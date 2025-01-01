Hello new Mama, join me as I keep you company during those night feeds, talking all things new motherhood. I'll be chatting to mamas from all walks of life - whether they're thriving or feel like they're just surviving to show no matter what you're going through, we're all in this together! We'll chat, laugh...and probably cry whilst we discuss everything from birth and breastfeeding to life-changing hacks and embarrassing stories! Email [email protected]
if you have stories, tips or would like to be interviewed - I'd love to hear from you!