Nikia and Ashley were on Ms. Pat Settles It, and we roast him for it. Then we talk about pre-gaming at Thanksgiving.
49:05
49:05
317: Molestation Tic
Ms. Pat has had a few viral moments lately, and we pick our favorites.
1:17:16
1:17:16
316: The New Ms. Pat Settles it Bailiff
The Ms. Pat Settles it new bailiff joins Pat, Deon and Chris.
34:23
34:23
315: Live From the Patdown Party
We are live from the annual Patdown party with our typical silliness.
51:56
51:56
314: Ms. Pat's Trip to Saudi Arabia
Ms. Pat shares stories from her trip to Saudi Arabia and we are getting excited for this weekend's party.
Ms. Pat is the EP, Creator, and star of the Emmy Nominated sitcom, The Ms. Pat Show. Along with Deon Curry, Chris Spangle, friends, and family, Ms. Pat dives into topics from backside meatballs to race every Tuesday. With their unique perspectives, the crew of The Patdown with Ms. Pat will make you laugh, think, and appreciate life a little differently.
YouTube - www.youtube.com/@MsPat