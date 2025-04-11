6 | Is Your Biggest Strength Holding You Back? with Mortgage Nerd Denise Donoghue
What if by holding on too tight...you’re holding yourself back?Hey there, rainmakers!This week I sat down with mortgage coach and powerhouse mortgage banker Denise Donoghue, aka The Mortgage Nerd, for a raw and inspiring conversation about growth, leadership, and the sometimes brutal journey of building a sustainable business.Denise Donoghue, known as "The Mortgage Nerd," is one of Dallas’ top 3% producing mortgage professionals voted by D-Magazine.We got real about what it means to be in the grind phase of your career—and why most people don't realize that you don’t graduate from it permanently. Denise shared how burnout became a wake-up call, forcing her to rethink how she led, hired, and communicated with her team. She walks us through the pivotal moment she realized that doing it all herself wasn’t leadership—it was survival mode. And she talks us through how she was able to scale her success and manage a sizeable operation – without the stress or the time-suck.What we talked about:✨ The “grind phase” is real—and it often returns. You’re never above doing the work.✨ Burnout is a red flag, not a badge of honor.✨ Leadership is about asking the hard questions and being open to feedback, even when it stings.✨ Building a team means letting go of control and investing in training, not just hiring fast.✨ You can’t scale a business if you’re still trying to do everything yourself.Guest Links:The Mortgage NerdDenise on LinkedInDenise on InstagramDenise on YouTubeIf you liked what you heard, why not leave me a five star review, and tell me what you liked most about the show!PLUS :Do you feel like you've hit a plateau or lost some of your enthusiasm, focus, and fire? Has business become a grind and you often wonder what it’s going to take to get you excited again? Or do you feel like your world is constant chaos and you aren’t driving your life forward with clarity of vision?If so - check out my catalyst coaching community, where we accelerate your success!Connect with Shayla:On InstagramOn LinkedInShow Links:Shaylagifford.comThe Mortgage Rainmaker PodcastThe Catalyst Coaching CommunityGuild Mortgage
--------
43:40
5 | How I Grew A 9-Figure Mortgage Business: The Jimmy Parsons Playbook
What does it take to grow a $150 million mortgage branch and still show up with joy every day? In this high-energy episode, I sit down with Jimmy Parsons — a producing branch manager, Elevate coach, and the guy behind the legendary Jimmy Text and Hammer 100 endurance challenge.Jimmy breaks down how he built trust-based partnerships with 73+ realtors, scaled through coaching, and uses creativity (plus a touch of Bon Jovi charm ;-) to stay competitive in any market. If you’re ready to rewire your mindset, push past your comfort zone, and double your realtor referrals, this conversation is your playbook.What we talked about:✨ Jimmy helped over 180 families in a single year, producing $52M+ personally — while managing an additional $100M branch.✨ He created “The Jimmy Text” — a simple daily market update that skyrocketed his visibility and referrals.✨ His mindset shifted from “vendor” to “business partner” through coaching, leading to deeper, strategic realtor relationships.✨ The “Hammer 100” challenge — 100 live convos in a day — became a mental toughness breakthrough for his team.✨ Jimmy doesn’t time block like a robot — he moves intuitively but with intense focus on whatever role he’s stepping into.✨ Coaching taught him to ask deeper questions, listen harder, and sell by solving—not pushing.✨ He now teaches others to shut down the little voice that limits potential and lean into discomfort to unlock growth.Are you ready to make it rain? Let's do this!Guest Links:Jimmy on LinkedInJimmy on InstagramJimmy on YouTubeGuild MortgageIf you liked what you heard, why not leave me a five star review, and tell me what you liked most about the show!PLUS :Do you feel like you've hit a plateau or lost some of your enthusiasm, focus, and fire? Has business become a grind and you often wonder what it’s going to take to get you excited again? Or do you feel like your world is constant chaos and you aren’t driving your life forward with clarity of vision?If so - check out my catalyst coaching community, where we accelerate your success!Connect with Shayla:On InstagramOn LinkedInShow Links:Shaylagifford.comThe Mortgage Rainmaker PodcastThe Catalyst Coaching CommunityGuild Mortgage
--------
55:37
4 | How Coach Josh Sigman Helped Me From $300K to $1M+
From tuna and mustard to 240 loans a year — Josh Sigman’s story is wild. But what’s even wilder? How he helped me 3X my income, coached me through nursing a newborn, and changed the entire trajectory of my career.I was six years into the mortgage business when I met Josh Sigman — exhausted, on the loan rollercoaster, and clinging to hustle as my only strategy. What I didn’t know then is that Josh would completely change my life.This episode is incredibly special to me. Josh was my coach, mentor, and motivator — the one who called me out, lifted me up, and helped me go from a $300K-a-year earner to a $1M rainmaker.What we talk about:✨ How Josh built his business (and rebuilt his life after losing it all)✨ The exact strategy he taught me to close 220+ loans in one year — with a newborn✨ Why delegation is the choke point for so many top producers✨ What it really means to lead with value in every relationship✨ How he’s coaching 48 agents while still closing 20 loans/monthJosh doesn’t hold back. This episode is a masterclass in scaling as a technician and trust builder — and if you’re feeling like the industry has beat you down lately, this is the perspective shift you need.Are you ready to make it rain? Let's do this!Guest Links:Legacy Mutual MortgageInstagramLinkedInIf you liked what you heard, why not leave me a five star review, and tell me what you liked most about the show!PLUS :Do you feel like you've hit a plateau or lost some of your enthusiasm, focus, and fire? Has business become a grind and you often wonder what it’s going to take to get you excited again? Or do you feel like your world is constant chaos and you aren’t driving your life forward with clarity of vision?If so - check out my catalyst coaching community, where we accelerate your success!Connect with Shayla:On InstagramOn LinkedInShow Links:Shaylagifford.comThe Mortgage Rainmaker PodcastThe Catalyst Coaching CommunityGuild Mortgage
