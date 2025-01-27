The How of Business - How to start, run & grow a small business.

Powered by RND
Henry Lopez
The How of Business - how to start, run and grow a small business - is a weekly show for aspiring Entrepreneurs and existing Small Business Owners.
  • 552: Veteran-Owned Wagyu Beef Business
    Growing a Veteran-owned Wagyu Beef Business, KC Cattle Company, with founder Patrick Montgomery. Patrick highlights his journey from military service to entrepreneurship and how he leveraged public relations with Megan Bennett to grow his premium brand while overcoming challenges and embracing adaptability. Show Notes Page: https://www.thehowofbusiness.com/552-wagyu-business-patrick-montgomery/ From Army Ranger to Wagyu Entrepreneur: Patrick Montgomery’s Journey Join host Henry Lopez as he welcomes Megan Bennett, a public relations expert from Light Years Ahead, and Patrick Montgomery, the founder and CEO of KC Cattle Company, to The How of Business podcast. In this episode, Patrick shares his remarkable story of transitioning from his military career as an Army Ranger to launching a successful premium Wagyu beef business. Patrick dives into the challenges he faced in starting and growing KC Cattle Company, the lessons he learned as an entrepreneur, and the skills he carried over from his military service to his business journey. He also discusses the importance of building a transparent, veteran-focused brand and how adaptability has been key to overcoming industry challenges. Megan Bennett provides insights into how public relations helped shape KC Cattle Company’s brand story and elevate its visibility. She explains why PR is a powerful tool for small business owners and how consistent PR efforts have helped Patrick gain meaningful media exposure, stand out in a competitive market, and grow his customer base. This episode is packed with inspiration and actionable advice for small business owners. Hear Patrick’s tips for veterans exploring entrepreneurship and Megan’s recommendations on investing in PR to build brand awareness and trust. Don’t miss this insightful discussion about building a business with purpose, resilience, and a commitment to quality. This episode is hosted by Henry Lopez. The How of Business podcast focuses on helping you start, run and grow your small business. The How of Business is a top-rated podcast for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Find the best podcast, small business coaching, resources and trusted service partners for small business owners and entrepreneurs at our website https://TheHowOfBusiness.com
    44:35
  • 551: The 5 Stages of Entrepreneurship
    From Self-Employed or Solopreneur through Serial Entrepreneur—what does it look like and what does it take, to go from running a one-person operation to managing a portfolio of successful businesses and creating a lasting legacy. Show Notes Page: https://www.thehowofbusiness.com/551-5-stages-of-entrepreneurship/ In this episode of The How of Business, Henry Lopez guides you through the 5 Stages of Entrepreneurship, providing a high-level roadmap to help you identify where you are on your entrepreneurial journey and how to move forward. The stages include: Self-Employed or Solopreneur: Running a business independently, relying on personal effort and expertise. Business Owner: Transitioning from solo work to managing a small team and creating sustainable systems. Entrepreneurial Stage: Scaling beyond a single business or location by leveraging market opportunities and innovation. Serial Entrepreneur: Building a diversified portfolio of businesses, with multiple income streams and a focus on leadership. Legacy Builder: Creating lasting impact through mentorship, investments, thought leadership, and philanthropy. Each stage is explored with key traits, advantages, challenges, and actionable steps to help you grow and succeed. Whether you're just starting out or looking to create a lasting legacy, this episode is packed with practical advice, real-life examples, and inspiration to help you progress. This episode is hosted by Henry Lopez. The How of Business podcast focuses on helping you start, run and grow your small business. The How of Business is a top-rated podcast for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Find the best podcast, small business coaching, resources and trusted service partners for small business owners and entrepreneurs at our website https://TheHowOfBusiness.com
    23:18
  • 550: Super Communicators with Charles Duhigg
    Super Communicators - how to unlock the secret language of connection with journalist and the author Charles Duhigg. Show Notes Page: https://www.thehowofbusiness.com/550-charles-duhigg-super-communicators/ In this episode, Henry Lopez interviews Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author of The Power of Habit and Super Communicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection. Their conversation explores the science of communication and its transformative impact on relationships and leadership. The Three Types of Conversations Duhigg introduces the three core types of conversations: practical (focused on problem-solving) emotional (centered on empathy social (addressing identity and relationships). He emphasizes the importance of aligning conversational styles to foster meaningful connections, avoid miscommunication, and build trust. These strategies are particularly valuable for leaders and business owners aiming to improve team dynamics and strengthen workplace culture. Actionable Techniques for Better Communication Several actionable techniques are shared, including asking deep, meaningful questions to uncover values and emotions, matching conversational styles for better connection, and using “looping for understanding” to ensure clarity and alignment. Duhigg also discusses how to adapt communication for remote and digital interactions, offering tips to maintain strong connections in these contexts. The Key to Leadership Success A key takeaway from the episode is that effective communication is a skill that can be developed through intentional practice. Duhigg encourages leaders to prioritize listening, empathy, and clarity in conversations, especially