MMA GURU & DJ RECAP UFC 319, KHAMZAT vs DDP! | THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW!
THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW IS BACK FOR UFC 319!"Mighty' Demetrious Johnson & The MMA Guru join forces to breakdown everything UFC 319, Khamzat vs DDP, Billion Dollar Paramount deal, Guru Training Arc & more!'🐭🐷 PrizePicks: Sign up with code "MIGHTYGURU" to play $5 and WIN $50 INSTANTLY https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/MIGHTYGURUTimecodes0:00 Intro2:08 Welcome Mighty & MMA Guru!2:30 Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus Du Plessis breakdown6:43 Was Khamzat vs DDP boring?!11:19 What did DDP do wrong?!17:00 DJ's stance on grappling in MMA19:03 MMA Guru's live chat was going CRAZY19:39 Guru critiques Khamzat's performance26:30 Who's next for Khamzat?!33:22 "Send Khamzat 2-3 years to India & forget!"33:51 Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico breakdown45:52 Is Lerone next for Volk?!48:42 Carlos Prates vs Geoff Neal breakdown54:32 DJ says Prates would KO Leon Edwards55:38 Who's next for Prates?!58:08 Michael Venom Page vs Jared Cannonier breakdown1:00:47 MVP vs Khamzat?!1:02:12 What makes MVP so difficult?!1:15:48 Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura breakdown1:22:18 DJ on his flyweight division vs now1:31:04 MMA Guru defends DJ's era1:36:21 Thoughts on UFC 319 overall?!1:37:00 $7B Paramount deal!1:46:13 What happens to PPV points?!1:54:00 Will fighter pay improve?!1:58:06 Why DJ HATES Charles Oliveira vs Fiziev2:00:54 Guru HATES fight for Oliveira too!2:04:03 "Who the F is Oliveira's manager?!"2:07:59 Death Sentence LOST?!2:10:21 MMA Guru breaks down Death Sentence's loss2:11:49 Infamous Winged C crashout2:15:29 "Shoutout to Winged C"2:17:35 MMA Guru Training Arc next?!2:18:33 Canelo vs Crawford breakdown2:21:07 Nina Drama commercial breakdown!2:22:05 MMA Guru thoughts on Nina Drama commercialProduced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)Produced/edited by Nick Pappas (@nicholas_pappas44 on IG)
MMA GURU & DJ RECAP UFC 318, McGREGOR PICS, JON JONES WHITE HOUSE?! | THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW!
THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW IS BACK FOR UFC 318!"Mighty' Demetrious Johnson & The MMA Guru join forces to breakdown everything UFC 318, McGregor d**k pics, Jon Jones White House, & more!🐭🐷 PrizePicks: Sign up with code "MIGHTYGURU" to play $5 and WIN $50 INSTANTLY https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/MIGHTYGURUTimecodes 0:00 Intro 2:01 Welcome in DJ & MMA Guru!2:55 Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier breakdown8:06 Last 10 seconds breakdown13:46 DJ clarifies Poirier comments16:58 Who's next for Max Holloway?!18:36 Why Guru hates Topuria vs Holloway rematch!24:42 Why MMA Guru HATES the BMF title!27:56 DC vs MMA Guru wrestling debate36:24 Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov breakdown43:26 Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez breakdown52:28 Patricio Pitbull vs Dan Ige breakdown55:49 MMA Guru critique for Eric Nicksick1:07:23 Michael Johnson vs Daniel Zellhuber breakdown1:10:32 UFC 318 Prelims breakdown1:20:33 MMA Guru & DJ Rate UFC 3181:21:36 Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois breakdown1:28:49 MMA Guru RANT on Jake Paul vs Usyk1:36:46 Brendan Schaub's comments on state of UFC1:41:57 MMA Guru AGREES with Brendan Schaub?!1:43:55 Are McGregor & Jones fighting at the White House?!1:44:40 DJ AGREES with Dana White on Jon Jones!1:46:31 "You dont' want the 1st Lady getting a black eye!"1:48:13 DJ on Jon Jones' Twitter comments1:55:50 "I don't wanna see Jon Jones at White House!"1:59:03 MMA Guru previews what's next in MMA this month!2:01:48 DJ on MMA Guru's McGregor d**k pics breakdown!2:03:25 MMA Guru on McGregor2:05:39 MMA Guru & DJ sign off!Produced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)Produced/edited by Nick Pappas (@nicholas_pappas44 on IG)
MMA GURU & DJ BREAKDOWN UFC 317, TOPURIA, JON JONES! | THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW!
THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW IS BACK FOR UFC 317!"Mighty' Demetrious Johnson & The MMA Guru join forces to breakdown everything UFC 317 & much MUCH more!🐭🐷 PrizePicks: Sign up with code "MIGHTYGURU" to play $5 and WIN $50 INSTANTLY https://prizepicks.onelink.me/ivHR/MIGHTYGURUDONATE TO BEN ASKREN HERE: https://helphopelive.org/campaign/25865/Timecodes0:00 Intro1:09 PrizePicks code MIGHTYGURU2:10 BEN ASKREN FUNDRAISER3:00 Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira BREAKDOWN13:38 Who Should Topuria Fight Next?23:37 Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France BREAKDOWN31:18 Pantoja vs Joshua Van BREAKDOWN32:51 The Secret to Pantoja’s Dominance36:30 Pantoja vs Van BREAKDOWN PT 237:19 Joshua Van vs Brandon Royval BREAKDOWN43:18 The Secret to Van’s ELITE Skills45:02 Pantoja vs Van PREDICTION50:58 How Pantoja Finished KKF53:41 Pantoja’s INSANE Run54:26 Van and Pantoja Cage Faceoff56:24 The P4P Ranking Suck… (Pantoja is Slept On)58:48 Moicano vs Dariush BREAKDOWN1:02:34 Robocop vs Hermanson BRUTAL KO 1:03:57 Guru CALLS OUT Herb Dean 1:05:50 DJ SOUNDS OFF on ESPN+ (PPV Rating)1:10:09 Holloway vs Poirier UFC 318 BREAKDOWN1:11:17 UFC 318 is an Awful Card?1:14:03 Guru EXPOSES UFC Stacking Abu Dhabi Fight Night1:27:53 Guru and DJ React to Jon Jones Retiring 1:37:47 How Will the UFC Promote Aspinall’s Next Fight? 1:39:46 We Have Some BANGERS Coming This Fall1:41:27 Guru’s Message for Jon JonesProduced/Edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)Produced/Edited by Nick Pappas (@nick_pappas44 on IG)