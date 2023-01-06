#363: Arielle Lorre on the Big Lessons From One of the Hardest Years of Her Life, Her Proposal Story, Her Wild Past, Plastic Surgery Regrets + Fighting Styles With Her Husband
Arielle Lorre speaks openly about the impact drinking and drugs had on her mind, body, and spirit, as well as how she maintains her hard-earned sobriety. She discusses her biggest plastic surgery regrets and the unexpected procedure that gave her newfound confidence. Additionally, Arielle shares a never-before-revealed story with Mimi about how her husband, the creative powerhouse Chuck Lorre, proposed to her. Finally, she recounts the moving story behind their recent reconciliation following a heartrending separation.Topics:-From idyllic early years to her hard-partying LA life: drinking, drugs, regular black-outs and rehab. -How hard was it to finally get clean and sober? -The things she does to stay sober today.-How her husband, TV legend Chuck Lorre, proposed.-What life's really like in Hollywood (psst - it's not all glitz and glam).-Plastic surgery: what she's done that's worked, what she'll never do again, and what she'd say to a friend who needs to cool it on the filler.-How this one type of meditation changed her life. -How a trip to Paris made her want to reunite with her husband after a brief separation. -What she splurges on the most and why. Can a conversation change your life? It can if you listen to it at the right time. Every week on this podcast, Superhuman founder Mimi Bouchard holds deep, inspiring conversations with some of the most motivating people in the world who share the secrets of their incredible success. Whether they've built lucrative businesses, created amazing relationships, improved their health, grown their wealth, or turned their lives around in really big (and even small) ways, you'll hear fresh takeaways that you can put in place to create the life of your dreams and become the very best version of yourself.