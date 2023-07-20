Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Man Behind The Rose in the App
Listen to The Man Behind The Rose in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
The Man Behind The Rose

The Man Behind The Rose

Podcast The Man Behind The Rose
Podcast The Man Behind The Rose

The Man Behind The Rose

7NEWS Podcasts
add
Disgraced former Beattie Government health minister Gordon Nuttall was sentenced to 14 years for corruption and perjury. Until now he hasn’t been allowed to tel...
More
GovernmentTrue CrimeSociety & Culture
Disgraced former Beattie Government health minister Gordon Nuttall was sentenced to 14 years for corruption and perjury. Until now he hasn’t been allowed to tel...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Breaking the Silence
    In this first episode Nuttall describes what it’s like to finally be a free man and that his ‘error of judgment’ should not have landed him in maximum security for more than five years.Music CreditsTheme: Impact Prelude by Kevin MacLeodFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/7565-impact-prelude License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Countdown - Myuu - thedarkpiano.comDon’t Die on Me - Myuu - thedarkpiano.comBlockbuster Atmosphere 4 (Tension) by Sascha EndeFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/132-blockbuster-atmosphere-4-tension License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Cinema Blockbuster Trailer 13 (99FIRE-FILMS AWARD) by Sascha EndeFree download: https://filmmusic.io/song/3137-cinema-blockbuster-trailer-13-99fire-films-award License (CC BY 4.0): https://filmmusic.io/standard-license Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    7/20/2023
    39:10

More Government podcasts

About The Man Behind The Rose

Disgraced former Beattie Government health minister Gordon Nuttall was sentenced to 14 years for corruption and perjury. Until now he hasn’t been allowed to tell his story without the very real threat of going back to jail. Now he is lifting the lid on Queensland’s most high profile political scandal. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website

Listen to The Man Behind The Rose, سقراط مع عمر الجريسي and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Man Behind The Rose

The Man Behind The Rose

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Man Behind The Rose: Podcasts in Family