MotorTrend's Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman chat with fellow MotorTrend colleagues - Features Editors, Scott Evans & Christian Seabaugh! The guys discuss Scott & Christian's path to MotorTrend, MT's Rivian TransAmerica Trail, Scott's experience with the Chevy Bolt, range anxiety & charging anxiety, Christian's experience with the Subaru Crosstrek & Ford F-150 Lightning, Christian's experience with the bidirectional home charger, Scott & Jonny's case for solar panels & their experience with installation, Tesla Semi, "Hot swapping", advice for consumers, long Distance travel in an EV, why EVs are inEVitable, and more!
3:20 - Scott & Christian detail their journeys to MotorTrend.
14:30 - MT's Rivian TransAmerica Trail - a 5,000-plus-mile route stretching from the dunes of Nags Head, North Carolina, on the Atlantic coast, to the cliffs of Port Orford, Oregon, overlooking the Pacific.
20:30 - the first EVs they drove.
26:25 - why they came to MotorTrend.
29:30 - Mass EV adoption.
33:50 - Personal thoughts on EV adoption.
40:55 - Scott's experience with MT's 2017 Car of the Year - the Chevy Bolt.
43:45 - Range Anxiety & Charging anxiety.
45:00 - Christian's experience with the Subaru Crosstrek & Ford F-150 Lightning.
50:00 - Christian's experience with the Bidirectional home charger.
01:01:50 - Scott & Jonny's case for solar panels & experience with installation.
01:15:10 - Christian's story about the Tesla Semi-Truck.
01:21:05 - Notable Tesla events they've attended.
01:23:00 - Ed's experience at the Tesla battery swap event - "Hot swapping".
01:26:20 - Advice for consumers considering an EV purchase.
01:33:00 - Long Distance travel in an EV.
01:39:15 - Public reactions to MotorTrend's coverage on EVs.
01:41:50 - Why EVs are inEVitable.
01:45:25 - Jonny's follow-up to his article "You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars".
01:51:05 - Future stories coming up for Christian & Scott.