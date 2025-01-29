Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionThe Liminal Lands
The Liminal Lands

Waymon Alexander
All alone in a hostile new reality, one man sets out on a journey to find his missing family. Follow along as he struggles to survive in and understand this str...
  • The Liminal Lands Presents: Desert Skies
    Desert Skies can be heard everywhere you listen to podcasts. Check out the website at desertskiespodcast.com Jared also has tons of extra content on his patreon.....
    30:33
  • S7E04 - Side Quests?
    SoCo begins what he feels like is a fetch quest, but side quests can pop up out of nowhere.
    18:57
  • S7E03 - Getting to the Punchline
    SoCo finally sets off on his new mission, but....is it ALL just one big joke?
    18:00
  • The First 8 Lives of The Cat - Games of Chance
    I'm sorry. This isn't the next Liminal Lands episode, it's instead a previously Patreon only bonus episode. Between life, 3 sick kiddos, and now, me being incredibly sick, I wasn't able to return to the world of The Liminal Lands and SoCo's story just yet. So please, enjoy this instead. Besides, The Cat is way more interesting than SoCo anyways. :) Please forgive me yall.
    18:55
  • TLL Bonus: Q and A
    I'm taking some time off to go camping with my family, so no new episode this week. Please, enjoy this instead. (It's 35 dang minutes. I'm so sorry. I didn't think it would be longer than 15, honestly. Apparently, I actually like the sound of my own voice, no matter how I feel when I'm editing.)
    35:32

About The Liminal Lands

All alone in a hostile new reality, one man sets out on a journey to find his missing family. Follow along as he struggles to survive in and understand this strange new world he has found himself in. A weekly podcast chronicling his travels through The Liminal Lands, and the trials he faces in a world where seemingly everything wants to kill him. Will he survive? Will he find his missing family? Can he escape The Liminal Lands?
