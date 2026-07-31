What makes a car truly fun to drive? In this episode of The Inevitable, Ed Loh and Jonny Lieberman sit down with Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's Head of Driving Dynamics, to explore the art and science of steering feel, chassis tuning, suspension development, and why software alone can't create a great driver's car. Rydholm also shares stories from his decades at Saab, Volvo, and Polestar, his experience as a rally driver, and how Polestar developed its unique driving DNA.



The conversation also dives into the future of EV performance, reactions to Ferrari's first electric car, the philosophy behind the upcoming 900-horsepower Polestar 5, benchmarking against Porsche and Honda, tire development, and why the smallest suspension changes can completely transform a car's personality. It's a fascinating look inside the mind of one of the industry's most respected chassis engineers.