when managing difficult situations or delivering constructive feedback. By doing so, they can foster trust, resolve conflicts, and inspire their teams. The Broader Impact of Meaningful Communication The discussion also highlights the broader benefits of communication, including its role in personal happiness and fulfillment. Drawing on insights from the Harvard Study of Adult Development, Duhigg explains that building meaningful relationships through regular, intentional conversations significantly contributes to long-term well-being and success. This episode of The How of Business, the top-rated podcast show for small business owners, provides invaluable insights and practical advice for anyone seeking to enhance their communication skills, build stronger relationships, and lead more effectively. This episode is hosted by Henry Lopez. The How of Business podcast focuses on helping you start, run and grow your small business. The How of Business is a top-rated podcast for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Find the best podcast, small business coaching, resources and trusted service partners for small business owners and entrepreneurs at our website https://TheHowOfBusiness.com
    44:35
  • 549: Human Resources with Claudia St. John
    Small Business Human Resources management with Claudia St. John. Show Notes Page: https://www.thehowofbusiness.com/549-claudia-st-john-human-resources/ Are you struggling with hiring, retaining top talent, or building a positive workplace culture? On this episode Henry Lopez is joined by HR expert Claudia St. John, founder and CEO of The Workplace Advisors. Claudia shares insights and tips on Small Business Human Resource management, including: The secrets to attracting and retaining the right employees in a tight labor market. How flexibility and growth opportunities are reshaping employee expectations. The critical role of training managers in essential leadership skills like empathy, feedback, and conflict resolution. She also offers practical advice for small business owners on HR compliance, recruiting, and creating a thriving workplace culture. Whether you're managing a team or preparing to scale your business, this episode is packed with actionable insights!  This episode is hosted by Henry Lopez. The How of Business podcast focuses on helping you start, run and grow your small business. The How of Business is a top-rated podcast for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Find the best podcast, small business coaching, resources and trusted service partners for small business owners and entrepreneurs at our website https://TheHowOfBusiness.com
    49:08
  • 548: 2024 Top 5 Episodes
    Highlights from 2024 Top 5 Episodes, based on unique listener downloads. Show Notes Page: https://www.thehowofbusiness.com/548-2024-top-5-episodes/ Discover the most popular episodes of 2024, based on listener downloads, to help you start, run, and grow your small business. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned small business owner, these episodes are packed with actionable advice and insights to drive your success. Top 5 Episodes: Episode 510 – 7 Start-Up Mistakes Avoid common pitfalls that hinder small business success, from poor planning and hiring mistakes to ineffective marketing strategies. Learn practical tips to overcome these obstacles and set your business up for long-term success. Episode 506 – Budgeting Fundamentals Master the art of budgeting with insights into financial control, planning, and performance measurement. This episode provides a step-by-step guide to managing expenses and achieving your financial goals. Episode R504 – Annual Strategic Planning Explore the 10 steps to crafting a powerful strategic plan to guide your business toward sustainable growth. Gain best practices for aligning your goals, measuring success, and preparing for market changes. Episode R1 – Ready to Be Your Own Boss? Assess whether you’re ready, willing, and able to start your entrepreneurial journey. This episode delves into the mindset, effort, and resources needed to take the leap into business ownership. Episode 509 – Finding Your Identity Learn how to cultivate a balanced identity beyond your role as a business owner. Gain insights into delegating tasks, setting boundaries, and pursuing personal growth to achieve resilience and scalability. Free Tools & Resources: Business Expense Budget Tool: Monitor your annual operating budget with ease. Marketing Budget Tool: Plan your advertising and marketing spend effectively. Cash Flow Worksheet: Stay on top of your business’s working capital. Annual Strategic Plan Outline: Build a robust strategic plan for growth. Starting Your Business Guide: Assess your readiness to become your own boss. Workshops & Courses: Annual Strategic Planning Workshop Join Henry Lopez in this live online workshop to develop a roadmap for achieving your business goals. Starting Your Business Course Learn what it takes to launch your small business. Unlock the insights and tools that made 2024’s top episodes a hit with small business owners and entrepreneurs worldwide. Listen now and elevate your small business journey! This episode is hosted by Henry Lopez. The How of Business podcast focuses on helping you start, run and grow your small business. The How of Business is a top-rated podcast for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Find the best podcast, small business coaching, resources and trusted service partners for small business owners and entrepreneurs at our website https://TheHowOfBusiness.com
    13:36

About The How of Business - How to start, run & grow a small business.

The How of Business - how to start, run and grow a small business - is a weekly show for aspiring Entrepreneurs and existing Small Business Owners. If you are looking for actionable advice, tips and techniques on how to start (including launching or buying your first small business), run and grow your small business, this is the podcast for you! In each episode we either discuss a business topic, or interview an existing small business owner or business service provider. The How of Business is hosted by Henry Lopez who shares the knowledge and experience he has acquired over his corporate and entrepreneurial careers.
