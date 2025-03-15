Facing Privatization And DOGE Attacks, Postal Workers Are Fighting Back

How does a letter get from rural Alaska to tip of Florida for less than a dollar? The U.S. Postal Service of course! The USPS is such a staple of our daily lives, it’s easy to take the public service for granted. But corporate greed has threatened to privatize and consolidate the agency in ways that would make the service more costly for the public and help the rich get richer. Fortunately for us, the USPS isn’t just a vital public service but also the largest union employer in the U.S., and postal workers have long been engaged in a fight to protect our mail. Now with the Trump administration setting its sights on the agency and DOGE sniffing around, postal workers are building on the organizing they’ve already done and continuing their fight for the future of the postal service.