--------
56:58
3 | Behind the Burn with Ben Newman: How to Fuel Your Success
What if your pain wasn’t holding you back—but was actually the fuel to everything you’re meant to become?Hey there, Rainmakers!This episode is straight-up fire. I sat down with powerhouse speaker and peak performance coach Ben Newman, right after he lit up the stage at our Guild Leadership Summit. And instead of keeping it surface-level, we dove deep—into pain, drive, legacy, and the kind of discipline it takes to build a life and business of purpose.We talked about what it really means to be self-made, how our childhood pain became our fuel, and why the most successful people we know aren’t the most talented—they’re the most disciplined. You’ll hear both of us open up about the burn that drives us, the dark side of high performance, and how we’ve had to heal the hunger for approval so we could step into our full power.This isn’t about motivation. It’s about truth, standards, and the hard-earned freedom to choose the life you want. Buckle up.What We Talked About✨ The real meaning of being “self-made” (and the price)✨ Why people who’ve known real hard are the ones who rise✨ How early pain creates a fire—and how to clean your fuel✨ My own story of not feeling chosen—and how it shaped my hunger✨ Why discipline is freedom (even if you used to rebel against it)✨ The power of being chosen—and how we can give that gift to othersGuest links:bennewman.netInstagram: @continuedfightThe Burn PodcastBurn JournalIf you liked what you heard, why not leave me a five star review, and tell me what you liked most about the show!PLUS :Do you feel like you've hit a plateau or lost some of your enthusiasm, focus, and fire? Has business become a grind and you often wonder what it’s going to take to get you excited again? Or do you feel like your world is constant chaos and you aren’t driving your life forward with clarity of vision?If so - check out my catalyst coaching community, where we accelerate your success!Connect with Shayla:On InstagramOn LinkedInShow Links:Shaylagifford.comThe Mortgage Rainmaker PodcastThe Catalyst Coaching CommunityGuild Mortgage
--------
25:20
2 | How I Crush $100M+ in Sales as an Introvert with Sean Herrero
What if going broke was the best thing that ever happened to you..?Hey there, Rainmakers!In this episode, I sat down with the one and only Sean Herrero — a total technician turned $100M+ loan officer who’s done it his own damn way. Sean gets real about going broke in 2016, walking away from a cushy wholesale job, and rebuilding from the ground up as a solo LO with a serious mission: to do right by people, build trust through transparency, and prove that being yourself is your biggest business edge.We talk about what it really looks like to scale as a control freak, how to embrace your own archetype (even if you’re an introvert), and why Mortgage Coach became his not-so-secret weapon. Plus, Sean opens up about how going all-in on authenticity changed everything — from attracting the right clients to reclaiming time with his kids.This one’s for every loan officer who’s ever thought “I’m not a salesperson.” You don’t have to be. You just have to be YOU.What We Talked About✨ How losing it all became Sean’s turning point ✨ Why he refuses to “dumb it down” to fit in — and thrives because of it ✨ The hidden power of introverts in this business ✨ Scaling as a technician without sacrificing control or client experience ✨ Sean’s go-to script when clients start rate shopping ✨ His real reason for finally deciding to grow his team in 2025 ✨ The surprising truth his son told him that brought him to tearsAre you ready to make it rain? Let’s do this!Guest Links:Cross Country MortgageSean on InstaSean on LinkedInSean on YouTubeIf you liked what you heard, why not leave me a five star review, and tell me what you liked most about the show!PLUS :Do you feel like you've hit a plateau or lost some of your enthusiasm, focus, and fire? Has business become a grind and you often wonder what it’s going to take to get you excited again? Or do you feel like your world is constant chaos and you aren’t driving your life forward with clarity of vision?If so - check out my catalyst coaching community, where we accelerate your success!Connect with Shayla:On InstagramOn LinkedInShow Links:Shaylagifford.comThe Mortgage Rainmaker PodcastThe Catalyst Coaching CommunityGuild Mortgage
What if the mortgage business could be more simple and fun? What if you could double and triple and quadruple your results with less complexity and less stress – and without the sales roller coaster?
I'm Shayla Gifford and this is The Mortgage Rainmaker Podcast. If you're a loan officer looking to sharpen your skills, grow your pipeline, and get fired up – you're in the right place. We bring you interviews with top performing loan officers, my personal insights, and success stories from within my Catalyst Coaching community.
I've spent my entire career as a loan officer and helping loan officers. So I know you, I've been you. And now – I want to help you master your craft, dominate the mortgage game, and build a life and business that thrives.
So...are you ready to be a Rainmaker? Let's do this!