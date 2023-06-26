The Importance of Yoga with Hannah Barrett

In today's episode I welcomed on Hannah Barrett to chat about the importance of postnatal yoga and how we can fit it into our busy lives. Hannah also shared a beautiful meditation on setting boundaries, I have tagged the meditation onto the end of this episode and you can also find it as a separate track on the podcast episodes list.