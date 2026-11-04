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74 episodes
- Why are so many young adults embracing socialism today, despite its historical failures? And what role are universities playing in shaping their views?
In this episode, I talk with Dr. Corey Miller, president of Ratio Christi and author of The Progressive Miseducation of America, about how universities have become one of the most powerful forces shaping our culture—and why Christians need to understand what's happening on college campuses, even if they don't have college-age kids.
We discuss how American universities shifted away from their Christian foundations, how Marxist ideas have become increasingly influential in higher education, why socialism appeals so strongly to young adults, the difference between socialism and democratic socialism, and how ideas about oppression, justice, and equality are shaping the next generation. We also discuss why these ideas extend far beyond economics and what Christians can do to respond.
Mentioned in this episode:
Ratio Christi: https://ratiochristi.org/
Corey Miller's book, The Progressive Miseducation of America: https://www.amazon.com/Progressive-Miseducation-America-Confronting-Revolution/dp/0736992375
Corey Miller's website: https://www.drcoreymiller.com/
For more on what's going on in universities today, see these past interviews on my podcast:
The State of Christian Colleges, with Dr. Everett Piper: https://natashacrain.com/the-state-of-christian-colleges-with-dr-everett-piper/
Most Christian Colleges Are Compromised (and Here's What Should Be Done), with Dr. Len Munsil: https://natashacrain.com/podcast/most-christian-colleges-are-compromised-and-heres-what-should-be-done-with-dr-len-munsil/
How College Challenges Students' Faith: What Parents Must Know, with Jonathan Morrow: https://natashacrain.com/podcast/how-college-challenges-students-faith-what-parents-must-know-with-jonathan-morrow/
- What happens when a culture decides that reality is something we can create for ourselves?
In this episode, I’m joined by Frank Turek and Phoenix Hayes, authors of the new book The War on Reality, to talk about the ideas that have radically changed the way our culture understands truth, morality, identity, human nature, and even reality itself. We discuss questions like:
• What are the basic “rules of reality”?
• Why there’s no such thing as “your reality” and “my reality”
• What syncretism is (and why so many Christians fall prey to it)
• How postmodernism changed Western culture
• The oppressor/oppressed worldview and cultural Marxism
• Why believing people are basically good has enormous spiritual consequences
• Why Christians and secular culture increasingly seem to be operating from completely different premises
• How AI can reinforce our biases and personalize reality
RESOURCES MENTIONED:
Pre-order The War on Reality: www.thewaronreality.com
Unshaken Faith episode: “The Deconstruction Playbook: Jen Hatmaker and the Rejection of Hell”
https://youtu.be/44vXKHDT6nQ?si=qoY2Jah_I_tfhBFS
Nathan Crain on Frank's podcast: “17-Year-Old Tech Prodigy Explains What Every Christian Needs to Know About AI”
https://youtu.be/wu1rUBGsIkg?si=3-06CyxNrLqgYBZ_&t=1
My book, When Culture Hates You: Persevering for the Common Good as Christians in a Hostile Public Square
https://www.amazon.com/When-Culture-Hates-You-Persevering/dp/0736984313
Connect with Frank: https://crossexamined.org/
Connect with Phoenix: https://phoenixhayes.com/
The Truth about "Conversion Therapy" for Same-Sex Attraction, with Joe Dallas06/16/2026 | 1h 4 mins."Conversion therapy" is one of the most controversial—and misunderstood—terms in today's culture.
The media portrays it as inherently harmful, while lawmakers increasingly use the term to justify restrictions on counseling related to sexuality and gender identity. But what exactly qualifies as conversion therapy? Are all forms of counseling in this category abusive? And what are the implications for religious liberty when governments begin regulating conversations about biblical sexuality?
In this episode, I talk with counselor, author, and speaker Joe Dallas, who has spent nearly 40 years helping individuals and families navigate questions related to same-sex attraction and Christian faith.
Topics include:
• Joe's personal journey with homosexuality
• Five things parents can do right when a child says, "I'm gay"
• What "conversion therapy" actually means—and why definitions matter
• Harmful practices Christians should reject
• What legitimate biblical counseling looks like
• Why 23 states have banned forms of counseling for minors
• The recent Supreme Court case involving Colorado's conversion therapy ban
• The difference between changing behavior and changing attractions
• How Christians can balance conviction, compassion, truth, and freedom
In a culture that often reduces complex issues to slogans, this conversation brings much-needed nuance, clarity, and biblical perspective.
Learn more about Joe, his work, and his many resources at joedallas.com.
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How College Challenges Students' Faith: What Parents Must Know, with Jonathan Morrow05/20/2026 | 1h 7 mins.My guest today, Dr. Jonathan Morrow, says college usually doesn’t create a faith crisis; it reveals one that was already happening beneath the surface. But when students set foot on campus, the worldview pressures are everywhere, and most students simply aren't prepared for what they're about to encounter at every level of campus life.
Jonathan is the Director of Cultural Engagement and Student Discipleship at Impact 360 Institute and the author of Welcome to College. In this episode, we discuss:
Why students often drift from faith before college
How screens and social media quietly disciple young people
The “death by a thousand nudges” effect on worldview
Warning signs parents should watch for
The hidden worldview assumptions in general education classes
Which majors tend to create the biggest worldview challenges
Why Christian colleges present their own challenges
What parents should prioritize when choosing a college
How to help students build a faith they truly own
Whether your child is heading to college this fall or is still years away, this conversation will help you think more carefully about preparing the next generation for what they'll encounter on the college campus.
Learn more about Jonathan Morrow and Welcome to College:
https://www.jonathanmorrow.org/
https://www.amazon.com/Welcome-College-3rd-Centered-Changing/dp/0825452511
Follow and donate to Equipping the Persecuted:
https://equippingthepersecuted.org/
Learn more about Cross Examined Instructor Academy:
https://cia.crossexamined.org/
Why America is Worth Saving from Progressives, Socialists, and Communists, with Heidi St. John03/06/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Today I’m joined by author, speaker, and former US congressional candidate Heidi St. John to discuss the growing and destructive influence of progressivism, socialism, and communism in America...and why Christians should care about saving this country. We connect the dots between leftist ideologies and their unbiblical worldview foundations by considering their assumptions about human nature, moral authority, societal goals, the role of government, the nature of the family, the definition of justice, and more.
Leftist ideologies aren't merely political. They are profoundly theological. This conversation will challenge you to think more deeply about why America’s founding principles still matter and how they intersect with biblical teachings on the nature of reality.
Learn more about Heidi St. John and check out her podcast and resources at: https://www.heidistjohn.net/
Learn more about how Christians should advocate for righteousness in society with my latest book, When Culture Hates You: Persevering for the Common Good as Christians in a Hostile Public Square https://www.amazon.com/When-Culture-Hates-You-Persevering/dp/0736984313
Learn more about Summit Ministries and save $500 when you register for a session in Colorado or South Carolina by March 31 with code NATASHA26: https://www.summit.org/natasha
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About The Natasha Crain Podcast
Equipping Christians to think biblically about worldviews, apologetics, culture, and parenting in a challenging secular world.Podcast website
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