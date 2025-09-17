The Past Week - Next Week Podcast

DEEP DIVE for Past Week - Next Week 09-14-2025: This radio show features two hosts, Chris and Paul, and a third participant, Boogie, discussing current events and entertainment. The show includes segments such as a "past week, next week" review, where they select songs to symbolize recent events, and a "news quiz" to test their knowledge of current affairs. They also discuss their personal lives, including anniversaries and job interviews, as well as their favorite television shows and predictions for upcoming programs. The conversation often takes a humorous, sometimes irreverent, tone, touching on political topics, social commentary, and pop culture, while incorporating listener interactions via text messages.
--------
18:25
--------
18:25
Past Week - Next Week 09-14-2025
Past Week - Next Week 09-14-2025: This is the show where we review the most important things from the past week and get you ready for next week. Just listen to us and you won't need any other information outlet. We love TV Shows!
--------
2:10:22
--------
2:10:22
DEEP DIVE for Past Week - Next Week 09-07-2025
DEEP DIVE for Past Week - Next Week 09-07-2025" hosted by Chris and Paul, covers a wide array of topics, beginning with technical difficulties and the absence of a co-host, Boogie, replaced by "the texter." The hosts discuss current events, including the Epstein list and its political implications, using Destiny's Child's "Survivor" as a symbolic opener. They also share personal anecdotes, such as a Prince concert movie experience and the hosts' physical ailments. Further segments include a pop culture news update, headlines, and predictions, touching on everything from celebrity weddings and new music releases to political satire and global events. The episode concludes with preparations for the upcoming week and a musical send-off, maintaining a conversational and often humorous tone throughout.
--------
14:39
--------
14:39
Past Week - Next Week 09-07-2025
Past Week - Next Week 09-07-2025: This is the show where we review the most important things from the past week and get you ready for next week. Just listen to us and you won't need any other information outlet. Survivors!
--------
1:44:12
--------
1:44:12
DEEP DIVE for Past Week - Next Week 08-31-2025
DEEP DIVE for Past Week - Next Week 08-31-2025featuring a guest named Boogie. The hosts recount their personal experiences from the previous week, which include attending a baseball game, a local festival, and a family gathering. A significant event discussed is Boogie's decision to quit his job after 32 years due to a toxic work environment. The hosts also engage in a news quiz and discuss current events, including political issues surrounding Donald Trump and the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming football season. The show features various segments like pop culture updates, sports news, and predictions for the coming week, often interspersed with humorous tangents and advertisements.