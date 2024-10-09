This week, we kick off an exciting new segment, Anatomy of a Case, where doctors share their most difficult and unusual clinical challenges. We begin with Dr. Katherine Teter, a vascular surgeon at NYU, describing her first night on-call as an attending. She was asked to manage an uncontrolled hemorrhage resulting from another doctor’s procedural complication. We hear the initial details in her own words, and she leaves us with a cliffhanger before heading to the operating room . My cohost Todd Berland - clinical professor and host of the Vascular Surgery show on SiriusXM Doctor Radio - and I do not know the outcome of the case, but we make some educated guesses before Katherine joins us and reveals the outcome. It’s a gripping yarn!If you’re a physician with a case you’d like to share, please email me at: [email protected]
31:30
Dr. Frank Veith and the Medical Mafia
Frank Veith has had a remarkable seventy-year career in vascular surgery, pioneering techniques that transformed the field from open to endovascular procedures. His book, The Medical Jungle, details the genesis of these innovations, while candidly describing his battles with an establishment that sought to either block or take credit for his progress. His story will motivate anyone who has faced adversity to stand up - to be radical - even when it is unpopular.
53:55
The Life Medical Book Club
Neurosurgeon Nicholas Theodore opens the episode by taking us through the decision calculus of spinal cord decompression surgery. We then inaugurate our Life Medical Book Club with two distinguished physician authors. The first is Malcolm Ogborn, whose book Sudden Leadership is subtitled A Survival Guide for Physicians. Then Michael Zema, the author of Modern Healthcare Delivery - Deliverance or Debacle, gives us a a view from the inside out of the history of the modern medical system in the United States.
47:42
Government and Military Service in Medicine: A Conversation with Dr. Mario Ramirez
Last week, the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. For perspective, we talk with Dr. Mario Ramirez, an emergency room physician whose varied career has included a stint as Acting Director of the Office of Pandemics and Emerging Threats at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. We also revisit the caselog of our friend, neurosurgeon Dr. Martin Lazar, who brings us into a nail-biter of a spinal tumor case. We share his operative video, with permission, on our website and all our social channels. The picture is truly worth a thousand words, on the latest episode of The Life Medical podcast.
50:41
The Doctor's Journey with Danielle Ofri and Martin Lazar
Imagine you’re a medical student choosing between a career in medicine or surgery. Your teachers and mentors can be crucial to your choice. In this episode, we highlight two fine exemplars of both disciplines.Internist Danielle Ofri describes the journey that led her to become an attending at Bellevue Hospital, a widely-published author who writes movingly about the doctor-patient relationship, and a founder of the Bellevue Literary Review.Neurosurgeon Martin Lazar takes us back to the beginning of the modern neurosurgical era. He details his efforts to save the life of a young patient with impaired circulation to the brain, performing one of the first extracranial-intracranial bypass cases for Moyamoya disease in the United States. Please spend some time with two of the most accomplished and thoughtful physicians we have met, in this long-awaited episode.Listen to all The Life Medical episodes at https://www.thelifemedicalpodcast.com/the-life-medical
