How to instantly stop anxiety and find the courage to do motherhood your way, with Martha Beck
*** Trigger warning: termination, suicide. Please be mindful of this before hitting play***
If you feel stuck, anxious, or unsure of yourself - this episode is going to grab you by the hand and show you the way through. Today's guest, Martha Beck, is a Harvard trained sociologist, a multiple New York Times best-selling author, and is famously Oprah Winfrey's personal life-coach. In this incredibly special episode, Martha reveals how motherhood was the catalyst that changed her life, what most parenting advice gets completely wrong, and why following your own rules is the only way to feel happier. Martha is full of wisdom and you can't help but feel joy when you hear her speak - this is an episode not to be missed.
Click Here to order your copy of 'Motherkind: A New way to thrive in a world of endless expectations’
This show is proudly sponsored by Stokke
For a £100 sponsored job credit visit Indeed.com/ Motherkind
Get outside and record any of three vital signs of spring. Find out more and log your sightings now at woodlandtrust.org.uk/vitalsigns.
Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MOTHERKIND at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
Continue the Conversation:
Join our community over on Instagram for inspiration, tips, and sometimes a bit of humour to get us through our day - @zoeblaskey
Join our mailing list to receive news, updates and new episode releases
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
54:57
MOMENT | Top relationship coach reveals the number one reason you feel so distant from your partner, with Matthew Fray
Motherkind Moment is your place for calm and connection and a shift in perspective before the week ahead.
This week we are joined by relationship coach and author Matthew Fray, to uncover the true meaning of the word 'intimacy'. He explores why true intimacy means you can be vulnerable around your partner, and how we should recognise the importance of emotional safety.
For more powerful insights from Matt Fray listen to the full episode here: How good people mess up their marriages
Click Here to order your copy of 'Motherkind: A New way to thrive in a world of endless expectations’
This show is proudly sponsored by Stokke
For a £100 sponsored job credit visit Indeed.com/ Motherkind
Get outside and record any of three vital signs of spring. Find out more and log your sightings now at woodlandtrust.org.uk/vitalsigns.
Get 15% off OneSkin with the code MOTHERKIND at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
Continue the Conversation:
Join our community over on Instagram for inspiration, tips, and sometimes a bit of humour to get us through our day - @zoeblaskey
Join our mailing list to receive news, updates and new episode releases
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
7:48
When our children trigger us: how to handle what bothers you most
Understanding our triggers can be an amazing step towards self-awareness. Our triggers - those situations that bother us - are everywhere in daily life. Coming to terms with them can tell us so much about ourselves and show us where change is needed. So in this episode Zoe guides us through how we can become more self-aware, through the lens of those things that bother us, so that we can become more confident, more empowered and feel happier.
Sign up for Zoe's workshop: 'When Our Children Trigger Us: How to Handle what Bothers You Most'. Live at 1pm on Thursday 13th March - or catch up any time after
Listen to the episodes Zoe recommended:
Why the world is making our children mad and what to do about it with Louis Weinstock
Why parenting is generational with Philippa Perry
Click Here to download Zoe’s free ‘Rediscovering You Journal’ for more support in your transition to motherhood (whichever stage you are in).
Click Here to order your copy of 'Motherkind: A New way to thrive in a world of endless expectations’
This show is proudly sponsored by Stokke
Bioglan is available now instore and online at Holland and Barrett
For a £100 sponsored job credit visit Indeed.com/ Motherkind
To find out more text ‘Kumon’ to 60777 for the UK or 51777 for Ireland to book your Free Trial today!
Continue the Conversation:
Join our community over on Instagram for inspiration, tips, and sometimes a bit of humour to get us through our day - @zoeblaskey
Join our mailing list to receive news, updates and new episode releases
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
28:18
MOMENT | The simple non-negotiables that will keep your home tidy, without overwhelm - with decluttering expert Ingrid Jansen
Motherkind Moment is your place for calm and connection and a shift in perspective before the week ahead.
Decluttering expert Ingrid Jansen joins us to share her best practical tips to help you create a calmer home. She explains why breaking tasks into manageable chunks and implementing daily resets and non-negotiable tasks can help you maintain a sense of order and keep your stress levels low.
For more powerful insights from Ingrid Jansen listen to the full episode here: Toys everywhere? They’re making you stressed - here’s how to finally tackle the kids’ clutter
Click Here to order your copy of 'Motherkind: A New way to thrive in a world of endless expectations’
This show is proudly sponsored by Stokke
For a £100 sponsored job credit visit Indeed.com/ Motherkind
Get outside and record any of three vital signs of spring. Find out more and log your sightings now at woodlandtrust.org.uk/vitalsigns.
To find out more text ‘Kumon’ to 60777 for the UK or 51777 for Ireland to book your Free Trial today!
Continue the Conversation:
Join our community over on Instagram for inspiration, tips, and sometimes a bit of humour to get us through our day - @zoeblaskey
Join our mailing list to receive news, updates and new episode releases
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
11:12
The Burnout Doctor: It takes 1-3 years to recover from burnout - here's how to avoid it
This week's episode is a really important one because it's all about burnout. It can take 1-3 years to recover from burnout so it's vital that we take steps to avoid it. So joining us to tell us all about it is Dr. Claire Ashley, AKA The Burnout Doctor, a GP and mum of two who shares her experience of burnout and her recovery. Having written a book on burnout, Dr Claire is an expert - and she tells us what the warning signs are and what you can do before you get to a full blown crisis.
Click Here to download Zoe’s free ‘Rediscovering You Journal’ for more support in your transition to motherhood (whichever stage you are in).
Click Here to order your copy of 'Motherkind: A New way to thrive in a world of endless expectations’
This show is proudly sponsored by Stokke
Bioglan is available now instore and online at Holland and Barrett
For a £100 sponsored job credit visit Indeed.com/ Motherkind
To find out more text ‘Kumon’ to 60777 for the UK or 51777 for Ireland to book your Free Trial today!
Continue the Conversation:
Join our community over on Instagram for inspiration, tips, and sometimes a bit of humour to get us through our day - @zoeblaskey
Join our mailing list to receive news, updates and new episode releases
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Motherhood is incredible. It's also incredibly challenging, especially with the high pressured, fast paced world we live in today. The Motherkind Podcast hosted by Motherkind founder and coach Zoe Blaskey, is on a mission to bring you some of the best wellbeing teachers in the world to help you find your calm, happy place in the madness of modern mum life. Each episode features a different teacher from the world of self-development and wellbeing or a mum on a path of self-enquiry. We cover everything from how to stay calm in a toddler meltdown, to dealing with anxiety, to self care and simple tools to help you have a better day.