generational poverty, as lower-income, people of color, and immigrants have founded the majority of worker co-ops in the US.”   Share this episode - If you are a veterinarian or you know a veterinary professional looking to have a better way of treating their patients while having a quality of life and well-being please have them listen to this episode and reach to Dr. Trusheim and Adam Schwartz.
  • Is Pet Retail the front line of defense for Food Safety? #109
    Should Pet Retailers shoulder some responsibility for ensuring product safety and quality with the brands they stock and recommend? Food safety is critical. Those pet retailers who claim to be in the know and those who give direction and guidance to the pet owners are in fact the gate keepers of that critical space. Do these retailers take their roles seriously enough to look back at the history of a brand, it's owners, it's safety protocols, it problems, it's complaints....? Are you that retailer that talks big but is ok with a little bit of that 'white lie' for the sake of the sales? or are you the one that will hold brands accountable for their lack of compliance, integrity? Join me as I speak with Nicole Cammack about the role of the pet retailer in prioritizing safety, protecting consumers and your business. Your shelves tell your story!!
Petropolist

Hello pet people - Welcome to The Petropolist Podcast. This podcast is about the pet industry and the people that support it. My goal is to capture the essence of this incredible enterprise from every angle. I will dig deeply into every 'trend' and ‘claim'. There is no agenda... other than to educate; I am here to ask questions that will give you the information and the confidence to make the best decisions for your pet business, and your pets. - listen and learn and never be confused again
