The More Abundant Life

Rev. Steve Jaynes
Rev. Steve Jaynes reads the Bible while pointing out keys and principles on How to accurately understand the Bible. Steve teaches How to read the Bible.
Religion & Spirituality

  469 – Special Announcemets
    God 469 – Special Announcements Until the next time we get together, may God bless you abundantly. Agape, The Teacher: Rev. Steve Jaynes
  468 – Acts Chapter One
    God 468 – Acts Chapter One This session is on Acts Chapter One of the "Perfect Praise, Prayer, and Worship" series, which can be found on the website. Acts 1:1 “he former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach,” Luke 1:1 - 4 “Forasmuch as many have taken in hand to set forth in order a declaration of those things which are most surely believed among us, 2 Even as they delivered them unto us, which from the beginning were eyewitnesses, and ministers of the word; 3 It seemed good to me also, having had perfect understanding of all things from the very first, to write unto thee in order, most excellent Theophilus, 4 That thou mightest know the certainty of those things, wherein thou hast been instructed.” Acts 1:1 – 4 “The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach, 2 Until the day in which he was taken up, after that he through the Holy Ghost had given commandments unto the apostles whom he had chosen: 3 To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God: 4 And, being assembled together with them, commanded them that they should not depart from Jerusalem, but wait for the promise of the Father, which, saith he, ye have heard of me.” Luke 24:45 – 51 “Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures, 46 And said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behoved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day: 47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem. 48 And ye are witnesses of these things. 49 And, behold, I send the promise of my Father upon you: but tarry ye in the city of Jerusalem, until ye be endued with power from on high. 50 And he led them out as far as to Bethany, and he lifted up his hands, and blessed them. 51 And it came to pass, while he blessed them, he was parted from them, and carried up into heaven.” Acts 1:4 – 8 “And, being assembled together with them, commanded them that they should not depart from Jerusalem, but wait for the promise of the Father, which, saith he, ye have heard of me. 5 For John truly baptized with water; but ye shall be baptized with the Holy Ghost not many days hence. 6 When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel? 7 And he said unto them, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. 8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” Acts 2:16 – 18 “But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: 18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:” John 7:38 & 39 “He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water. 39 (But this spake he of the Spirit, which they that believe on him should receive: for the Holy Ghost was not yet given; because that Jesus was not yet glorified.)” Acts 2:37 – 39 “Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do? 38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. 39 For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.” Acts 1:8 – 11 “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth. 9 And when he had spoken these things, while they beheld, he was taken up; and a cloud received him out of their sight. 10 And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; 11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” Untill the next time we get together, may God bless you abundantly. Agape, The Teacher: Rev. Steve Jaynes The podcast is heard worldwide by those who want to understand the Bible when they read it accurately. Your support helps keep the accuracy of the Word available worldwide, as listeners can freely avail themselves of these podcasts wherever they get their podcast. Once again, thank you for supporting me. We believe the Bible is the revealed Word and will of God. The Bible means what it says and says what it means. We let the Word of God speak for itself by using keys and principles to interpret the Bible. By being 100% listener-supported, we do not sell any part of the podcast. The podcast is for only those who favor letting the Word of God speak for itself. If you want to support the podcast, you can visit the website stevejaynes.com. On the top of every page, there's a donate button. Don’t forget to rate the show and give it a good review. An excellent rating could make the show available to more people. Contact Information Feel free to email or text Steve to get in contact with Steve to ask questions or share something. If you would like to have a conversation, let’s set up an appointment. Text me the best time—morning, afternoon, or evening—and which day or days will work for you. I would need to know the time zone. I will get back to you with the day and time. I would love to hear from you and talk with you. [email protected], 207-595-1577 (Please start with a text first so that we both will have the time to communicate fully.)
