The Hidden Crisis in Retirement: Finding Purpose After the Paycheck with Guest Tony Hixon [Episode 293]
In this episode of The Perfect RIA, Matthew Jarvis welcomes Tony Hixon for a deeply personal conversation about the often-overlooked emotional dimensions of retirement planning. Sharing the heart-wrenching story of his mother's struggle with mental health after retiring, Tony reveals how this experience transformed his approach to financial advising. He discovered that while managing money is crucial, helping clients discover their post-retirement purpose and legacy is equally vital for their wellbeing. Drawing from his experiences and insights, Tony has developed comprehensive resources including his groundbreaking book, "Retirement Stepping Stones," which offers both advisors and clients practical strategies for navigating the psychological aspects of retirement. Perhaps most importantly, Tony emphasizes a profound truth about effective advising: before guiding clients through their journey of self-discovery, financial advisors must first commit to their own personal growth and development. The Hidden Crisis in Retirement: Finding Purpose After the Paycheck with Guest Tony Hixon [Episode 293] Resources in today's episode: - Matt Jarvis: LinkedIn | Website - Tony Hixon: LinkedIn - Retirement Stepping Stones: Find Meaning, Live with Purpose, and Leave a Legacy - The Purpose Driven Retirement Coaching Guide™ Online Course For Financial Advisors *Use code: PerfectRIA for 15% off **This course is approved for 2 hours of CE credit - Being Above Or Below The Line With Guest Adam Silberstein
--------
29:00
Follow The Numbers: Why Advisors Need to Track Their Prospecting Pipeline
In this week’s recap, Amber Kuhn highlights the discussion about turning your January business aspirations into tangible growth. On Monday, Matt and Micah emphasized that successful financial advisory practices need more than just revenue goals – they need sustainable double-digit client growth to maintain and increase practice valuations. The heart of their message centered on the sometimes uncomfortable but crucial practice of "financial undressing" – laying bare your practice's real numbers rather than the ones you might be telling yourself. And when it comes to prospecting, Matt and Micah drew a clear distinction between leads and prospects, emphasizing the importance of having a well-defined process from initial contact through onboarding. They stressed that top-performing offices review their pipeline weekly, tracking everything from contact rates to close ratios, even if it means confronting rejection head-on. Resources in today's episode: - Episode Website - So, How Will You Get All Those New Clients? [Episode 292]
--------
6:39
So, How Will You Get All Those New Clients? [Episode 292]
In this episode, Matt and Micah tackle the age-old question: how can advisors transform their practices from good to extraordinary? They reveal why shooting for double-digit client growth isn't just ambitious – it's necessary for a thriving practice in today's competitive landscape. But it's not all about the numbers (though they're pretty important). The episode unpacks the critical role of financial addressing – think of it as your practice's GPS, helping you navigate through potential gaps and opportunities. Matt and Micah emphasize the value of having someone who'll challenge your figures and push back on your assumptions because, let's face it, sometimes we all need a reality check. The conversation takes a practical turn as they dissect the prospecting process, showing how tracking metrics can transform your client acquisition strategy. They stress that your prospect process shouldn't be a well-kept secret – it should be as clear as day to your entire team. So, How Will You Get All Those New Clients? [Episode 292] Resources in today's episode: - Micah Shilanski: Website | LinkedIn - Matt Jarvis: Website | LinkedIn
--------
26:32
Why Clients Leave (And How to Keep Them)
In this week’s recap, Amber Kuhn highlights the often-overlooked foundation of successful financial advising: genuine client relationships. While industry expertise matters, Matt and Micah shared Monday that empathy trumps technical knowledge when it comes to client retention. Tracking net client flow in 2024 isn't just about celebrating new additions – it's about understanding why clients leave and addressing the root causes. They tackled the delicate balance between "graduating" ill-fitting clients and confronting uncomfortable truths about advisor shortcomings and shared their approach to client questions. Rather than viewing inquiries as challenges to defend against, they reframe them as opportunities for deeper understanding. Resources in today's episode: - Episode Website - What Was Your NET Client Flow In 2024? [Episode 291]
--------
6:09
What Was Your NET Client Flow In 2024? [Episode 291]
In the latest episode of The Perfect RIA, Matt and Micah discuss what truly makes or breaks client relationships in financial advising - and surprise, it's not your fancy financial jargon or market predictions. They reveal why empathy is the key to transforming good advisors into trusted lifetime partners for their clients. This is a wake-up call for advisors who might be too focused on spreadsheets while missing the human element; client retention metrics go hand-in-hand with mastering the art of emotional intelligence. Success isn't just about crunching numbers - it's about asking the right questions and actually listening to the answers. What Was Your NET Client Flow In 2024? [Episode 291] Resources in today's episode: - Micah Shilanski: Website | LinkedIn - Matt Jarvis: Website | LinkedIn - Estate Planning Masterclass
