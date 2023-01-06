The Motherly Podcast features honest conversations about modern motherhood with inspiring leaders—who also happen to be mothers. These incredible women, like Kr...
Marie Kondo wants moms to know that a little messiness is ok sometimes
In this episode, Liz sits down with Marie Kondo and her translator to talk about her celebrated Kon-Mari Method, which focuses on organizing your space as a means of facilitating the lifestyle you want to live – and categorizing items by whether or not they spark joy. Marie tells Liz how her expectations about tidiness have changed since having three kids and why she thinks it is important for mothers to be less hard on themselves and to just savor the time they have with their children. She also offers some simple tips for moms looking to engage their children in tidying up. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/29/2023
31:06
Ashley Mills is on a mission to make health & fitness accessible and fun
In this episode, Liz talks to Ashley Mills, the co-founder and CEO of Obé Fitness, which she started with the goal of making movement more accessible and bringing a boutique fitness experience into people’s homes. She talks about how her own health challenges have shaped her philosophy around health and fitness and shares some practical tips for exercise during pregnancy. She also talks about her experience starting a business while raising a family and how she cultivates resilience in her life. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/15/2023
34:10
Diary of an Honest Mom's Libby Ward wants to empower moms to start prioritizing themselves
Libby Ward is the creator of the wildly popular TikTok, Instagram, and blog Diary of an Honest Mom. In this conversation, Liz talks with Libby about her experience of new motherhood, why her discovery of all the social expectations placed on moms prompted her to get online and talk about it, and what it would look like to live in a world where mother's needs are met from the needed policy changes to our partnerships at home. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/8/2023
46:24
Vienna Pharaon on family origins and healing our childhood wounds
In this episode, Liz speaks with marriage and family therapist Vienna Pharaon. Vienna has her own practice called Mindful Marriage and Family Therapy and regularly shares relationship insights and advice on her popular Instagram account. Now, she has a new book called The Origins of You — all about how our families of origins shape how we show up in adult relationships, and how we can recognize and heal our own origin wounds. She also talks about how motherhood has helped to reshape her perspective on her work and how she advises couples to nurture their relationships. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/1/2023
39:54
Nedra Glover Tawwab wants mothers to set healthy boundaries
In this episode, Liz talks with relationship therapist and author Nedra Glover Tawwab about her newest book, Drama Free, which focuses on navigating family relationships. In this conversation, Nedra talks about her background, what led her to become a therapist, and the importance of boundaries of all kinds, especially for mothers. She also shares practically applicable tips for listeners who may be navigating difficult family relationships of their own. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Motherly Podcast features honest conversations about modern motherhood with inspiring leaders—who also happen to be mothers. These incredible women, like Kristen Bell, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Gabrielle Union, are helping to redefine motherhood, using their voices to uplift women with practical ideas and expert insights. The Webby Award winning podcast is hosted each week by Liz Tenety, an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Motherly. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.