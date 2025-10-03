October is a major turning point for North Texas gardeners. If you have felt frustrated by September’s heat and dry spells, this is when the garden finally starts to bounce back. In this episode, I walk you through exactly what you should be doing right now to set your garden up for success, both this fall and into the spring.
We’ll cover:
Why October matters so much in North Texas and what you need to do to take advantage of it.
The specific vegetables, herbs, flowers, and perennials to plant this month.
How to time your plantings so you do not miss your window with brassicas, garlic, or fall flowers.
Simple soil prep and compost strategies, plus fall lawn care.
Which perennials and annuals are worth planting now and which to hold off on.
If you need a reason to get back in the garden, this episode will give you a clear, practical plan for October. My goal is to help you avoid the most common mistakes and make gardening a little easier.
Episode Timestamps
00:00 – Welcome and what to expect 00:33 – Why October is important for North Texas gardeners 03:43 – Understanding our two growing seasons 05:17 – What to plant right now: vegetables, garlic, and direct-sown crops 07:36 – Cool-season herbs and how to grow them 09:29 – Lettuce, annual flowers, and indoor seed starting 10:28 – Planting hardy annuals and transplanting tips 10:57 – The best time to plant perennials 12:21 – Annual flowers to plant now and what to wait on 13:21 – Maintenance tasks: fertilizing, compost, soil prep 14:51 – Building soil health and composting 16:22 – The 2026 North Texas Garden Planner and free printable 17:52 – Closing thoughts and encouragement
Resources Mentioned
Free One-Page Fall Planting PlanDownload your printable plan for what to plant and when, perfect for posting in your gardening space.
The 2026 North Texas Garden PlannerBigger, brighter, spiral-bound, and packed with new tools: sample layouts, color-coded months, a twelve-month succession plan, and more. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss the launch and your chance at a free gift with purchase!
A Clove Affair with Garlic
Do you love garlic in your favorite dishes but wonder how you can successfully grow it in North Texas? If you’ve ever been intimidated by growing garlic or simply aren’t sure where to start, this episode is exactly what you need!
Garlic is one of the most rewarding vegetables you can plant. It’s easy to store, incredibly versatile in the kitchen, and surprisingly fun to grow.
In today’s episode, I share all my best tips and tricks to make garlic growing a breeze, including:
Why mid-October is your garlic planting sweet spot (and how to nail the timing).
Where to find high-quality seed garlic and why supermarket garlic just won’t cut it.
Shopping resources and tips.
How to choose the right garlic varieties, including hard neck types you’ve probably been told you can’t grow (spoiler alert: you totally can!).
Smart soil prep strategies, including why compost from big-box stores is a gardener’s worst enemy and how expanded shale can completely transform your clay soil.
The secret to spacing and clove selection for the biggest, best bulbs you've ever grown.
Ready to become a garlic-growing expert and make this one of your most successful gardening seasons yet? Listen in and let’s get growing!
00:00 Welcome to the Texas Gardening Podcast
00:33 Preparing for October: Planting Garlic
02:06 Choosing the Right Garlic for Your Garden
03:22 Where to Buy Seed Garlic
04:47 Types of Garlic: Hard Neck vs. Soft Neck
08:15 Preparing Your Garden Bed for Garlic
11:42 Planting Garlic: Tips and Techniques
12:29 Additional Resources and Conclusion
RESOURCES MENTIONED:
Awesome Alliums eBook: https://learn.thedallasgarden.com/awesome-alliums-ebook
Your complete step-by-step guide for growing amazing garlic and onions in North Texas. Discover detailed planting, care, harvesting, and curing instructions to ensure a bumper crop every season.
Dividing Perennials: Techniques and Timing
How to Divide and Propagate Perennials: Tips for Texas Gardeners
In this episode of the Dallas Garden School podcast, I address a question from my student Debra about dividing her Salvia 'Mystic Spires Blue'.
I offer insights on the best time and methods to divide perennials and explain the reasons for dividing plants, such as improving performance, reducing overcrowding, and propagating new plants.
Learn the difference between woody and herbaceous perennials and the step-by-step process for how to properly divide and transplant these plants to minimize shock and ensure healthy growth.
00:00 Introduction to Dallas Garden School Podcast
00:13 Deborah's Question on Dividing Salvia
01:04 Why and When to Divide Perennials
01:42 Signs Your Perennials Need Dividing
03:26 Techniques for Dividing Perennials
05:15 Dividing Woody vs. Herbaceous Plants
08:00 Tools and Methods for Dividing Plants
09:35 Propagating Woody Perennials
10:54 Conclusion and Gardening Tips
RESOURCES:
Aggressive vs. Invasive: Wording Matters
When we talk about plants in the garden, the words we use matter. Too often, gardeners describe a plant as “invasive” when they really mean “fast-spreading” or “self-seeding.” But the distinction is critical—both for accurate communication and for protecting our ecosystems.
In this episode, Callie breaks down the differences between:
Reseeding plants: Normal and often beneficial, with easy ways to manage volunteers where you don’t want them.
Aggressive plants: Spreading quickly (often by rhizomes or stolons), but manageable with simple containment strategies.
Invasive plants: Non-native species officially recognized as ecological threats in Texas, such as Bermuda grass, Nandina, and Chinese wisteria.
By the end of this episode, you’ll know how to use the right terminology, why it matters, and how to manage plants that spread more than you’d like—without confusing them with true invasives.
Resources Mentioned
Texas Invasives Database: texasinvasives.org
Upcoming Class: Low-Maintenance Gardening with Perennials and Self-Seeding Annuals (replay available if you missed the live session)
Fall is For Perennials
Fall is For Perennials
In this episode, I talk about the common pitfalls beginner gardeners face when buying and planting perennials and how relying solely on nursery stock can be limiting. Fall, especially here in North Texas, is actually the best time to plant perennials because it allows for robust root growth, leading to better performance in the spring.
I'll guide you on how to source perennials beyond the typical nursery selection—like starting seeds indoors and checking out local organizations such as the Native Plant Society of Texas. I'll also cover how to divide your existing perennials to get new plants and discuss the benefits of self-seeding annuals.
Plus, don't miss out on my upcoming class on low-maintenance gardening, where I’ll delve deeper into the best plants for our area and share my top tips for growing them. Thanks for joining me!
00:00 Introduction to Beginner Gardening Challenges
01:36 The Importance of Planting Perennials in Fall
04:45 Challenges with Nursery Stock and Plant Selection
05:06 Starting Perennials from Seed and Finding Alternatives
06:20 Dividing and Propagating Existing Perennials
08:52 Utilizing Self-Seeding Annuals
09:55 Conclusion and Upcoming Class Information
RESOURCES MENTIONED:
Low-Maintenance Gardening with Perennials & Self-Seeding Annuals https://learn.thedallasgarden.com/low-maintenance-gardening
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thedallasgardenschool
Classes and more: https://learn.thedallasgarden.com
Blog: https://thedallasgarden.com
