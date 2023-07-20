Disgraced former Beattie Government health minister Gordon Nuttall was sentenced to 14 years for corruption and perjury. Until now he hasn’t been allowed to tel...
Breaking the Silence
In this first episode Nuttall describes what it’s like to finally be a free man and that his ‘error of judgment’ should not have landed him in maximum security for more than five years.Music CreditsTheme: Impact Prelude by Kevin MacLeodFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/7565-impact-prelude License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Countdown - Myuu - thedarkpiano.comDon’t Die on Me - Myuu - thedarkpiano.comBlockbuster Atmosphere 4 (Tension) by Sascha EndeFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/132-blockbuster-atmosphere-4-tension License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Cinema Blockbuster Trailer 13 (99FIRE-FILMS AWARD) by Sascha EndeFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3137-cinema-blockbuster-trailer-13-99fire-films-award License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Disgraced former Beattie Government health minister Gordon Nuttall was sentenced to 14 years for corruption and perjury. Until now he hasn’t been allowed to tell his story without the very real threat of going back to jail. Now he is lifting the lid on Queensland’s most high profile political scandal. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.