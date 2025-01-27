The How of Business - How to start, run & grow a small business.

550: Super Communicators with Charles Duhigg

Super Communicators - how to unlock the secret language of connection with journalist and the author Charles Duhigg. Show Notes Page: https://www.thehowofbusiness.com/550-charles-duhigg-super-communicators/ In this episode, Henry Lopez interviews Charles Duhigg, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author of The Power of Habit and Super Communicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection. Their conversation explores the science of communication and its transformative impact on relationships and leadership. The Three Types of Conversations Duhigg introduces the three core types of conversations: practical (focused on problem-solving) emotional (centered on empathy social (addressing identity and relationships). He emphasizes the importance of aligning conversational styles to foster meaningful connections, avoid miscommunication, and build trust. These strategies are particularly valuable for leaders and business owners aiming to improve team dynamics and strengthen workplace culture. Actionable Techniques for Better Communication Several actionable techniques are shared, including asking deep, meaningful questions to uncover values and emotions, matching conversational styles for better connection, and using “looping for understanding” to ensure clarity and alignment. Duhigg also discusses how to adapt communication for remote and digital interactions, offering tips to maintain strong connections in these contexts. The Key to Leadership Success A key takeaway from the episode is that effective communication is a skill that can be developed through intentional practice. Duhigg encourages leaders to prioritize listening, empathy, and clarity in conversations, especially when managing difficult situations or delivering constructive feedback. By doing so, they can foster trust, resolve conflicts, and inspire their teams. The Broader Impact of Meaningful Communication The discussion also highlights the broader benefits of communication, including its role in personal happiness and fulfillment. Drawing on insights from the Harvard Study of Adult Development, Duhigg explains that building meaningful relationships through regular, intentional conversations significantly contributes to long-term well-being and success. This episode of The How of Business, the top-rated podcast show for small business owners, provides invaluable insights and practical advice for anyone seeking to enhance their communication skills, build stronger relationships, and lead more effectively. This episode is hosted by Henry Lopez. The How of Business podcast focuses on helping you start, run and grow your small business. The How of Business is a top-rated podcast for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Find the best podcast, small business coaching, resources and trusted service partners for small business owners and entrepreneurs at our website https://TheHowOfBusiness.com