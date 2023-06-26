Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Hypnobirthing Podcast

The Nurture Nest
This series is all about hypnobirthing and positivity around birth. I am a hypnobirthing teacher and a mum of two and am aware how much negativity there is around birth and it can be scary and daunting for parents to be.
Education
Available Episodes

5 of 72
  • Birth Story: A Positive Birth Despite a Change in Circumstances
    Thank you so much to Ayman for sharing her birth story with us, it is a great example of staying calm even with our plan changes. To follow Ayman's new hypnobirthing page follow https://www.instagram.com/rahmtorahma/  To purchase one of my courses, please visit https://www.thenurturenest.co.uk/courses If you have benefitted from this podcast and would like to say thanks, you can now buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thenurturenest View my birthy book recommendations here https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/influencer-e2ad919d  Follow me on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/the_nurture_nest/ Follow me on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/thenurturenesthypno Get 10% off your birth pool here https://go.referralcandy.com/share/CNCVTQZ   Get 10% off a BabyCare TENS Machine. USE CODE 10NURTURENEST http://babycaretens.com?afmc=46 To purchase the Birth Time documentary with 20% off follow this link and use code CICADA20 at the checkout https://www.birthtime.world/a/2147503089/WoUN24YQ 
    7/24/2023
    22:50
  • A Meditation by Hannah Barrett
    Thank you so much to Hannah for sharing this beautiful meditation with us.
    7/10/2023
    10:30
  • The Importance of Yoga with Hannah Barrett
    In today's episode I welcomed on Hannah Barrett to chat about the importance of postnatal yoga and how we can fit it into our busy lives. Hannah also shared a beautiful meditation on setting boundaries, I have tagged the meditation onto the end of this episode and you can also find it as a separate track on the podcast episodes list. Find out more about the Yoga Happy app here https://www.hannahbarrettyoga.com/app/  Follow Hannah on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/hannahbarrettyoga/?hl=en Buy Hannah's Yoga Happy book here https://www.amazon.co.uk/Yoga-Happy-Practices-Everyday-Strength/dp/1787137678/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3QMYPEPMFYQ5Z&keywords=yoga+happy&qid=1688304140&sprefix=yog%2Caps%2C598&sr=8-1  To purchase one of my courses, please visit https://www.thenurturenest.co.uk/courses If you have benefitted from this podcast and would like to say thanks, you can now buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thenurturenest View my birthy book recommendations here https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/influencer-e2ad919d  Follow me on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/the_nurture_nest/ Follow me on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/thenurturenesthypno Get 10% off your birth pool here https://go.referralcandy.com/share/CNCVTQZ   Get 10% off a BabyCare TENS Machine. USE CODE 10NURTURENEST http://babycaretens.com?afmc=46 To purchase the Birth Time documentary with 20% off follow this link and use code CICADA20 at the checkout https://www.birthtime.world/a/2147503089/WoUN24YQ 
    7/10/2023
    42:19
  • Guided Candle Relaxation
    This episode is a guided candle relaxation. PLEASE DO NOT LISTEN WHILST DRIVING OR OPERATING HEAVY MACHINERY. This Candle Relaxation is written by Claire Furner and Abby Watson. Find details on Love Your Birth Teacher Training here https://www.loveyourbirthtraining.com/  To purchase one of my courses, please visit https://www.thenurturenest.co.uk/courses If you have benefitted from this podcast and would like to say thanks, you can now buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thenurturenest View my birthy book recommendations here https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/influencer-e2ad919d  Follow me on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/the_nurture_nest/ Follow me on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/thenurturenesthypno Get 10% off your birth pool here https://go.referralcandy.com/share/CNCVTQZ   Get 10% off a BabyCare TENS Machine. USE CODE 10NURTURENEST http://babycaretens.com?afmc=46 To purchase the Birth Time documentary with 20% off follow this link and use code CICADA20 at the checkout https://www.birthtime.world/a/2147503089/WoUN24YQ 
    6/26/2023
    19:07
  • Chatting Pelvic Floor with FitNest Mama
    In today's episode I welcomed on Katherine from FitNest Mama to chat all about pelvic floor health and perineal massage. Katherine shared some great tips on how to prepare the area for childbirth. Find Katherine's pelvic floor checklist here https://www.fitnestmama.com/free/  Listen to the FitNest Mama podcast here https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/pregnancy-birth-and-recovery-fitnest-mama/id1532697706  Find Katherine on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/fitnestmama/?hl=en  To purchase one of my courses, please visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thenurturenest  If you have benefitted from this podcast and would like to say thanks, you can now buy me a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thenurturenest View my birthy book recommendations here https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/influencer-e2ad919d  Follow me on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/the_nurture_nest/ Follow me on Facebook here https://www.facebook.com/thenurturenesthypno Get 10% off your birth pool here https://go.referralcandy.com/share/CNCVTQZ   Get 10% off a BabyCare TENS Machine. USE CODE 10NURTURENEST http://babycaretens.com?afmc=46 To purchase the Birth Time documentary with 20% off follow this link and use code CICADA20 at the checkout https://www.birthtime.world/a/2147503089/WoUN24YQ     
    6/12/2023
    41:09

About The Hypnobirthing Podcast

This series is all about hypnobirthing and positivity around birth. I am a hypnobirthing teacher and a mum of two and am aware how much negativity there is around birth and it can be scary and daunting for parents to be. This series is a safe space for everything positive and will include some useful chat, inspiring guests and amazing positive birth stories. If you are interested in hypnobirthing or you are pregnant and needing a positive space to visit - this is the podcast for you! For more information on hypnobirthing please visit my website www.thenurturenest.co.uk or my Instagram page @the_nurture_nest. Music: Sunshine (version 2) by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4438-sunshine-version-2- License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
