The Kill List Introduces: Understood Season 3: Modi's India
In the latest season of Understood, Mumbai-based journalist Salimah Shivji examines how Modi went from being barred from the US, to becoming one of the most powerful men in the world. And asks the pressing question: what’s at stake if he wins again? Season 3: Modi's India. About Understood: Know more, now. From the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, to the rise of Pornhub, Understood is an anthology podcast that takes you out of the daily news cycle and inside the events, people, and cultural moments you want to know more about. Over a handful of episodes, each season unfolds as a story, hosted by a well-connected reporter, and rooted in journalism you can trust. Driven by insight and fueled by curiosity…The stories of our time: Understood. More episodes of Understood are available at: https://link.chtbl.com/HifVX9sV
--------
34:35
Episode 6: The Pier
New documents, witnesses and a renowned forensic scientist all lead to the same, unsettling conclusion about what really happened to Karima.
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/the-kill-list-transcripts-listen-1.6514561
--------
1:05:24
Episode 5: Living Ghosts
We follow Karima’s dramatic return to Balochistan — where even in death, she’s considered a threat. And hear from those in her homeland still willing to risk their lives by speaking out.
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/the-kill-list-transcripts-listen-1.6514561
--------
1:03:50
Episode 4: ‘I am not a terrorist’
We learn about Karima’s final days from those closest to her, including a man who’s finally ready to speak. After escaping death in Pakistan, what evidence is there that Karima may have taken her own life?
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/the-kill-list-transcripts-listen-1.6514561
--------
58:52
Episode 3: The Dissident Club
Mary meets those who have been told they are on a kill list. Exiles from Pakistan have sought safety through the Western world. But do they remain in danger, no matter how far they flee?
For transcripts of this series, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/podcastnews/the-kill-list-transcripts-listen-1.6514561
When human rights activist Karima Baloch is found drowned off the shores of Toronto, an investigation into her mysterious death leads all the way back to Pakistan, the country she had recently fled. In this six-part series, host Mary Lynk explores the rampant abductions and killings of dissidents in Pakistan, the dangers that follow those who flee to the West, and a terrifying intelligence agency with tentacles around the globe. How did Karima die? And would Pakistan really carry out an assassination far beyond its borders? This is a story that a powerful state doesn’t want you to know. For the best in true crime from CBC, ad-free, visit apple.co/cbctruecrime.