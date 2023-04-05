Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome to The InEVitable! Join MotorTrend’s Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman each week as they explore the future of mobility, the future of the car, and the future of... More
Welcome to The InEVitable! Join MotorTrend’s Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman each week as they explore the future of mobility, the future of the car, and the future of... More

  • Legendary comedian Jay Leno on his career, world famous car collection, & the future of automobiles!
    MotorTrend's Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman chat with legendary comedian & car enthusiast Jay Leno! The guys cover a number of subjects from specifics about his world famous car collection, thoughts on EVs, Johnny Carson & David Letterman stories, and the future of automobiles! Check out Jay Leno's Garage at LenosGarage.com! 2:20 - Gas, Electric, or Steam? 5:44 - Jay's earliest Car? The 1906 Stanley Steamer! 10:15 - Criticisms of early EVs & steam cars. 13:40 - Jay's EVs - Tesla Model S Plaid, Fiat, 1914 Baker Electric, 1909 Baker Electric, & The Owen Magnetic. 16:45 - Demon 170 vs. Tesla Plaid - "It's like your sister's big, dumb, football-playing boyfriend." 19:55 - Are EVs InEVitable? The future of gas powered cars & auto racing. 23:10 - Conversations with EV haters - who are they mad at? 30:53 - Where does his love of cars come from? Jay's early cars. 32:21 - Jay bought his dad a Cadillac. 38:30 - Jay on moving to (and around) Los Angeles. 41:09 - First splurge car? 1970 Mercedes 220 coupe. 43:02 - Johnny Carson & David Letterman stories. 48:55 - Relationship with Jerry Seinfeld. 51:45 - Why he started his car collection. 55:20 - Hand painted posters in his garage. 59:31 - Formula 1: Drive to Survive. 01:02:08 - Talking about cars. 01:08:05 - Daily routine? Automotive news. Bring a Trailer. 01:12:40 - Of his 204 cars, which one changed his outlook? 01:16:16 - The Duesenberg, and the 8.0 L Bentley. 01:20:04 - How does Jay choose what to drive? Working on cars. 01:24:40 - Succession plan for his car collection? 01:26:17 - Thoughts on EVs. Which EVs are Jay impressed with? 01:33:50 - Chinese EVs? 01:35:55 - Unattainable cars? 01:39:39 - Czinger 01:41:55 - InEVitable bell???
    5/4/2023
    1:43:24
  • Tosin Abasi & Misha Mansoor - Music & Cars
    MotorTrend's Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman chat with musicians Tosin Abasi of Animals as Leaders, and Misha Mansoor of Periphery! The guys discuss their careers, car collections, and the intersection of music & cars! 2:12 - The Beatles, Michael Jackson, & Eddie Van Halen. 6:06 - Rolling Stones 100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time. 9:06 - How Tosin developed his playing style. 16:15 - When Misha & Tosin first met. 19:00 - Tosin nearly quit music. 23:15 - Misha, self-taught musician. 28:33 - Parents. 35:23 - Djent Metal vs Meshuggah. 44:52 - Misha's love for cars. 46:12 - Tosin's progression of car love & driver's license test. 54:12 - Misha's cars; M3 > 911 Turbo S > Ferrari 488 > Gen 2 R8 > Lambo Performante > Ferrari A12 > GT3 touring > McLaren 720s Spider > BRZ. 01:05:21 - Tosin's cars; GTI > Porsche Cayman S > R8 > R8 > AMG GT R > Ferrari 488 > McLaren LT > Macan S. 01:15:54 - Experiences with EVs - Analog vs Digital. 01:17:33 - Misha's first time driving a Tesla Plaid. 01:19:44 - Tesla vs Lucid. 01:20:19 - INEVITABLE!!!!! 01:24:26 - Distortion & Engine Noise. 01:32:36 - Analog vs Digital. 01:39:33 - A.I. & ChatGPT. 01:58:25 - Driving Music.
