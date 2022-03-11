Equipping Christians to think biblically about worldviews, apologetics, culture, and parenting in a challenging secular world. More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
25. Navigating Culture with Grace and Truth, with Sean McDowell
Today I have the honor of talking with someone who I think is one of the best, if not the best, Christian models of navigating this tough culture with grace AND truth. Dr. Sean McDowell is a gifted communicator with a passion for equipping the church, and especially young people, to make the case for the Christian faith. In this episode, we go deep into the question of how we can better balance grace and truth in our interactions with a hostile culture--and also in our interactions with fellow believers. MENTIONED IN THE SHOW:Unshaken Conference info and tickets: https://unshakenconference.com/Unshaken Faith Podcast with Alisa Childers: https://blubrry.com/1470671/Sean's website: https://seanmcdowell.org/Sean's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@SeanMcDowellSean's interview with progressive pastor Brandan Robertson: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOTjzVZihfMSean's interview with progressive pastor Colby Martin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXjWhEHpxP0Sean's latest book, "A Rebel's Manifesto: Choosing Truth, Real Justice, and Love amid the Noise of Today's World": https://www.amazon.com/Rebels-Manifesto-Choosing-Justice-Todays/dp/1496443926
3/28/2023
56:54
24. The Toxic Roots Behind America's Spiritual Freefall, with Dr. Erwin Lutzer
Cultural Marxism. Equity. Socialism. DEI. CRT. Anti-Racism. Collective Guilt. Christians can no longer stay silent about the divide between the Bible's truth and the world's lies. In today's episode, I talk with Dr. Erwin Lutzer, pastor emeritus of The Moody Church, where he served as senior pastor for 36 years. Dr. Lutzer clearly explains the most prevalent lies today and walks through the reasons we should have the courage to proclaim truth.MENTIONED IN THE SHOW:Get Dr. Lutzer's book, No Reason to Hide, here: https://www.amazon.com/No-Reason-Hide-Standing-Collapsing/dp/0736986871More information and tickets for the Unshaken Conference: https://unshakenconference.com/Subscribe to my Unshaken Faith Podcast with Alisa Childers: https://blubrry.com/1470671/
3/14/2023
46:11
23. Who Are You to Judge?...and Other Claims That Christians Are Arrogant
Jesus wants us to be humble, but we can misunderstand the nature of that humility and start to believe the world’s claims that we’re being arrogant about things that we’re not being arrogant about. In this episode, I walk you through how to respond to charges of moral arrogance ("Who are you to judge?"), epistemic arrogance ("Who are you to be so confident that you know what’s true better than others?"), and biblical arrogance (“Who are you to think your biblical interpretation is better than mine…or anyone else's?”).Mentioned in the episode:Unshaken Conference: https://unshakenconference.com/Unshaken Faith Podcast with Alisa Childers: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/unshaken-faith/id1657921515My apologetics books: https://natashacrain.com/books/My Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natashacrainauthorMy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/natasharcrain/
2/13/2023
23:10
22. What's Wrong with Bethel Church and the NAR Movement? with Holly Pivec
The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) is a popular and fast-growing new movement of Christians who emphasize signs and wonders and teach that God is giving new revelation through new apostles and prophets today. Some churches associated with those teachings have even become household names—you’ve probably heard of the widely influential Bethel Church, for example. But are NAR teachings consistent with the historic Christian faith? That's the question my guest today, Holly Pivec, seeks to answer in her new book, Counterfeit Kingdom: The Dangers of New Revelation, New Prophets, and New Age Practices in the Church, which she co-authored with Biola professor Douglas Geivett.Holly is a blogger, author, and speaker, as well as a pastor’s wife and homeschooling mom. She has a master’s degree in Christian apologetics from Biola University. She has coauthored three books about the New Apostolic Reformation and writes a popular blog, which you can read at hollypivec.com. Connect with Holly: www.hollypivec.comOrder Counterfeit Kingdom: https://www.amazon.com/Counterfeit-Kingdom-Revelation-Prophets-Practices/dp/1087757495My books:Faithfully Different: https://www.amazon.com/Faithfully-Different-Regaining-Biblical-Clarity/dp/0736984291/Talking with Your Kids about Jesus: https://www.amazon.com/Talking-Your-Kids-about-Jesus/dp/080107553XTalking with Your Kids about God: https://www.amazon.com/Talking-Your-Kids-about-Conversations/dp/0801075521Keeping Your Kids on God's Side: https://www.amazon.com/Keeping-Your-Kids-Gods-Side/dp/0736965084 Connect with me:Website and Blog: https://www.natashacrain.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/natashacrainauthor/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/natasharcrain/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/NatashaCrainAuthor
11/3/2022
1:07:58
21. How Secular Wisdom Fails with Alisa Childers
In today’s secular culture, there is a lot of popular-level wisdom that passes as self-evident truth we should all just accept--statements like live your truth; you are enough; authenticity is everything; God just wants you to be happy; you shouldn’t judge. These are claims about reality that sound good…but are they really good when we define good by the standard of God’s Word?In today’s show, I’m welcoming back my friend Alisa Childers to talk about the lies we hear in culture and how secular wisdom so often fails. That’s the subject of her brand new book, Live Your Truth and Other Lies: Exposing Popular Deceptions That Make Us Anxious, Exhausted, and Self-Obsessed.Connect with Alisa at https://alisachilders.com/. Grab her new book here: https://www.amazon.com/Live-Your-Truth-Other-Lies/dp/1496455665 My books:Faithfully Different: https://www.amazon.com/Faithfully-Different-Regaining-Biblical-Clarity/dp/0736984291/Talking with Your Kids about Jesus: https://www.amazon.com/Talking-Your-Kids-about-Jesus/dp/080107553XTalking with Your Kids about God: https://www.amazon.com/Talking-Your-Kids-about-Conversations/dp/0801075521Keeping Your Kids on God's Side: https://www.amazon.com/Keeping-Your-Kids-Gods-Side/dp/0736965084 Connect with me on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/natashacrainauthor/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/natasharcrain/