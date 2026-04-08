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The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast
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The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast

National Kidney Foundation
GovernmentHealth & Wellness
The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast
Latest episode

4 episodes

  • The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast

    Episode 4: Transplant

    08/08/2022 | 33 mins.
    Lauren talked to Morgan Reid, Director of Transplant Policy and Strategy and a kidney recipient herself, about patient challenges in navigating the transplant system.
  • The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast

    Episode 3: Dialysis

    03/07/2022 | 38 mins.
    NKF Director of Congressional Relations Lauren Drew talks to Director of Health Policy Miriam Godwin and patient advocate and home dialyzer Elizabeth Fortune about her experience on both in-center and in-home modalities and what life is like as a dialysis patient.
  • The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast

    Episode 2: Chronic Kidney Disease

    05/17/2021 | 16 mins.
    In the second episode of this podcast, NKF Director of Congressional Relations Lauren Drew chats with Dr. Kerry Willis, NKF's Chief Scientific Officer about Chronic Kidney Disease with an emphasis on the challenges and opportunities in awareness, early detection, and pre-kidney failure intervention.
  • The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast

    Episode 1: The Basics

    02/16/2021 | 15 mins.
    Join The National Kidney Foundation as they kick off their inaugural kidney policy podcast with an introductory conversation about kidney disease with Director of Congressional Relations, Lauren Drew, and Patient Engagement Coordinator, Lisa Velez. If you are new to the kidney space or just want a quick review, this is the episode for you!

     

    Topics discussed:

                  -What does the kidney do?

                  -What is kidney disease?

                  -What can Congress do to address it?
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About The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast
The NKF Kidney Policy Podcast is designed to educate policymakers about kidney disease and what can be done to improve the lives of kidney patients and relieve the burden of kidney disease on the Medicare system.
Podcast website
GovernmentHealth & WellnessMedicine

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