    4/27/2023
    2:03:37
  • Mujeeb Ijaz | Founder & CEO of ONE (Our Next Energy) - Solving Battery Technology Issues
    MotorTrend's Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman chat with Founder & CEO of ONE - Mujeeb Ijaz! What if Range was no longer an issue? Mujeeb & his company are at the forefront of solving the world's EV battery technology issues. 2:20 - Tesla Model S battery prototype with over 700 miles of range. 9:11 - What is the ideal range for an EV? 15:10 - ONE Battery series - Aries LFP, Aries II, Gemini, & Aries Grid. 22:40 - Gemini battery series. 26:01 - BMX iX battery with over 600 miles of range. 29:51 - Aries Grid series. 39:45 - GM Sunrayce USA - that event that sparked Mujeeb's path to working on EVs. 48:30 - The problem with Hydrogen-powered passenger vehicles. 53:32 - Opinions on Plug-in Hybrids. 01:00:28 - early landscape of battery technology. 01:13:00 - lessons learned at Apple. 01:19:29 - Upcoming projects for ONE. 01:24:37 - 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning - Range, Towing & Cold Weather issues. 01:35:44 - the future of energy & charging. 01:37:11 - Lithium concerns? 01:38:55 - Frank's Lightning Round! Handicapping the "saviors" of the battery arena.
    4/20/2023
    1:46:07
  • Evan Lovett | "L.A. In A Minute"
    MotorTrend's Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman chat with Evan Lovett - Creator of "L.A. In A Minute"! Evan talks about his love for Los Angeles, the genesis of "L.A. In A Minute", his LA bonafides, Evan's car history, LA car culture, why Jonny bought a Rivian, Rivian vs Tesla, LA's mass transit history, Hot Rod's Magazine's 75th anniversary, and the best food spots around LA! 3:00 - Why L.A.? 8:47 - Father was a boxing manager. 13:53 - Meeting Mike Tyson. 19:10 - Genesis of "L.A. In A Minute" 32:48 - Handling anti-LA sentiments. 39:30 - Evan's LA Bonafides. 42:20 - Working for the LA Times. 48:45 - Evan's car history & LA car culture. 59:40 - Shopping for a new car. 01:03:02 - Why Jonny bought a Rivian. 01:06:33 - LA's mass transit history 01:12:55 - Best of LA Food - Pastrami, Mexican food, Tacos, Burgers, Pizza, BBQ & other gems. 01:33:51 - Hot Rod Magazine's 75th anniversary
    4/13/2023
    1:38:48
  • MotorTrend's Scott Evans & Christian Seabaugh
    MotorTrend's Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman chat with fellow MotorTrend colleagues - Features Editors, Scott Evans & Christian Seabaugh! The guys discuss Scott & Christian's path to MotorTrend, MT's Rivian TransAmerica Trail, Scott's experience with the Chevy Bolt, range anxiety & charging anxiety, Christian's experience with the Subaru Crosstrek & Ford F-150 Lightning, Christian's experience with the bidirectional home charger, Scott & Jonny's case for solar panels & their experience with installation, Tesla Semi, "Hot swapping", advice for consumers, long Distance travel in an EV, why EVs are inEVitable, and more! 3:20 - Scott & Christian detail their journeys to MotorTrend. 14:30 - MT's Rivian TransAmerica Trail - a 5,000-plus-mile route stretching from the dunes of Nags Head, North Carolina, on the Atlantic coast, to the cliffs of Port Orford, Oregon, overlooking the Pacific. 20:30 - the first EVs they drove. 26:25 - why they came to MotorTrend. 29:30 - Mass EV adoption. 33:50 - Personal thoughts on EV adoption. 40:55 - Scott's experience with MT's 2017 Car of the Year - the Chevy Bolt. 43:45 - Range Anxiety & Charging anxiety. 45:00 - Christian's experience with the Subaru Crosstrek & Ford F-150 Lightning. 50:00 - Christian's experience with the Bidirectional home charger. 01:01:50 - Scott & Jonny's case for solar panels & experience with installation. 01:15:10 - Christian's story about the Tesla Semi-Truck. 01:21:05 - Notable Tesla events they've attended. 01:23:00 - Ed's experience at the Tesla battery swap event - "Hot swapping". 01:26:20 - Advice for consumers considering an EV purchase. 01:33:00 - Long Distance travel in an EV. 01:39:15 - Public reactions to MotorTrend's coverage on EVs. 01:41:50 - Why EVs are inEVitable. 01:45:25 - Jonny's follow-up to his article "You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars". 01:51:05 - Future stories coming up for Christian & Scott.
    4/6/2023
    1:56:20

Welcome to The InEVitable! Join MotorTrend’s Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman each week as they explore the future of mobility, the future of the car, and the future of transportation! Where are we going, and how will we get there? Each week, the guys are joined by special guests ranging from celebrities, industry leaders, and car crazy folks. Charge up & join us!
