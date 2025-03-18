In this highly anticipated episode, we sit down with legendary sound designer and software developer Steve Duda, the mastermind behind Xfer Records and the groundbreaking synthesizer plugin Serum. Renowned for pushing the boundaries of digital audio, Steve has garnered a cult following among producers worldwide—from chart-topping EDM acts to film score composers—for his meticulous attention to sound quality and user experience. Now, with the release of Serum 2, Steve takes us behind the scenes of its development, sharing insights into the new features, workflow enhancements, and the innovative technology that will redefine the way creators craft their sounds. Tune in to learn about the challenges of maintaining Serum’s signature clarity while incorporating cutting-edge functionalities, the surprising inspirations that influenced its design, and how community feedback played a key role in shaping the next generation of this beloved synthesizer. Whether you’re a seasoned music producer, a synth enthusiast, or just curious about the future of sound creation, this episode promises a deep dive into the art and science of synthesis with one of the industry’s leading visionaries. Steve Duda Links Mr. Bill’s Links
--------
1:21:09
MBP #166 Benn Jordan
BIO: Benn Jordan’s career began in the late 1990’s as a recording artist most widely released under the moniker “The Flashbulb”. A decade later, Benn would become synonymous with artist advocacy after he purchased his music rights back from record labels,formed a non-profit publisher, and challenged the early models of digital music distribution by using peer-to-peer file transfers instead of iTunes. This led to Benn being a consultant for Bandcamp before the service launched in 2007. After expanding his non-profit to carry a music education school and community center in Chicago, Benn moved to the Atlanta area in 2017 and started what has now become one of the most popular YouTube channels in the pro-audio and audio technology space. The channel now exists under Benn’s non-profit umbrella and funds data-science and the never ending challenge of finding ethical business models that can make the music business easier to navigate for artists and creators. During this time his unique relationship with audio-related businesses and organizations expanded as fast as his amount of viewers and public reach. Benn Jordan doesn’t exactly keep it a secret that he’s discontent with the way independent artists have been treated by the tech industry, and he is very proactive about getting ahead of the curve and attempting to help write and set ethical standards for AI audio technology, and holds patents in technology fighting the non-consensual training of generative AI. Ben Jordan Links Mr. Bill’s Links
--------
1:29:40
MBP #165 Curtis Roads
Curtis Roads creates and pursues research in music technology. He is Professor Emeritus of Media Arts and Technology (MAT) and in Music at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where he also managed the Center for Research in Electronic Art Technology (CREATE). He studied composition at California Institute of the Arts and the University of California, San Diego and received a Doctorate from the Université Paris 8. A researcher at MIT for six years, he also taught at Harvard and the University of Naples "Federico Due." He was Editor and Associate Editor of Computer Music Journal (The MIT Press) from 1978 to 2000, and cofounded the International Computer Music Association (ICMA) in 1979. His album POINT LINE CLOUD was reissued in 2019 by Presto Records. His album Flicker Tone Pulse (2019) was published on DVD by Wergo (Schott Musik). The textbook The Computer Music Tutorial, Second Edition (The MIT Press) appeared in 2023. Curtis Roads Links Mr. Bills Links
--------
59:28
MBP #164 Funk The Empire
Funk the Empire is a Dubstep Producer out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. His production style blends classic dubstep with the nostalgic sound of 80’s synth-funk including live instrumentation and modern sound design. He’s released music on labels such as Circus Records, Headband Society, and The GlitchHop Community. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Middle Tennessee State University where he studied philosophy, law, and criminal Justice. He’s currently enrolled at the University of Tennessee School of Law in Knoxville, TN, studying to become a criminal defense attorney. The Funk Capacitor EP is out now on Circus Records! Funk The Empire Links Mr. Bill’s Links
--------
1:01:31
MBP #163 Matt Davis
BIO: Head Engineer at Hacienda Mastering. Principle Designer at Hacienda Acoustics. Professor at Full Sail University. Founder, curator, and FOH at Reference Sessions. Occasional front of house engineer for Jade Cicada, Detox Unit, and Mickman. Unrepentant shitposter. Matt Davis Links https://lnk.to/163mattdavis Mr. Bill’s Links