  467 – Leading You Into Speaking In Tongues
    God 467 – Leading You Into Speaking In Tongues This is the final session of the series I did on "Perfect Praise, Prayer, and Worship," which can be found on the website. Today is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it. Today, you will manifest power from on high. This reminds us of what we have been learning in this class: "How to Read the Bible for Understanding and Power, Part Five: Perfect Praise, Prayer, and Worship." Below is a copy of the Scriptures that I'll read along with some of my notes. John 3:3 – 8 “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God. 4 Nicodemus saith unto him, How can a man be born when he is old? can he enter the second time into his mother's womb, and be born? 5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. 6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. 7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again. 8 The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit.” John 3:15 That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. 16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. 17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. 18 He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. Acts 1:1 – 8 “ The former treatise have I made, O Theophilus, of all that Jesus began both to do and teach, 2 Until the day in which he was taken up, after that he through the Holy Ghost had given commandments unto the apostles whom he had chosen: 3 To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God: 4 And, being assembled together with them, commanded them that they should not depart from Jerusalem, but wait for the promise of the Father, which, saith he, ye have heard of me. 5 For John truly baptized with [in] water; but ye shall be baptized with [in] the Holy Ghost not many days hence. 6 When they therefore were come together, they asked of him, saying, Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel? 7 And he said unto them, It is not for you to know the times or the seasons, which the Father hath put in his own power. 8 But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” Acts 2:11 “Cretes and Arabians, we do hear them speak in our tongues the wonderful works of God.” Would you like to speak the wonderful works of God. You can and you will. Acts 2:16 – 18 “But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; 17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: 18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:” Acts 10:44 – 46a “While Peter yet spake these words, the Holy Ghost fell on all them which heard the word. 45 And they of the circumcision which believed were astonished, as many as came with Peter, because that on the Gentiles also was poured out the gift of the Holy Ghost. 46 For they heard them speak with tongues, and magnify God.” You will be able to speak in tongues and magnify God. Romans 10:8 – 11 “But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed.” You believe God's Word. You can say it. You will be saved and be made whole—body, soul, and spirit. Romans 8:15 – 17 “For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. 16 The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: 17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.” Romans 8:26 – 28 “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. 27 And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God. 28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” John 20:21 - 22 “Then said Jesus to them again, Peace be unto you: as my Father hath sent me, even so send I you. 22 And when he had said this, he breathed on[in] them, and saith unto them, Receive ye the Holy Ghost:” Acts 2:1 – 4 “And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.” They were filled with the spirit. Now, you are filled with the spirit. They began to speak in tongues. Now, you can speak in tongues as the spirit, God, gives you the words. You breathe in and then out. You do the speaking. You move your lips, breathe in and then out, and formulate the words, but God gives the increase. God gives you the language. God gives you the words, and you say them. You don't have to learn the language. You start speaking, and every time you want to say a word, God has a word for you. Speaking in tongues magnifies God, and it speaks the wonderful works of God. Now, you can do that and have perfect praise, prayer, and worship. That's what God seeks, and you can do it. Until the next time we get together, may God bless you abundantly. Agape, The Teacher: Rev. Steve Jaynes They are all offered freely to assist your spiritual growth and confidence in God.  Credits Intro and Outro Music: Larry LoVerme's version of “Be Thou My Vision.” The Announcer: Maurice Coleman Information You can look at the website to keep informed of all we are doing here with our podcast. Here's the link. https://stevejaynes.com/ Zoom-dial-in Podcast listeners, You are invited to Zoom this Sunday at 10:30 AM EST. All you need to do is click on the website (https://stevejaynes.com/zoom-dial-in) and attend the meeting. We do the zoom most of the time. Listener-supported podcast. Thank you to all who help support The More Abundant Life podcast. We are a listener-supported podcast. I want to thank those who generously give to keep the podcast available. The podcast is heard worldwide by those who want to understand the Bible when they read it accurately. Your support helps keep the accuracy of the Word available worldwide, as listeners can freely avail themselves of these podcasts wherever they get their podcast. Once again, thank you for supporting me. We believe the Bible is the revealed Word and will of God. The Bible means what it says and says what it means. We let the Word of God speak for itself by using keys and principles to interpret the Bible. By being 100% listener-supported, we do not sell any part of the podcast. The podcast is for only those who favor letting the Word of God speak for itself. If you want to support the podcast, you can visit the website stevejaynes.com. On the top of every page, there's a donate button. Don’t forget to rate the show and give it a good review. An excellent rating could make the show available to more people. Contact Information Feel free to email or text Steve to get in contact with Steve to ask questions or share something. If you would like to have a conversation, let’s set up an appointment. Text me the best time—morning, afternoon, or evening—and which day or days will work for you. I would need to know the time zone. I will get back to you with the day and time. I would love to hear from you and talk with you. [email protected], 207-595-1577 (Please start with a text first so that we both will have the time to communicate fully.)
