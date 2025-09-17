The Past Week - Next Week Podcast

DEEP DIVE for Past Week - Next Week 09-07-2025

DEEP DIVE for Past Week - Next Week 09-07-2025" hosted by Chris and Paul, covers a wide array of topics, beginning with technical difficulties and the absence of a co-host, Boogie, replaced by "the texter." The hosts discuss current events, including the Epstein list and its political implications, using Destiny's Child's "Survivor" as a symbolic opener. They also share personal anecdotes, such as a Prince concert movie experience and the hosts' physical ailments. Further segments include a pop culture news update, headlines, and predictions, touching on everything from celebrity weddings and new music releases to political satire and global events. The episode concludes with preparations for the upcoming week and a musical send-off, maintaining a conversational and often humorous tone throughout.