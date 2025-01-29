01 | Ami Pierce | What It Takes To Craft A Vibrant Life
In today's episode of The Luxe and The Short of It podcast, Madeleine is joined by Ami Pierce, the Founder and CEO of A More Better You.During this conversation, Madeleine and Ami explore the intersection of personal growth, creativity, and the power of intentional design. The conversation begins with stories of unexpected journeys, where embracing change and following intuition led to remarkable transformations. Discover the process of crafting spaces that resonate deeply with those who experience them. The dialogue goes beyond surface-level aesthetics, emphasizing the importance of tuning into the unseen elements that create harmony and evoke comfort. With candid anecdotes about personal struggles, moments of realization, and surprising breakthroughs, the episode paints a vivid picture of how thoughtful design can be a form of self-expression and healing. Whether it's a last-minute retreat or a chance to collaborate, Ami highlights how stepping into the unknown can unlock new connections, purpose, and inspiration. With heartfelt stories and actionable insights, this conversation invites you to rethink what it means to create a life and work that truly align with your passions.In This Episode You'll Learn:Ami's background in finance and her decision to pursue a career in investment banking despite her passion for design.Her decision to leave Coca-Cola in 2023 after a year of preparation, driven by her desire to focus on her creative passions.The value of creating spaces that make people feel good and the role of essential oils and other design elements in enhancing the guest experience. The importance of creating spaces that feel good to be in, drawing on her sensitivity to light, sound, and texture.And much more...Guest Bio:Ami Pierce is the Founder and CEO of A More Better You and A More Better Home, dedicated to helping individuals overcome limiting beliefs and hidden barriers to achieve fulfilling personal and professional lives. After 22 years in the corporate world, including 19 years of outward success masking inner turmoil, Ami hit rock bottom in 2019. A transformative encounter with Mindset Coach Teri Wade at a meditation course helped her break free from burnout, establish healthy boundaries, and rediscover joy. Inspired by her own transformation, Ami introduced growth mindset workshops at Coca-Cola, fostering connection, collaboration, and success across teams. Following the program's success and its eventual funding cut, Ami left the corporate world in 2023 to pursue her passion for mindset coaching full-time.Resources:A More Better YouAmi's InstagramMadeleine's Podcast InsiderMadeleine's InstagramMadeleine's websiteMHM Luxury PropertiesConnect with Madeleine on LinkedIn