Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
4 episodes
- NKF Director of Congressional Relations Lauren Drew talks to Director of Health Policy Miriam Godwin and patient advocate and home dialyzer Elizabeth Fortune about her experience on both in-center and in-home modalities and what life is like as a dialysis patient.
- In the second episode of this podcast, NKF Director of Congressional Relations Lauren Drew chats with Dr. Kerry Willis, NKF's Chief Scientific Officer about Chronic Kidney Disease with an emphasis on the challenges and opportunities in awareness, early detection, and pre-kidney failure intervention.
- Join The National Kidney Foundation as they kick off their inaugural kidney policy podcast with an introductory conversation about kidney disease with Director of Congressional Relations, Lauren Drew, and Patient Engagement Coordinator, Lisa Velez. If you are new to the kidney space or just want a quick review, this is the episode for you!
Topics discussed:
-What does the kidney do?
-What is kidney disease?
-What can Congress do to address it?
More Government podcasts
- The Jedburgh PodcastBusiness, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, Management, Mental Health, News, News Commentary, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports News
- Law and ChaosGovernment, News, Politics
- DC EKGGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- Strict ScrutinyGovernment, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
Trending Government podcasts
- Public DefenselessGovernment, News, Politics
- The MergeGovernment
- CeasefireGovernment, News, Politics
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- BLUF: Artorias PodcastGovernment
- The Soldier for Life PodcastGovernment
- Phoenix CastGovernment
- Ahead of the Threat: The FBI Cyber PodcastGovernment
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Federal NewscastGovernment, News, Society & Culture
- Around the RoundhouseGovernment, News, Politics
- Classes of MailCourses, Education, Government
- Hudson Institute Events PodcastGovernment, News, Politics
- Well Versed World PodcastChristianity, Government, History, Religion & Spirituality
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Seventh CircuitGovernment
- Case By Case: A Legal PodcastGovernment, History
- The Development PodcastBusiness, Government, News, Non-Profit
About The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast
The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast is designed to educate policymakers about kidney disease and what can be done to improve the lives of kidney patients and relieve the burden of kidney disease on the Medicare system.Podcast website
Listen to The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast, The Jedburgh Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast: Podcasts in Family