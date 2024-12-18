God 467 – Leading You Into Speaking In Tongues This is the final session of the series I did on "Perfect Praise, Prayer, and Worship," which can be found on the website. The link is on the website's Online Classes and Teachings page and is on the website listed on the show notes below. Today is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. Today, you will manifest power from on high. This reminds us of what we have been learning in this class: "How to Read the Bible for Understanding and Power, Part Five: Perfect Praise, Prayer, and Worship." Below is a copy of the Scriptures that I'll read along with some of my notes. John 3:3 – 8 “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. 4 Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother's womb, and be born? 5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. 6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again. 8 The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit.” John 3:15 That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. 16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. 18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. Acts 1:1 – 8 “ The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach, 2 Until the day in which he was taken up, after that he through the Holy Ghost had given commandments unto the apostles whom he had chosen: 3 To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God: 4 And, being assembled together with them, commanded them that they should not depart from Jerusalem, but wait for the promise of the Father, which, saith he, ye have heard of me. 5 For John truly baptized with [in] water; but ye shall be baptized with [in] the Holy Ghost not many days hence. 6 When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel? 7 And he said unto them, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. 8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” Acts 2:11 “Cretes and Arabians, we do hear them speak in our tongues the wonderful works of God.” Would you like to speak the wonderful works of God. You can and you will. Acts 2:16 – 18 “But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: 18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:” Acts 10:44 – 46a “While Peter yet spake these words, the Holy Ghost fell on all them which heard the word. 45 And they of the circumcision which believed were astonished, as many as came with Peter, because that on the Gentiles also was poured out the gift of the Holy Ghost. 46 For they heard them speak with tongues, and magnify God.” You will be able to speak in tongues and magnify God. Romans 10:8 – 11 “But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.” You believe God's Word. You can say it. You will be saved and be made whole—body, soul, and spirit. Romans 8:15 – 17 “For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. 16 The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: 17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.” Romans 8:26 – 28 “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. 27 And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God. 28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” John 20:21 - 22 “Then said Jesus to them again, Peace be unto you: as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you. 22 And when he had said this, he breathed on[in] them, and saith unto them, Receive ye the Holy Ghost:” Acts 2:1 – 4 “And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.” They were filled with the spirit. Now, you are filled with the spirit. They began to speak in tongues. Now, you can speak in tongues as the spirit, God, gives you the words. You breathe in and then out. You do the speaking. You move your lips, breathe in and then out, and formulate the words, but God gives the increase. God gives you the language. God gives you the words, and you say them. You don't have to learn the language. You start speaking, and every time you want to say a word, God has a word for you. Speaking in tongues magnifies God, and it speaks the wonderful works of God. Now, you can do that and have perfect praise, prayer, and worship. That's what God seeks, and you can do it. Until the next time we get together, may God bless you abundantly. Agape, The Teacher: Rev. Steve Jaynes If you would like to study the Bible further, consider reviewing the Online classes and podcast pages of the website https://stevejaynes.com. They are all offered freely to assist your spiritual growth and confidence in God. 