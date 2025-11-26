Powered by RND
  • 318: Hand Battered Brothers
    Nikia and Ashley were on Ms. Pat Settles It, and we roast him for it. Then we talk about pre-gaming at Thanksgiving. Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/PATDOWN and use code PATDOWN and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    49:05
  • 317: Molestation Tic
    Ms. Pat has had a few viral moments lately, and we pick our favorites.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:17:16
  • 316: The New Ms. Pat Settles it Bailiff
    The Ms. Pat Settles it new bailiff joins Pat, Deon and Chris. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    34:23
  • 315: Live From the Patdown Party
    We are live from the annual Patdown party with our typical silliness. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    51:56
  • 314: Ms. Pat's Trip to Saudi Arabia
    Ms. Pat shares stories from her trip to Saudi Arabia and we are getting excited for this weekend's party. Visit https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/PATDOWN and use code PATDOWN and get $50 in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup! Download Cash App Today: https://capl.onelink.me/vFut/6o2uu81l #CashAppPod. Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank. Banking services provided by Cash App’s bank partner(s). Prepaid debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Direct Deposit, Overdraft Coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full disclosures. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:00:56

Ms. Pat is the EP, Creator, and star of the Emmy Nominated sitcom, The Ms. Pat Show. Along with Deon Curry, Chris Spangle, friends, and family, Ms. Pat dives into topics from backside meatballs to race every Tuesday. With their unique perspectives, the crew of The Patdown with Ms. Pat will make you laugh, think, and appreciate life a little differently. Support the show on Patreon - www.patreon.com/patdown For tour dates and more, visit www.mspatcomedy.com YouTube - www.youtube.com/@MsPat
