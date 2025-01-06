What You Get When You Upgrade Your Fly Rod, with Shawn Combs
What benefits do you get when you upgrade from a $40 Big Box store rod to a Clearwater or Encounter? How much better is a Recon rod, and will you see and appreciate the performance improvements? And what are you missing out on by getting a Recon instead of a Helios? This is a common podcast question, and I've asked Shawn Combs [44:53], Orvis rod and reel designer, to walk us through the various price points of Orvis rod and how the rods differ. There is a true price/value equation in Orvis rod models, but is the difference important to you? We hope to guide you through those questions. In the Fly Box this week, we have some terrific questions. No phone calls this week so they are all e-mail questions, including: Which river types are richer in insect life, and does that affect your success with dry flies? Why is there so much shame about fishing around brown trout redds but not the same with brook, rainbow, and cutthroat trout? How do you set up your leaders for striper fishing? Why don't we go through the eye of the hook twice on every knot, as we do for the Trilene Knot? Why is there so much spot burning with social media? A listener who had a life-threatening experience in a kayak gives us some great tips on being safe on the water. Any thoughts on organizing fly boxes? A listener tells us that washing CDC feathers will not let them float properly but I respectfully beg to differ. A tip from a listener on how to lessen line tangles when fishing from a pedal kayak. What is meant by "nervous water"?
1:26:47
How to Fly Fish from a Paddleboard, with Peter Laurelli
Peter Laurelli [40:07] is a film-maker and fly fisher, and specializes in fly fishing from a paddleboard. And not in just any place—Peter fly fishes off the northeast coast for striped bass and false albacore, and if you can fish from a paddleboard in these conditions you can do it anywhere. Peter shares his tips on launching and landing a paddleboard, as well as tips for rigging a paddleboard for fly fishing, and of course approaching fish and playing and landing them. If you want to see a sample of his fishing and filming in salt water you can see it here: Surf & Inshore Fly Fishing - SIFF18: Four Years For Life It includes some spectacular drone footage of striped bass and false albacore schools feeding on baitfish. In the Fly Box this week we have some interesting questions, including the inevitable queries about what rod and reel to buy and how to handle issues with leaders. Questions include: Can I replace the tippet ring I use in my leader setup with a Perfection or Surgeon's Loop? Can I use 6X or even 7X when hanging a size 14 nymph from a larger dry fly? Can you recommend a quality reel for the fiberglass rod I own that won't break the bank? What is your take on fishing tandem streamer setups? I'm planning on taking my first tarpon fishing trip to Florida in June. Is a 10- or 11-weight rod suitable or do I need to go to a 12-weight? Can I use my Mirage LT IV for bonefish? I want a rod for midwest trout and bass. Can you help me pick one? I typically modify my knotless leader back and forth. But at what point should I replace my leader with a fresh one? What are your thoughts on glow-in-the-dark fly lines for striped bass at night? Which species does Tom always go barbless for, and which does he stick with a barbed hook? What is your take on the no-targeting regulation proposed for striped bass?
1:39:37
Backcast: Casts for Difficult Trout
This episode was originally published on January 27th, 2022. This week, my guest is Orvis casting guru Pete Kutzer [47:31], and we talk about casts for difficult trout. Often you don't need great casting skills or special casts to catch trout, but there are times when a little razzle-dazzle will make the difference. Pete talks about those situations and what to do--and he also introduces a new way of making a Bow-and -Arrow cast that was new to me. I think anyone can benefit from Pete's advice. In the Fly Box this week, we have these great questions and tips from listeners: What do you think about tying on eyeless hooks and making eyes out of silk bead cord? What do you mean by the term "swinging flies"? Can I target grass carp on a fly? Can you ice fish with flies? How do I fish a lake for trout from my kayak? What do you think of the electric socks that are controlled by an app? A great tip from a listener on avoiding spooking trout in small streams. Can a figure-8 knot be used in fly fishing? What do you recommend for a rod for fishing larger eastern rivers? How can I correct a casting issue where my fly gets caught on my line-to-leader connection? Do I need to buy a specific saltwater outfit for Belize or will my current steelhead rod work? Do you recommend weed guards for fishing in Belize? How much do brown trout move in the fall? Do you think it's possible that a stocked tiger trout could have moved 30 miles from where it was stocked? Can I overline my 3-weight rod by two line sizes for really short casts? My wife has problems with glare on the water. Do you think there is something wrong with her eyes? Which precautions should I take releasing trout in subzero weather?
1:43:19
Backcast: Winter Fishing Tips from Boulder, with Antonio Rodrigues
This week's show is a Backcast episode from January 8th, 2021. This week, we're continuing our series on winter fly fishing for trout. I interview Antonio Rodrigues [42:50] manager of Front Range Anglers in Boulder, Colorado, and he has a different take on winter fly fishing, and some different methods. I've found it fascinating to see how each guest approaches this differently and hope you pick up some tips as well. In the Fly Box this week, we have these questions and tips from listeners: What do you use for a fly box when surf fishing? I have not had good luck with guide trips and want to know what you recommend so I get a better trip next time. Are fly rods built on continuous blanks and then cut into sections, or is each section made separately? And are sections interchangeable from one rod to another? What is the purpose of adding flash to nymph patterns? A tip on using special flies for casting practice. What do I do about fishing places where lots of swimmers have been? Are wire bite guards worth it?Can I tie a 3X tippet to a 3mm tippet ring? Are all Orvis leader lengths built to the same basic taper or are they different? Another suggestion on where to donate flies you don't want. What uses do you have for magnets when fishing? What do I use huge streamer patterns like the Manbearpig for, and how should I fish them?
1:22:22
Backcast: Hatchery Trout vs Wild, Pressured vs Remote
Originally posted February 5. 2012. In the fly box this week, we talk about where fly tying materials come from, getting wet flies to swing deeper, fishing logs, and fishing small flies under water. In the main topic, we discuss different kinds of trout and how to fish for them--hatchery vs. wild, and pressured trout streams vs. remote trout streams. We've had some great suggestions for podcast topics lately so keep them coming