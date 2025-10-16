Send us a textJoin the Haunt Season crew as we go behind the screams on the Unmasking the Horror Tour of Fallout, one of the ten haunted houses at HHN 34. In this episode, we walk through every scene, expose hidden nods and Easter eggs, and discuss what works — and what falls flat — in translating a video game / TV IP into an immersive maze. You’ll hear what you’d never catch in the dark and our take on how Fallout fits within the HHN 34 lineup.Become a backer for Ghost Executioners 3 Starring Anastasia Elfman! https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ghost-executioners-3-the-final-haunting/x/38704812#/ Ghost Executioners and Halloween Gory Nights Merchandise! https://www.teepublic.com/user/thehorrificnetwork?utm_source=designer&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=horrificnetwork Follow All Things Horrific Network Here https://linktr.ee/thehorrificnetwork
34:15
34:15
Haunt Season Ep.10.19 – Festival Fright Nights at Winchester Mystery House with Fast Pass Crew
Join Jimmy, Jason, and Amber as they step into the shadows of Festival Fright Nights at Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, CA. In this episode, the Fast Pass crew experiences it all: the grand Masquerade of Shadows, the labyrinthine haunted houses Root of All Evil and The Final Descent, garden horrors, and the spine-chilling Underhouse. We break down what worked, what surprised us, and how Winchester's ghosts live after dark.
2:21:09
2:21:09
Haunt Season 10.18 – The Strangers: Chapter 2 Watch-Along & Breakdown
In Episode 10.18 of Haunt Season, The Horrific Crew join you for a watch-along of the intense horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2 (2025). We break down the scares, plot twists, performances, and how it stacks up to previous entries in the franchise.Directed by Renny Harlin, Chapter 2 sees Maya (Madelaine Petsch) surviving past horrors only to be hunted again by the masked Strangers—this time from hospital rooms to remote wilderness settings.
50:18
50:18
Haunt Season 10.17 – HHN 34 Part 2: Shows, Scares & Maze Walkthroughs
We're back for HHN 34 Part 2 on Haunt Season! This episode unpacks the rest of what Halloween Horror Nights 2025 has to offer—from the lagoon show, to the top scare zones, and walkthroughs through some of the event's most immersive mazes. You'll hear us break down Haunt-O-Phonic: A Ghoulish Journey, the new lagoon show rising from the waters, plus a deep dive into the scare zones like The Cat Lady of Crooked Lane, Masquerade: Dance with Death, Mutations: Toxic Twenties, and The Origins of Horror
2:50:47
2:50:47
Haunt Season Ep. 10.16 – Fear Overload: Scream Park Night with the Crew
Jimmy and Cain are joined by Amber and Jason (Fast Pass With Us) for a night at Fear Overload Scream Park, Northern California's premier haunted attraction. Located in Newark, CA, Fear Overload features two immersive haunted houses, state-of-the-art sets, live scare actors, and a terror-filled midway experience. Join us as we walk every haunt, react live to scares, and discuss how Fear Overload stacks up to the big names in the haunt world. Expect behind-the-scenes insights, favorite moments, and fan reactions in this all-in episode of haunt love.