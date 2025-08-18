MMA GURU & DJ RECAP UFC 319, KHAMZAT vs DDP! | THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW!

THE MIGHTY GURU SHOW IS BACK FOR UFC 319!"Mighty' Demetrious Johnson & The MMA Guru join forces to breakdown everything UFC 319, Khamzat vs DDP, Billion Dollar Paramount deal, Guru Training Arc & more!'🐭🐷 Timecodes0:00 Intro2:08 Welcome Mighty & MMA Guru!2:30 Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus Du Plessis breakdown6:43 Was Khamzat vs DDP boring?!11:19 What did DDP do wrong?!17:00 DJ's stance on grappling in MMA19:03 MMA Guru's live chat was going CRAZY19:39 Guru critiques Khamzat's performance26:30 Who's next for Khamzat?!33:22 "Send Khamzat 2-3 years to India & forget!"33:51 Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico breakdown45:52 Is Lerone next for Volk?!48:42 Carlos Prates vs Geoff Neal breakdown54:32 DJ says Prates would KO Leon Edwards55:38 Who's next for Prates?!58:08 Michael Venom Page vs Jared Cannonier breakdown1:00:47 MVP vs Khamzat?!1:02:12 What makes MVP so difficult?!1:15:48 Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura breakdown1:22:18 DJ on his flyweight division vs now1:31:04 MMA Guru defends DJ's era1:36:21 Thoughts on UFC 319 overall?!1:37:00 $7B Paramount deal!1:46:13 What happens to PPV points?!1:54:00 Will fighter pay improve?!1:58:06 Why DJ HATES Charles Oliveira vs Fiziev2:00:54 Guru HATES fight for Oliveira too!2:04:03 "Who the F is Oliveira's manager?!"2:07:59 Death Sentence LOST?!2:10:21 MMA Guru breaks down Death Sentence's loss2:11:49 Infamous Winged C crashout2:15:29 "Shoutout to Winged C"2:17:35 MMA Guru Training Arc next?!2:18:33 Canelo vs Crawford breakdown2:21:07 Nina Drama commercial breakdown!2:22:05 MMA Guru thoughts on Nina Drama commercialProduced/edited by Michael Wonsover (@mwonsover on IG/Twitter)Produced/edited by Nick Pappas (@nicholas_pappas44 on IG)