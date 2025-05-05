Ready for the Storm: Hurricane Preparedness in Lakeland | Listen Lakeland - May 2025

In this episode of Listen Lakeland, host Pat Steed, a long-time leader in urban and regional planning, sits down with two key figures on the frontlines of our city’s emergency response: David Cox, Emergency Manager for the City of Lakeland, and Korey Bush, Assistant General Manager of Customer Service at Lakeland Electric. With hurricane season fast approaching, they dive into the lessons learned from last year’s devastating Hurricane Milton and discuss how Lakeland’s municipal teams have enhanced their strategies for preparation, communication, and recovery. From real-time outage alerts and infrastructure hardening to FEMA coordination and the importance of personal emergency plans, this episode delivers crucial insights for every Lakeland resident. Tune in and find out how you can be better prepared—and more connected—as a member of a resilient community. 🌐 Listen now and stay connected with your community! Visit lakelandvision.org for more episodes and to participate in our survey. 🎧 Listen Lakeland is a collaborative project by Lakeland Vision, the City of Lakeland, and Hall Communications, dedicated to providing an exceptional quality of life for all residents.