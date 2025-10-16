Haunt Season 10.20– Unmasking Fallout at HHN 34

Join the Haunt Season crew as we go behind the screams on the Unmasking the Horror Tour of Fallout, one of the ten haunted houses at HHN 34. In this episode, we walk through every scene, expose hidden nods and Easter eggs, and discuss what works — and what falls flat — in translating a video game / TV IP into an immersive maze. You'll hear what you'd never catch in the dark and our take on how Fallout fits within the HHN 34 lineup.