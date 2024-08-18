The boys are back! This time we talk about all things negative and positive, maybe, about flatpaks and why the future of Linux is not quite perfected yet.
==== Special Thanks to Our Patrons! ====
https://thelinuxcast.org/patrons/
===== Follow us 🐧🐧 ======
Discord - https://discord.gg/62RPDBMH8W
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@thelinuxcast:4
Mastodon- https://fosstodon.org/@thelinuxcast
Subscribe at http://thelinuxcast.org
Contact us [email protected]
https://facebook.com/thelinuxcast
Tyler
Odysee - https://bit.ly/3wk9LNy
YouTube - https://youtube.com/ZaneyOG
Discord - https://discord.gg/bpyzraKDJC
Drew
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@justaguylinux:c
YouTube - https://youtube.com/JustAGuyLinux
Mastodon - https://fosstodon.org/@justaguylinux
Website - https://justaguylinux.com
Nate
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@NatePicksTechWorld
Mastodon - https://fosstodon.org/@NatePick
Discoed - https://discord.gg/wHCjfSk
Support Us
MERCH - https://shop.thelinuxcast.org
Patreon - https://patreon.com/thelinuxcast
PayPal - https://paypal.me/thelinuxcast
Kofi - https://ko-fi.com/thelinuxcast
Credits
Logo Courtesy of pedropaulo.net
Intro Courtesy of https://www.fragcgi.com/?i=1
[show notes]
https://files.thelinuxcast.org/index.php/s/903
[time stamps]
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:17 Nuggies of the Week
00:01:58 Drew's Nuggie
00:02:44 Tyler's Nuggie
00:03:35 Nate's Nuggie
00:04:47 Matt's Nuggie
00:07:16 The Flaws of Flatpaks
00:30:10 Jorge Joins In
01:05:47 Contact Info and Goodbyes