  466 – The Benefit of Speaking In Tongues
    God 466 – The Benefit of Speaking In Tongues This is session two of the series I'm doing on "Perfect Praise, Prayer, and Worship," which can be found on the website. The link is in the show notes on the Online Classes and Teachings page. 1 Corinthians 14:4 & 5 “He that speaketh in an unknown tongue edifieth himself; but he that prophesieth edifieth the church. 5 I would that ye all spake with tongues, but rather that ye prophesied: for greater is he that prophesieth than he that speaketh with tongues, except he interpret, that the church may receive edifying.” To edify you. 1 Corinthians 14:2 “For he that speaketh in an unknown tongue speaketh not unto men, but unto God: for no man understandeth him; howbeit in the spirit he speaketh mysteries.” To speak to God divine secrets. 1 Corinthians 14:16 & 17 “Else when thou shalt bless with the spirit, how shall he that occupieth the room of the unlearned say Amen at thy giving of thanks, seeing he understandeth not what thou sayest? 17 For thou verily givest thanks well, but the other is not edified.” To give thanks well. Romans 8:16 & 17 “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: 17 And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.” To have the spirit bear witness with our spirit that you are a joint-heirs with Christ. 1 Corinthians 14:14 & 15 “For if I pray in an unknown tongue, my spirit prayeth, but my understanding is unfruitful. 15 What is it then? I will pray with the spirit, and I will pray with the understanding also: I will sing with the spirit, and I will sing with the understanding also.” To pray perfectly. Romans 8:26 – 28 “Likewise the Spirit also helpeth our infirmities: for we know not what we should pray for as we ought: but the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered. 27 And he that searcheth the hearts knoweth what is the mind of the Spirit, because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God. 28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” To pray perfectly as God wills. Ephesians 3:16 “That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man;” To strengthen you with might in your inner man.  Acts 2:11 “Cretes and Arabians, we do hear them speak in our tongues the wonderful works of God.” To speak the wonderful works of God. Acts 10:46b “For they heard them speak with tongues, and magnify God.” To magnify God. 1 Corinthians 14:22 “Wherefore tongues are for a sign, not to them that believe, but to them that believe not: but prophesying serveth not for them that believe not, but for them which believe.” To be a sign to unbelievers. Mark 16:17 “And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;” To be a sign to unbelievers. Isaiah 28:11 & 12 “For with stammering lips and another tongue will he speak to this people. 12 To whom he said, This is the rest wherewith ye may cause the weary to rest; and this is the refreshing: yet they would not hear.” To bring rest to your soul. 1 Corinthians 14:21 “In the law it is written, With men of other tongues and other lips will I speak unto this people; and yet for all that will they not hear me, saith the Lord.” It will bring rest to your soul, just as Isaiah wrote, and yet they will not hear me, saith the Lord. Jude 1:19 & 20 “These be they who separate themselves, sensual, having not the Spirit. 20 But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,” To edify you. John 4: 19 – 24 "The woman saith unto him, Sir, I perceive that thou art a prophet. 20 Our fathers worshipped in this mountain; and ye say, that in Jerusalem is the place where men ought to worship. 21 Jesus saith unto her, Woman, believe me, the hour cometh, when ye shall neither in this mountain, nor yet at Jerusalem, worship the Father. 22 Ye worship ye know not what: we know what we worship: for salvation is of the Jews. 23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. 24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth." To have perfect worship that bypasses the five senses that speaking in tongues is perfect worship to God. Perfect praise, prayer, and worship. Until the next time we get together, may God bless you abundantly. Agape, The Teacher: Rev. Steve Jaynes Steve Jaynes If you would like to study the Bible further, consider reviewing the Online classes and podcast pages of the website https://stevejaynes.com. They are all offered freely to assist your spiritual growth and confidence in God.  Credits Intro and Outro Music: Larry LoVerme's version of “Be Thou My Vision.” The Announcer: Maurice Coleman Information You can look at the website to keep informed of all we are doing here with our podcast. Here's the link. https://stevejaynes.com/ Zoom-dial-in Podcast listeners, You are invited to Zoom this Sunday at 10:30 AM EST. All you need to do is click on the website (https://stevejaynes.com/zoom-dial-in) and attend the meeting. We do the zoom most of the time. Listener-supported podcast. Thank you to all who help support The More Abundant Life podcast. We are a listener-supported podcast. I want to thank those who generously give to keep the podcast available. The podcast is heard worldwide by those who want to understand the Bible when they read it accurately. Your support helps keep the accuracy of the Word available worldwide, as listeners can freely avail themselves of these podcasts wherever they get their podcast. Once again, thank you for supporting me. We believe the Bible is the revealed Word and will of God. The Bible means what it says and says what it means. We let the Word of God speak for itself by using keys and principles to interpret the Bible. By being 100% listener-supported, we do not sell any part of the podcast. The podcast is for only those who favor letting the Word of God speak for itself. If you want to support the podcast, you can visit the website stevejaynes.com. On the top of every page, there's a donate button. Don’t forget to rate the show and give it a good review. An excellent rating could make the show available to more people. Contact Information Feel free to email or text Steve to get in contact with Steve to ask questions or share something. If you would like to have a conversation, let’s set up an appointment. Text me the best time—morning, afternoon, or evening—and which day or days will work for you. I would need to know the time zone. I will get back to you with the day and time. I would love to hear from you and talk with you. [email protected], 207-595-1577 (Please start with a text first so that we both will have the time to communicate fully.)
