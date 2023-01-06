#361: How to Act “As If” On Your Way to Living Your Dreams + Kathrin Zenkina's 3-Step Morning Manifestation Routine Anyone Can Do | Mimi Mashups

Two of the most popular podcasts we’ve ever released were with Manifestation Babe, Kathrin Zenkina. So we’ve doubled up the magic by combining them into one powerful episode on EXACTLY how to manifest your dream life. Hear actionable tips that you can put into place right NOW. How acting “as if” is the first step towards creating your new reality, what daily habits lead to life-long changes, and an easy three-step manifestation process absolutely anyone can do today, to change your tomorrow.Kathrin Zenkina is the founder of Manifestation Babe, the personal development, mindset coaching, and success strategy brand for women who are hungry for more in life. Manifestation Babe was created for people who are obsessed with taking their life to the next level, unleashing their inner magic, breaking through their limitations, and "manifesting a reality, wilder than their wildest dreams".Topics:-Dealing with skeptics while building your manifestation practice.-How exactly to “act as if” and why it’s such a powerful skill.-Treating manifestation like a fun game.-Why reflecting on five things you’re grateful for turbochargers your morning (AND why it’s important to make it a mixture of big and small things).-How to change your brain, and undo programming by taking simple action first. -The importance of shifting at the energetic level, and how to do that.-How long it takes for that magic “switch” to happen when action becomes routine.-It all starts with the “I Am’s”... what we call ourselves, we become.-Easy (and powerful) 3-step morning routine that starts your day in a positive direction.Links to full episodes with Kathrin Zenkina:How To Manifest Your Dream Life w. Kathrin Zenkina From Manifestation BabeEpisode #49 You’re One Decision Away From Your Dream Life! An Incredibly Powerful Conversation With Manifestation Expert Kathrin ZenkinaEpisode #101Try the Superhuman Meditations app risk free → CLICK FOR 14 DAY FREE TRIALHundreds of guided meditations powered by neuroscience for every mood + activity85% of users feel a shift after just 5 minutes of listening per dayCan a conversation change your life? It can if you listen to it at the right time. Every week on this podcast, Superhuman founder Mimi Bouchard holds deep, inspiring conversations with some of the most motivating people in the world who share the secrets of their incredible success. Whether they’ve built lucrative businesses, created amazing relationships, improved their health, grown their wealth, or turned their lives around in really big (and even small) ways, you'll hear fresh takeaways that you can put in place to create the life of your dreams and become the very best version of yourself.New episodes every Monday + Wednesday. Don't forget to share your thoughts by rating and reviewing the show - your feedback helps us create more of the content you love!Follow Mimi on Instagram hereFollow Mimi on TikTok hereJoin us on YouTube hereWebsite → www.mimibouchard.com