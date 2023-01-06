Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Education
Podcast MIMI
Mimi Bouchard
Can a conversation change your life? It can if you listen to it at the right time. Every week on this podcast, Superhuman founder Mimi Bouchard holds deep, insp... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessAlternative HealthBusinessEntrepreneurshipReligion & SpiritualitySpiritualitySociety & CultureRelationships
Available Episodes

5 of 355
  • #364: Lose Weight Without Tipping Into Disordered Eating, Why Carbs Are Your Friends and Why Calorie Restricting Is NOT | Mimi Moments
    Dietician Vanessa Rissetto's refreshing (and refreshingly simple) take on food and diet culture. She talks about why it's okay to want to lose weight and that you can do it without developing disordered eating habits. Plus the science behind our body's need for carbohydrates and why cutting them out might help you lose weight, but won't work in the long run. She offers sane, sound and easy takeaways to really balance your diet and change your thinking around food. Vanessa Rissetto's LinksWebsiteInstagramTo hear the full episode: Vanessa Rissetto's Episode #233
    5/31/2023
    13:05
  • #363: Arielle Lorre on the Big Lessons From One of the Hardest Years of Her Life, Her Proposal Story, Her Wild Past, Plastic Surgery Regrets + Fighting Styles With Her Husband
    Arielle Lorre speaks openly about the impact drinking and drugs had on her mind, body, and spirit, as well as how she maintains her hard-earned sobriety. She discusses her biggest plastic surgery regrets and the unexpected procedure that gave her newfound confidence. Additionally, Arielle shares a never-before-revealed story with Mimi about how her husband, the creative powerhouse Chuck Lorre, proposed to her. Finally, she recounts the moving story behind their recent reconciliation following a heartrending separation.Topics:-From idyllic early years to her hard-partying LA life: drinking, drugs, regular black-outs and rehab. -How hard was it to finally get clean and sober? -The things she does to stay sober today.-How her husband, TV legend Chuck Lorre, proposed.-What life's really like in Hollywood (psst - it's not all glitz and glam).-Plastic surgery: what she's done that's worked, what she'll never do again, and what she'd say to a friend who needs to cool it on the filler.-How this one type of meditation changed her life. -How a trip to Paris made her want to reunite with her husband after a brief separation. -What she splurges on the most and why. Arielle Lorre's website here.Arielle's Instagram found here.The Blonde Files Instagram page here.
    5/29/2023
    1:15:11
  • #362: Which Foods Make Us Live Longer and Sleep Better + Why Everything Starts with Brain Health - Kayla Barnes | Mimi Moments
    A jam-packed Mimi Moment, with certified brain health and optimization coach, Kayla Barnes. Why we struggle with depression and anxiety + how to use food to overcome both. Eat these things to supercharge your brain health and maximize sleep. Why we "cannot outperform our level of reality" + how a simple shift in our thinking changes everything. Kayla Barnes LinksWebsiteHer (v. unique) Instagram Her Podcast To hear the full episode: Kayla Barnes Episode #320
    5/24/2023
    17:07
  • #361: How to Act “As If” On Your Way to Living Your Dreams + Kathrin Zenkina's 3-Step Morning Manifestation Routine Anyone Can Do | Mimi Mashups
    Two of the most popular podcasts we've ever released were with Manifestation Babe, Kathrin Zenkina. So we've doubled up the magic by combining them into one powerful episode on EXACTLY how to manifest your dream life. Hear actionable tips that you can put into place right NOW. How acting "as if" is the first step towards creating your new reality, what daily habits lead to life-long changes, and an easy three-step manifestation process absolutely anyone can do today, to change your tomorrow.Kathrin Zenkina is the founder of Manifestation Babe, the personal development, mindset coaching, and success strategy brand for women who are hungry for more in life. Manifestation Babe was created for people who are obsessed with taking their life to the next level, unleashing their inner magic, breaking through their limitations, and "manifesting a reality, wilder than their wildest dreams".Topics:-Dealing with skeptics while building your manifestation practice.-How exactly to "act as if" and why it's such a powerful skill.-Treating manifestation like a fun game.-Why reflecting on five things you're grateful for turbochargers your morning (AND why it's important to make it a mixture of big and small things).-How to change your brain, and undo programming by taking simple action first. -The importance of shifting at the energetic level, and how to do that.-How long it takes for that magic "switch" to happen when action becomes routine.-It all starts with the "I Am's"... what we call ourselves, we become.-Easy (and powerful) 3-step morning routine that starts your day in a positive direction.Links to full episodes with Kathrin Zenkina:How To Manifest Your Dream Life w. Kathrin Zenkina From Manifestation BabeEpisode #49 You're One Decision Away From Your Dream Life! An Incredibly Powerful Conversation With Manifestation Expert Kathrin ZenkinaEpisode #101
    5/22/2023
    30:02
  • #360: How To Know FOR SURE That You’re Making the Right Decision - Kute Blackson | Mimi Moments
    Don't know if you should leave a job or a relationship that doesn't feel aligned anymore? Kute Blackson, transformational teacher, speaker, visionary, guide, and the best selling author of You Are The One and The Magic of Surrender, on the THREE questions to ask yourself so you can tap into your ultimate innate "knowing".Kute Blackson's websiteTo hear the full episode: Kute Blackson #290
    5/17/2023
    4:46

About MIMI

Can a conversation change your life? It can if you listen to it at the right time. Every week on this podcast, Superhuman founder Mimi Bouchard holds deep, inspiring conversations with some of the most motivating people in the world who share the secrets of their incredible success. Whether they’ve built lucrative businesses, created amazing relationships, improved their health, grown their wealth, or turned their lives around in really big (and even small) ways, you&#39;ll hear fresh takeaways that you can put in place to create the life of your dreams and become the very best version of yourself.

New episodes every Monday + Wednesday. Don&#39;t forget to share your thoughts by rating and reviewing the show - your feedback helps us create more of the content you love!

Try 14 days free of Mimi&#39;s energizing guided meditations designed to transform your life -&gt; www.superhuman.app

