The Luxe and The Short of It

Madeleine Raiford-Holland
What if you could swap burnout for freedom? Host Madeleine Raiford Holland—military wife, mom, and 7-figure entrepreneur—escaped the 9-5 grind by building a sho...
  • 02 | Brianna Amigo | Hospitality Hacks: Creating Spaces Guests Love
    In today's episode of The Luxe and The Short of It podcast, Madeleine is joined by Brianna Amigo of Brianna Michele Interiors.During the conversation, Madeleine and Brianna explore the intersection of creativity and practicality, emphasizing the importance of balancing style with functionality. They discuss how attention to detail and thoughtful choices can transform a space, creating unique experiences that leave lasting impressions.You'll discover the evolving landscape of design and how emerging tools and resources are reshaping the way professionals approach their work. With a focus on efficiency and innovation, Brianna shares strategies for simplifying processes while maintaining high standards.Brianna's journey demonstrates how thoughtful planning and a clear focus on values can lead to meaningful opportunities and sustainable success. This dynamic discussion offers a refreshing perspective on blending artistry with practicality, leaving listeners motivated to explore their own creative possibilities.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Luxe and The Short of It podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:Brianna's transition from marketing to design, highlighting her 10 years of experience in the corporate marketing space. The importance of relying on data to identify use cases and design strategies that outperform competitors. The challenges of running a business and the fulfillment of creating her own path. Brianna's must-have features for short-term rentals, including white linens and sheets, full-length mirrors, luggage racks, and universal chargers.And much more...Guest Bio:Brianna Amigo is the founder of Brianna Michele Interiors, a design firm specializing in transforming short-term rental (STR) properties into standout spaces that drive increased revenue through strategic, scroll-stopping design. With a background in corporate marketing and a deep understanding of target demographics, Brianna blends creativity with data-driven insights to craft memorable guest experiences that enhance brand visibility. Her passion for design stems from a childhood immersed in creativity, influenced by her father, a chef and musician. After identifying a significant gap in the STR design market, Brianna pivoted her focus in 2020, leveraging her skills as an interior designer and Airbnb Superhost. Today, she collaborates with her dedicated team on STR, residential, and commercial projects nationwide.Resources:Brianna's InstagramBrianna Michele InteriorsMadeleine's Podcast InsiderMadeleine’s InstagramMadeleine’s websiteMHM Luxury PropertiesConnect with Madeleine on LinkedInDisclaimer:The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of The Luxe and The Short of It podcast or its affiliates. The...
    51:59
  • 01 | Ami Pierce | What It Takes To Craft A Vibrant Life
    In today's episode of The Luxe and The Short of It podcast, Madeleine is joined by Ami Pierce, the Founder and CEO of A More Better You.During this conversation, Madeleine and Ami explore the intersection of personal growth, creativity, and the power of intentional design. The conversation begins with stories of unexpected journeys, where embracing change and following intuition led to remarkable transformations. Discover the process of crafting spaces that resonate deeply with those who experience them. The dialogue goes beyond surface-level aesthetics, emphasizing the importance of tuning into the unseen elements that create harmony and evoke comfort. With candid anecdotes about personal struggles, moments of realization, and surprising breakthroughs, the episode paints a vivid picture of how thoughtful design can be a form of self-expression and healing. Whether it’s a last-minute retreat or a chance to collaborate, Ami highlights how stepping into the unknown can unlock new connections, purpose, and inspiration. With heartfelt stories and actionable insights, this conversation invites you to rethink what it means to create a life and work that truly align with your passions.If you've enjoyed this episode of The Luxe and The Short of It podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!Enjoy!In This Episode You'll Learn:Ami's background in finance and her decision to pursue a career in investment banking despite her passion for design.Her decision to leave Coca-Cola in 2023 after a year of preparation, driven by her desire to focus on her creative passions.The value of creating spaces that make people feel good and the role of essential oils and other design elements in enhancing the guest experience. The importance of creating spaces that feel good to be in, drawing on her sensitivity to