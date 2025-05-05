Get the highlights of the commission meeting from June 2, 2025 with today’s Meeting Minutes Recap:
--------
4:45
Nurturing Young Readers: The Power of Mentorship Through ReadingPals | Listen Lakeland - June 2025
In the June edition of Listen Lakeland, host Ileana Kniss, Board Chair of Lakeland Vision, speaks with Ruthie Teets, ReadingPals Program Manager, and Katelyn Bruce, Senior Director of Marketing at United Way of Central Florida, about the impact of early childhood literacy initiatives in our community. They discuss how the ReadingPals program connects volunteers with kindergarten students to build foundational reading skills and supportive relationships, and share data showing improved literacy outcomes, attendance, and behavior. The episode also highlights the 30th Anniversary Summer Readathon, a community effort encouraging children to read daily throughout June to prevent learning loss during the summer break. The conversation emphasizes how local involvement in early education contributes to student success and long-term community well-being.
🌐 Listen now and stay connected with your community! Visit lakelandvision.org for more episodes and to participate in our survey.
🎧 Listen Lakeland is a collaborative project by Lakeland Vision, the City of Lakeland, and Hall Communications, dedicated to providing an exceptional quality of life for all residents.
--------
30:00
Meeting Minutes - May 19, 2025
Get the highlights of the commission meeting from May 19, 2025 with today’s Meeting Minutes Recap:
--------
5:11
Meeting Minutes - May 5, 2025
Get the highlights of the commission meeting from May 5, 2025 with today’s Meeting Minutes Recap:
--------
4:12
Ready for the Storm: Hurricane Preparedness in Lakeland | Listen Lakeland - May 2025
In this episode of Listen Lakeland, host Pat Steed, a long-time leader in urban and regional planning, sits down with two key figures on the frontlines of our city’s emergency response: David Cox, Emergency Manager for the City of Lakeland, and Korey Bush, Assistant General Manager of Customer Service at Lakeland Electric. With hurricane season fast approaching, they dive into the lessons learned from last year’s devastating Hurricane Milton and discuss how Lakeland’s municipal teams have enhanced their strategies for preparation, communication, and recovery. From real-time outage alerts and infrastructure hardening to FEMA coordination and the importance of personal emergency plans, this episode delivers crucial insights for every Lakeland resident. Tune in and find out how you can be better prepared—and more connected—as a member of a resilient community.
