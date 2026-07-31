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The InEVitable

MotorTrend
LeisureTechnology
The InEVitable
Latest episode

146 episodes

  • The InEVitable

    Can Detroit Survive the AI Car Revolution? Mamatha Chamarthi on Ferrari, China and EVs

    07/31/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    Former Stellantis software executive Mamatha Chamarthi explains the shift to AI-defined vehicles, why legacy automakers struggle to transform, what Ferrari’s EV gamble gets wrong, how Detroit can compete with China and whether EVs, autonomy and flying cars are inevitable.
  • The InEVitable

    Tips on How to Make Your Car Audio Come Alive | JBL Automotive's Rishi Daftuar

    07/24/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    JBL Automotive chief engineer Rishi Daftuar explains how premium car audio is designed and tuned, how EVs and Dolby Atmos change the experience, which tracks expose a system’s flaws, and simple ways to improve your sound.
  • The InEVitable

    The Rideshare Guy: How Uber Drivers Make Money—and When Robotaxis Take Over

    07/17/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    Harry Campbell, founder of The Rideshare Guy, reveals how Uber and Lyft drivers maximize earnings, what gig work really pays, and why Waymo, Zoox and Tesla robotaxis could reshape mobility within five years.
  • The InEVitable

    Why Used EVs Are Suddenly the Best Deal in Cars | Plug CEO Jimmy Douglas

    07/10/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Used electric vehicles are flooding the market—and they may be the smartest automotive purchase you can make today. In this episode of The InEVitable, Ed Loh and Jonny Lieberman are joined by Jimmy Douglas, CEO of Plug Motors, to explain why falling prices, lease returns, and rising gas costs have created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for used EV buyers.

    The discussion explores EV depreciation, battery health myths, Tesla's used market, Rivian, Lucid, charging infrastructure, and how Plug Motors is helping dealers navigate the growing used EV market. Jimmy also shares his outlook on the future of EV adoption, autonomous vehicles, and why he believes electrification is still inevitable.
  • The InEVitable

    Why Most EVs Feel Wrong to Drive | Joakim Rydholm on Steering, EVs & the Polestar 5

    06/26/2026 | 1h 12 mins.
    What makes a car truly fun to drive? In this episode of The Inevitable, Ed Loh and Jonny Lieberman sit down with Joakim Rydholm, Polestar's Head of Driving Dynamics, to explore the art and science of steering feel, chassis tuning, suspension development, and why software alone can't create a great driver's car. Rydholm also shares stories from his decades at Saab, Volvo, and Polestar, his experience as a rally driver, and how Polestar developed its unique driving DNA.

    The conversation also dives into the future of EV performance, reactions to Ferrari's first electric car, the philosophy behind the upcoming 900-horsepower Polestar 5, benchmarking against Porsche and Honda, tire development, and why the smallest suspension changes can completely transform a car's personality. It's a fascinating look inside the mind of one of the industry's most respected chassis engineers.
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About The InEVitable
Welcome to The InEVitable! Join MotorTrend’s Ed Loh & Jonny Lieberman each week as they explore the future of mobility, the future of the car, and the future of transportation! Where are we going, and how will we get there? Each week, the guys are joined by special guests ranging from celebrities, industry leaders, and car crazy folks. Charge up & join us!
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