light, sound, and texture.And much more...Guest Bio:Ami Pierce is the Founder and CEO of A More Better You and A More Better Home, dedicated to helping individuals overcome limiting beliefs and hidden barriers to achieve fulfilling personal and professional lives. After 22 years in the corporate world, including 19 years of outward success masking inner turmoil, Ami hit rock bottom in 2019. A transformative encounter with Mindset Coach Teri Wade at a meditation course helped her break free from burnout, establish healthy boundaries, and rediscover joy. Inspired by her own transformation, Ami introduced growth mindset workshops at Coca-Cola, fostering connection, collaboration, and success across teams. Following the program’s success and its eventual funding cut, Ami left the corporate world in 2023 to pursue her passion for mindset coaching full-time.Resources:A More Better YouAmi's InstagramMadeleine's Podcast InsiderMadeleine’s InstagramMadeleine’s websiteMHM Luxury PropertiesConnect with Madeleine on LinkedInDisclaimer:The views, information, or opinions expressed during this...
    54:39
  • Welcome to The Luxe and the Short Of It Podcast!
    Welcome to The Luxe and the Short Of It podcast, where your host, Madeleine Raiford-Holland, introduces you to a life-changing journey that starts with a simple yet profound question: Is there more to life than the rat race?Reflecting on her own experience as a military wife, mom, and former corporate executive, Madeleine recounts the moment she and her husband decided to break free from the relentless grind of nine-to-five jobs. What you'll find is a deeply personal and inspiring exploration of the bold decisions and risks that reshaped their lives and led them to the financial and personal freedom they craved.Madeleine shares how she and her husband took a leap of faith into the short-term rental industry, navigating uncertainty and skepticism from others around them. With candid anecdotes and lessons learned, she reveals the core principles that guided their success—simplifying processes, prioritizing what truly matters, and embracing action over perfection.Whether you're a seasoned professional or someone longing for a fresh start, this podcast serves as both a guide and a source of encouragement. Through her own transformative journey, Madeleine invites you to envision your ideal life and will help equip you with the tools and motivation to make it a reality.If you've enjoyed this episode of the The Luxe and the Short Of It podcast, be sure to leave a review and subscribe today!In This Episode You'll Learn:How Madeleine transitioned from a corporate nine-to-five job to becoming a seven-figure entrepreneur and what it means to live a life of time and financial freedom.Recognizing the toll of the daily grind, and how it led Madeleine and her husband to reimagine their lifestyle and take bold steps toward a new path. The key reasons they chose short-term rentals over other real estate ventures, including the potential for higher returns and a better work-life balance. The foundational principles Madeleine shares for creating a thriving business and life: prioritizing time, simplifying processes, and taking action despite fear.And much more...Resources:Madeleine's Podcast InsiderMadeleine’s InstagramMadeleine’s websiteMHM Luxury PropertiesConnect with Madeleine on LinkedInDisclaimer:The views, information, or opinions expressed during this podcast are solely those of the individuals involved and do not necessarily represent those of the The Luxe and the Short Of It podcast or its affiliates. The content provided is for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. We make no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this podcast and will not be liable for any errors, omissions, or delays in this information or any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its display or use. Listeners should consult with a professional for specific advice tailored to their situation. By accessing this podcast, you acknowledge that any reliance on the content is at your own risk.
    10:34

About The Luxe and The Short of It

What if you could swap burnout for freedom? Host Madeleine Raiford Holland—military wife, mom, and 7-figure entrepreneur—escaped the 9-5 grind by building a short-term rental empire. Now, she teaches you how to reclaim your time, income, and joy through short-term rentals and real estate investing, mindset shifts, and systems that align with your priorities. Each week, get no-nonsense strategies for scaling rentals, overcoming fear, and designing a life where work fuels your passions (not the other way around). With solo episodes, expert guests, and raw stories of wins and mistakes, this podcast is your roadmap to financial freedom and intentional living. Ready to trade burnout for a legacy? Hit follow—your "Luxe Life" starts now. Discover more here: https://www.madeleineraifordholland.com/podcast-insider
