How to instantly stop anxiety and find the courage to do motherhood your way, with Martha Beck

*** Trigger warning: termination, suicide. Please be mindful of this before hitting play*** If you feel stuck, anxious, or unsure of yourself - this episode is going to grab you by the hand and show you the way through. Today's guest, Martha Beck, is a Harvard trained sociologist, a multiple New York Times best-selling author, and is famously Oprah Winfrey's personal life-coach. In this incredibly special episode, Martha reveals how motherhood was the catalyst that changed her life, what most parenting advice gets completely wrong, and why following your own rules is the only way to feel happier. Martha is full of wisdom and you can't help but feel joy when you hear her speak - this is an episode not to be missed.