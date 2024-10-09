The Doctor's Journey with Danielle Ofri and Martin Lazar

Imagine you’re a medical student choosing between a career in medicine or surgery. Your teachers and mentors can be crucial to your choice. In this episode, we highlight two fine exemplars of both disciplines.Internist Danielle Ofri describes the journey that led her to become an attending at Bellevue Hospital, a widely-published author who writes movingly about the doctor-patient relationship, and a founder of the Bellevue Literary Review.Neurosurgeon Martin Lazar takes us back to the beginning of the modern neurosurgical era. He details his efforts to save the life of a young patient with impaired circulation to the brain, performing one of the first extracranial-intracranial bypass cases for Moyamoya disease in the United States. Please spend some time with two of the most accomplished and thoughtful physicians we have met, in this long-awaited episode.Listen to all The Life Medical episodes at https://www.thelifemedicalpodcast.com/the-life-medical