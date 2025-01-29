All alone in a hostile new reality, one man sets out on a journey to find his missing family. Follow along as he struggles to survive in and understand this str...

I'm taking some time off to go camping with my family, so no new episode this week. Please, enjoy this instead. (It's 35 dang minutes. I'm so sorry. I didn't think it would be longer than 15, honestly. Apparently, I actually like the sound of my own voice, no matter how I feel when I'm editing.)

I'm sorry. This isn't the next Liminal Lands episode, it's instead a previously Patreon only bonus episode. Between life, 3 sick kiddos, and now, me being incredibly sick, I wasn't able to return to the world of The Liminal Lands and SoCo's story just yet. So please, enjoy this instead. Besides, The Cat is way more interesting than SoCo anyways. :) Please forgive me yall.

About The Liminal Lands

All alone in a hostile new reality, one man sets out on a journey to find his missing family. Follow along as he struggles to survive in and understand this strange new world he has found himself in. A weekly podcast chronicling his travels through The Liminal Lands, and the trials he faces in a world where seemingly everything wants to kill him. Will he survive? Will he find his missing family? Can he escape The Liminal Lands?