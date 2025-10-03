October Preview

October is a major turning point for North Texas gardeners. If you have felt frustrated by September's heat and dry spells, this is when the garden finally starts to bounce back. In this episode, I walk you through exactly what you should be doing right now to set your garden up for success, both this fall and into the spring. We'll cover: Why October matters so much in North Texas and what you need to do to take advantage of it. The specific vegetables, herbs, flowers, and perennials to plant this month. How to time your plantings so you do not miss your window with brassicas, garlic, or fall flowers. Simple soil prep and compost strategies, plus fall lawn care. Which perennials and annuals are worth planting now and which to hold off on. If you need a reason to get back in the garden, this episode will give you a clear, practical plan for October. My goal is to help you avoid the most common mistakes and make gardening a little easier. Episode Timestamps 00:00 – Welcome and what to expect 00:33 – Why October is important for North Texas gardeners 03:43 – Understanding our two growing seasons 05:17 – What to plant right now: vegetables, garlic, and direct-sown crops 07:36 – Cool-season herbs and how to grow them 09:29 – Lettuce, annual flowers, and indoor seed starting 10:28 – Planting hardy annuals and transplanting tips 10:57 – The best time to plant perennials 12:21 – Annual flowers to plant now and what to wait on 13:21 – Maintenance tasks: fertilizing, compost, soil prep 14:51 – Building soil health and composting 16:22 – The 2026 North Texas Garden Planner and free printable 17:52 – Closing thoughts and encouragement Resources Mentioned Free One-Page Fall Planting PlanDownload your printable plan for what to plant and when, perfect for posting in your gardening space. The 2026 North Texas Garden PlannerBigger, brighter, spiral-bound, and packed with new tools: sample layouts, color-coded months, a twelve-month succession plan, and more. Be sure to subscribe so you don't miss the launch and your chance at a free gift with purchase!