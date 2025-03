The US is IMF’ng Itself (Guest: Ed Price)

This week on Huddle +, Kevin welcomes to the show, Ed Price. They discuss why Trump should be taken both seriously and literally, the symbolic clash between 1776 and 1789 in American identity, bold geopolitical scenarios like trading Taiwan or annexing Greenland, the future of the U.S. dollar, and how randomness, determinism, and individual agency shape history. Follow Ed on X: https://x.com/ed_s_price Subscribe To Ed’s Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@Ed_Price888 Subscribe To Patrick’s New Educational Series ONLY available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Patrick_Ceresna Visit our merch store!!! https://www.themarkethuddlemerch.com/ To receive our emails with the charts and links each week, please register at: https://markethuddle.com/