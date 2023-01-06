Marie Kondo wants moms to know that a little messiness is ok sometimes

In this episode, Liz sits down with Marie Kondo and her translator to talk about her celebrated Kon-Mari Method, which focuses on organizing your space as a means of facilitating the lifestyle you want to live – and categorizing items by whether or not they spark joy. Marie tells Liz how her expectations about tidiness have changed since having three kids and why she thinks it is important for mothers to be less hard on themselves and to just savor the time they have with their children. She also offers some simple tips for moms looking to engage their children in tidying up.