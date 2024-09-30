A woman reinvestigates the murders that defined her high school years in the 1980s, murders that appear to be happening all over again with a new round of unexp...

It's spring break 1994 when the Domino Beach Killer commits his most shocking and gruesome murders. Courtney reexamines the horrific details surrounding the deaths of three college students who were all killed the same night. The story goes national, putting intense pressure on the police to find the monster that has invaded their town.

Angela Bowers is the only person who ever escaped the Domino Beach Killer with her life. In the present day, Courtney interviews Angela, who recounts the 1994 attempted abduction in great detail. The killer has finally made a mistake—but the reign of terror is far from over, as evidenced by a mysterious letter Courtney receives in the mail.

Another victim is found in the spring of 1995—a young man with ties to the son of a powerful city councilman. While the police do their best to find the killer, it appears to be too late. Tourism is down and Domino Beach itself is dying. And by summertime, Courtney Barnes locks onto a prime suspect.

A promising singer/songwriter becomes the final victim of the Domino Beach Killer in the fall of 1995. A witness catches the killer disposing of the body, giving police their best lead yet. An arrest is made, but when the identity of the suspect is revealed, the community's relief is overshadowed by shock and disbelief.

The suspected Domino Beach Killer stands trial for the murders that have plagued the coastal community since 1992. Courtney herself testifies as a witness for the prosecution, playing a key role in convicting the suspected murderer. And now, 30 years later, Courtney reveals that she believes she may have helped put the wrong person in prison.

A woman reinvestigates the murders that defined her high school years in the 1980s, murders that appear to be happening all over again with a new round of unexplainable, bizarre, and violent deaths. Is it just a stroke of bad luck for this charming small town, or is it a dark curse that refuses to be buried? Inspired by a true story where the coming-of-age drama of John Hughes movies meets the nostalgia-laced chills of Stranger Things. This is THE MURDER YEARS.