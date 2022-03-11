23. Who Are You to Judge?...and Other Claims That Christians Are Arrogant

Jesus wants us to be humble, but we can misunderstand the nature of that humility and start to believe the world’s claims that we’re being arrogant about things that we’re not being arrogant about. In this episode, I walk you through how to respond to charges of moral arrogance ("Who are you to judge?"), epistemic arrogance ("Who are you to be so confident that you know what’s true better than others?"), and biblical arrogance (“Who are you to think your biblical interpretation is better than mine…or anyone else's?”).Mentioned in the episode:Unshaken Conference: https://unshakenconference.com/Unshaken Faith Podcast with Alisa Childers: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/unshaken-faith/id1657921515My apologetics books: https://natashacrain.com/books/My Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natashacrainauthorMy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/natasharcrain/