Why are so many young adults embracing socialism today, despite its historical failures? And what role are universities playing in shaping their views?

In this episode, I talk with Dr. Corey Miller, president of Ratio Christi and author of The Progressive Miseducation of America, about how universities have become one of the most powerful forces shaping our culture—and why Christians need to understand what's happening on college campuses, even if they don't have college-age kids.

We discuss how American universities shifted away from their Christian foundations, how Marxist ideas have become increasingly influential in higher education, why socialism appeals so strongly to young adults, the difference between socialism and democratic socialism, and how ideas about oppression, justice, and equality are shaping the next generation. We also discuss why these ideas extend far beyond economics and what Christians can do to respond.

Mentioned in this episode:

Ratio Christi: https://ratiochristi.org/

Corey Miller's book, The Progressive Miseducation of America: https://www.amazon.com/Progressive-Miseducation-America-Confronting-Revolution/dp/0736992375

Corey Miller's website: https://www.drcoreymiller.com/

For more on what's going on in universities today, see these past interviews on my podcast:

The State of Christian Colleges, with Dr. Everett Piper: https://natashacrain.com/the-state-of-christian-colleges-with-dr-everett-piper/

Most Christian Colleges Are Compromised (and Here's What Should Be Done), with Dr. Len Munsil: https://natashacrain.com/podcast/most-christian-colleges-are-compromised-and-heres-what-should-be-done-with-dr-len-munsil/

How College Challenges Students' Faith: What Parents Must Know, with Jonathan Morrow: https://natashacrain.com/podcast/how-college-challenges-students-faith-what-parents-must-know-with-jonathan-morrow/