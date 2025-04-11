3 | Behind the Burn with Ben Newman: How to Fuel Your Success

What if your pain wasn't holding you back—but was actually the fuel to everything you're meant to become?Hey there, Rainmakers!This episode is straight-up fire. I sat down with powerhouse speaker and peak performance coach Ben Newman, right after he lit up the stage at our Guild Leadership Summit. And instead of keeping it surface-level, we dove deep—into pain, drive, legacy, and the kind of discipline it takes to build a life and business of purpose.We talked about what it really means to be self-made, how our childhood pain became our fuel, and why the most successful people we know aren't the most talented—they're the most disciplined. You'll hear both of us open up about the burn that drives us, the dark side of high performance, and how we've had to heal the hunger for approval so we could step into our full power.This isn't about motivation. It's about truth, standards, and the hard-earned freedom to choose the life you want. Buckle up.What We Talked About✨ The real meaning of being "self-made" (and the price)✨ Why people who've known real hard are the ones who rise✨ How early pain creates a fire—and how to clean your fuel✨ My own story of not feeling chosen—and how it shaped my hunger✨ Why discipline is freedom (even if you used to rebel against it)✨ The power of being chosen—and how we can give that gift to othersGuest links:bennewman.netInstagram: @continuedfightThe Burn PodcastBurn Journal