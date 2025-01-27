So, How Will You Get All Those New Clients? [Episode 292]

In this episode, Matt and Micah tackle the age-old question: how can advisors transform their practices from good to extraordinary? They reveal why shooting for double-digit client growth isn't just ambitious – it's necessary for a thriving practice in today's competitive landscape. But it's not all about the numbers (though they're pretty important). The episode unpacks the critical role of financial addressing – think of it as your practice's GPS, helping you navigate through potential gaps and opportunities. Matt and Micah emphasize the value of having someone who'll challenge your figures and push back on your assumptions because, let's face it, sometimes we all need a reality check. The conversation takes a practical turn as they dissect the prospecting process, showing how tracking metrics can transform your client acquisition strategy. They stress that your prospect process shouldn't be a well-kept secret – it should be as clear as day to your entire team. So, How Will You Get All Those New Clients? [Episode 292] Resources in today's episode: - Micah Shilanski: Website | LinkedIn - Matt Jarvis: Website | LinkedIn