Benn Jordan's career began in the late 1990's as a recording artist most widely released under the moniker "The Flashbulb". A decade later, Benn would become synonymous with artist advocacy after he purchased his music rights back from record labels,formed a non-profit publisher, and challenged the early models of digital music distribution by using peer-to-peer file transfers instead of iTunes. This led to Benn being a consultant for Bandcamp before the service launched in 2007. After expanding his non-profit to carry a music education school and community center in Chicago, Benn moved to the Atlanta area in 2017 and started what has now become one of the most popular YouTube channels in the pro-audio and audio technology space. The channel now exists under Benn's non-profit umbrella and funds data-science and the never ending challenge of finding ethical business models that can make the music business easier to navigate for artists and creators. During this time his unique relationship with audio-related businesses and organizations expanded as fast as his amount of viewers and public reach. Benn Jordan doesn't exactly keep it a secret that he's discontent with the way independent artists have been treated by the tech industry, and he is very proactive about getting ahead of the curve and attempting to help write and set ethical standards for AI audio technology, and holds patents in technology fighting the non-consensual training of generative AI.