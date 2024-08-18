Powered by RND
The Linux Cast

The Linux Cast
A weekly podcast about random topics spoken about by random Linux Nerds on the interwebs. #Linux #FOSS #OpenSource
  • Episode 185: The Biggest Linux Myths
    Episode 185: The Biggest Linux Myths - The boys are back! This time we discuss the biggest myths about Linux. [time stamps] 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:33 Most Useless Tech Feature 00:08:29 The Biggest Linux Myths 01:02:33 Nuggies of the Week 01:09:15 Contact Info and Goodbyes
    --------  
    1:12:59
  • Episode 184: The Best Tech YouTubers 2025
    Episode 184: The Best Tech YouTubers 2025 - The boys are back! This time we discuss some our favorite tech-related YouTubers [time stamps] 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:23 The News 00:11:49 Our Favorite Tech YouTubers 00:50:58 Nuggies of the Week 00:59:52 Contact Info and Goodbyes
    --------  
    1:03:29
  • Episode 183: We All Like Windows! (Clickbait, for Sure)
    Episode 183: We All Like Windows! (Clickbait, for Sure) - The boys are back! This time we discuss some of the things we like that you might judge us for. My time stamps went corrupt, so I don't have them. Apologies.
    --------  
    54:24
  • Episode 182: The Flawed Nature of Flatpaks With Jorge Castro
    Episode 182: The Flawed Nature of Flatpaks With Jorge Castro - The boys are back! This time we talk about all things negative and positive, maybe, about flatpaks and why the future of Linux is not quite perfected yet. [time stamps] 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:17 Nuggies of the Week 00:01:58 Drew's Nuggie 00:02:44 Tyler's Nuggie 00:03:35 Nate's Nuggie 00:04:47 Matt's Nuggie 00:07:16 The Flaws of Flatpaks 00:30:10 Jorge Joins In 01:05:47 Contact Info and Goodbyes
    --------  
    1:09:57
  • Episode 181: Our Favorite Ways of Being Lazy
    Episode 181: Our Favorite Ways of Being Lazy - The podcast returns and we're talking automation! [time stamps] 00:00:00 Intro 00:00:48 The News 00:01:08 Linux Foundation and Chromium 00:07:31 Wine 10.0 00:10:26 Gnome and Mental Health Tracking? 00:14:11 Linux Automation 00:48:50 Nuggies of the Week 00:49:15 Drew's Nuggie 00:50:17 Nate's Nuggie 00:51:17 Matt's Nuggie 00:53:34 Contact Info and Goodbyes
    --------  
    58:14

About The Linux Cast

Podcast website
