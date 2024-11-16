#93: Nature-Based Learning: Outdoor Education and Child-Led Play with Ade Hoffman
Join us for an enlightening conversation with Ade Hoffman from Nature Play All Day as she unveils her inspiring journey from a traditional classroom in Texas to launching a groundbreaking nature-based education program in Maine. Ade's experiences with European outdoor schools sparked a vision for an educational model that emphasizes outdoor play and practical skills, moving beyond the four walls of conventional learning. Discover how the challenges of COVID-19 catalyzed her transition to homeschooling support and ultimately led to the establishment of a licensed facility. Ade shares her candid insights on the transformative power of nature-based learning, particularly in boosting children's confidence and survival instincts through risky play.The episode underscores the crucial role of play in developing problem-solving and social skills, regardless of age. Ade shares anecdotes of incredible growth witnessed in child-led, nature-based environments, even in Maine's harsh winters. With practical advice for parents interested in initiating similar programs, Ade highlights the importance of community-based groups and local nature centers. Allow your own curiosity to flourish as you consider the benefits of giving children the freedom to explore and thrive in natural settings.
--------
45:03
🔒 Curriculum Series: What Does an Unschooler Use To Fill In The Gaps in the Early Years?
Unlock the secrets to crafting a truly personalized homeschooling experience with our latest episode, featuring the insightful John Dale. As an advocate for unschooling and a successful author, John joins us to share his family's distinctive approach to education, emphasizing faith in one's abilities and a deep understanding of each child's unique needs. Through his engaging stories and practical wisdom, discover how to transform curriculum from a rigid structure into a flexible tool that enhances your child's learning journey.Join us as John reveals his role as an observant guide in his children's education, highlighting the importance of nurturing a love for reading and recognizing those pivotal moments when a child is ready to learn something new. From utilizing resources like K-12, Starfall, Khan Academy, Math Mammoth, Brave Writer, and Life of Fred, to handling the challenges of homeschooling teenagers, John's experiences offer a treasure trove of insights. This episode is a testament to the power of personalized education and will inspire you to trust your instincts in creating a supportive and adaptable homeschooling environment.
https://www.starfall.com/h/
--------
7:54
#92: This is Not a School: Insights from Homeschooling Dad & Author, John Dale
Discover the transformative journey of John Dale, a dedicated homeschooling father with an extraordinary background that spans various schools in the U.S. and Guantanamo Bay. John provides invaluable insights into how his personal experiences and skepticism of federal institutions motivated him and his wife to homeschool their three daughters. This episode promises a deep dive into the intricate layers of homeschooling, from the importance of creating strong family bonds to the challenges of maintaining a nutritious and flexible education system at home.We take a critical look at the inefficiencies and corruption within government systems, particularly in New York, and how these issues bleed into public education services, such as school lunch programs. Our conversation with John uncovers how these factors influence the decision to homeschool and how adapting curriculums to current political climates can foster a better understanding of civic education. It's an eye-opening discussion that highlights the intersection of education and politics, urging for a more malleable approach to teaching real-world issues.We question whether the traditional schooling system is becoming obsolete and consider how homeschooling can thrive in this evolving landscape. John shares his unique approach to homeschooling, emphasizing personalized learning and ethical education, while preparing his children for real-world challenges. This episode culminates in a celebration of the homeschooling community, acknowledging their resilience and adaptability, especially as more families turn to this educational path in an ever-changing world.
Buy: This is Not a School
Emails can be sent to [email protected] for questions and comments.
--------
48:20
🔒 Curriculum Series: Math U See for the High School Years
Unlock the secrets to choosing the ideal homeschooling math curriculum with insights from our special guest, Carmen Spotts. Carmen candidly shares her journey with Math-U-See, a program that champions flexibility and self-directed learning. Discover how this curriculum's use of DVDs, workbooks, and manipulatives transforms abstract mathematical concepts into tangible learning experiences, especially for young learners. Thank you for being an essential part of this vibrant community, committed to inspiring and educating the next generation.
--------
10:35
#91: Raising Half Your Kids in Public School and Homeschooling the Rest! This is Carmen's Story
Experience the inspiring transformation of Carmen Spotts as she navigates the world of homeschooling and holistic health. Discover how Carmen, initially overwhelmed by the challenges of teaching her younger children at home, found a lifeline in a Christian homeschool co-op. This pivotal community not only provided the support she needed but also sparked a curiosity that led her to question conventional health practices and embrace a more natural approach to wellness.Carmen's journey into holistic health takes center stage as she shares her transition from wellness workshops to becoming a certified master herbalist. With practical advice on mindful eating, reducing toxin exposure, and exploring alternatives to traditional medical practices, Carmen's experiences provide valuable insights into achieving a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Her passion for passing on this knowledge is also captured in her new children's book, "Gracie's Healing Garden," which aims to educate the next generation on the joys of gardening and herbal healing. Join us for a heartfelt exploration of homeschooling and holistic health, filled with personal anecdotes and actionable insights.
Gracie's Healing Garden on Amazon
Signed copy of Gracie's Healing Garden
Carmen's website
Carmen's Instagram 
Carmen's Training Program
Carmen's books 
https://livewellwithcarmen.thrivecart.com/divine-design/
I don't claim to know anything about homeschooling, so I set out on a journey to ask the people who do! Join me as I chat with homeschoolers to discuss; "why are people homeschooling," "what are all the ways people are using to homeschool today," and ultimately, "should I homeschool my kids?"