  465 – God is No Respecter of Persons
    God 465 – God is No Respecter of Persons Last week, we looked at spiritual things, things of the spirit, and we saw that by receiving the holy spirit, we have nine manifestations, no more, no less, and services that we can do to others, sometimes called good works in the Bible, all operated by the holy spirit that we receive by grace when we believe Romans 10:9 and ten. Every believer gets 'The Measure of Faith,' meaning we all get the same measure. Let's take it a little further. Let's take it a little further.  Romans 2:10 & 11 “But glory, honour, and peace, to every man that worketh good, to the Jew first, and also to the Gentile: 11 For there is no respect of persons with God.” Acts 10:34 “Then Peter opened his mouth, and said, Of a truth I perceive that God is no respecter of persons:” Galatians 2:6 “But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man's person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:” God is no respecter of no persons. God accepts no man's person. God looks at the heart and believing. Romans 10:8 – 11 “But what saith it? The word is nigh thee, even in thy mouth, and in thy heart: that is, the word of faith, which we preach; 9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. 10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. 11 For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed." Romans 10:17 "So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God." Once, I was thinking about how to do my best for God. I could go into business and help support the ministries of God's Word, or I could go into the ministry. I decided to go into the ministry. Romans 12:3 – 14 “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith. 4 For as we have many members in one body, and all members have not the same office: 5 So we, being many, are one body in Christ, and every one members one of another. 6 Having then gifts differing according to the grace that is given to us, whether prophecy, let us prophesy according to the proportion of faith; 7 Or ministry, let us wait on our ministering: or he that teacheth, on teaching; 8 Or he that exhorteth, on exhortation: he that giveth, let him do it with simplicity; he that ruleth, with diligence; he that sheweth mercy, with cheerfulness. 9 Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good. 10 Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another; 11 Not slothful in business; fervent in spirit; serving the Lord; 12 Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer; 13 Distributing to the necessity of saints; given to hospitality. 14 Bless them which persecute you: bless, and curse not." Romans 5:1 – 11 "Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: 2 By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. 3 And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; 4 And patience, experience; and experience, hope: 5 And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us. 6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. 7 For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. 8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. 9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him. 10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life. 11 And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement." Ephesians 2:1 – 22 " And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins; 2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience: 3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others. 4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, 5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) 6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: 7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. 8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: 9 Not of works, lest any man should boast. 10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them. 11 Wherefore remember, that ye being in time past Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands; 12 That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world: 13 But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ. 14 For he is our peace, who hath made both one, and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us; 15 Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; 16 And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby: 17 And came and preached peace to you which were afar off, and to them that were nigh. 18 For through him we both have access by one Spirit unto the Father. 19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God; 20 And are built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief corner stone; 21 In whom all the building fitly framed together groweth unto an holy temple in the Lord: 22 In whom ye also are builded together for an habitation of God through the Spirit." Until the next time we get together, may God bless you abundantly. Agape, The Teacher: Rev. Steve Jaynes Agape, The Teacher: Rev. Steve Jaynes If you would like to study the Bible further, consider reviewing the teaching and classes page and the website's podcast page https://stevejaynes.com. They are all offered freely to assist your spiritual growth and confidence in God.  Credits Intro and Outro Music: Larry LoVerme's version of “Be Thou My Vision.”  The Announcer: Maurice Coleman Information You can look at the website to keep informed of all we are doing here with our podcast. Here's the link. https://stevejaynes.com/ Zoom-dial-in Podcast listeners, You are invited to Zoom this Sunday at 10:30 AM EST. All you need to do is click on the website (https://stevejaynes.com/zoom-dial-in) and attend the meeting. We do the zoom most of the time. Listener-supported podcast. Thank you to all who help support The More Abundant Life podcast. We are a listener-supported podcast. I want to thank those who generously give to keep the podcast available. The podcast is heard worldwide by those who want to understand the Bible when they read it accurately. Your support helps keep the accuracy of the Word available worldwide, as listeners can freely avail themselves of these podcasts wherever they get their podcast. Once again, thank you for supporting me. We believe the Bible is the revealed Word and will of God. The Bible means what it says and says what it means. We let the Word of God speak for itself by using keys and principles to interpret the Bible. By being 100% listener-supported, we do not sell any part of the podcast. The podcast is for only those who favor letting the Word of God speak for itself. If you want to support the podcast, you can visit the website stevejaynes.com. On the top of every page, there's a donate button. Don’t forget to rate the show and give it a good review. An excellent rating could make the show available to more people. Contact Information Feel free to email or text Steve to get in contact with Steve to ask questions or share something. If you would like to have a conversation, let’s set up an appointment. Text me the best time—morning, afternoon, or evening—and which day or days will work for you. I would need to know the time zone. I will get back to you with the day and time. I would love to hear from you and talk with you. [email protected], 207-595-1577 (Please start with a text first so that we both will have the time to communicate fully.)
About The More Abundant Life

Rev. Steve Jaynes reads the Bible while pointing out keys and principles on How to accurately understand the Bible. Steve teaches How to read the Bible.
