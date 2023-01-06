High above the circus of mainstream media spin, death-defying talk without the safety net of corporate influence… this is HIGH WIRE. More
HOW THE WAR ON IVERMECTIN OPENED PIERRE KORY’S EYES
Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance President, Dr. Pierre Kory, discusses his new book ‘The War on Ivermectin,’ launched in partnership with ICAN Press. The War on Ivermectin is the personal and professional narrative of Dr. Kory and his crusade to recommend a safe, inexpensive, generic medicine as the key to ending the pandemic. ‘The War on Ivermectin’ marks the launch of ICAN Press, a new division of The Informed Consent Action Network. Order your copy directly from ICAN, at ICANDECIDE.SHOP, today!
6/5/2023
38:39
FDA PANEL PUSHES RISKY RSV SHOT FOR PREGNANT MOTHERS
An advisory panel to the FDA has recently voted in favor of a vaccine for RSV. Despite some safety signals of fetal demise, the advisors green-lit the new shot for pregnant women, taking a wait and see approach for safety monitoring. #RSV #Myocarditis #FDA
6/4/2023
8:36
ASPARTAME’S DEADLY SECRET
After decades of concerns over serious health effects from aspartame, the WHO has advised against the use of the artificial sweetener, also known as NutraSweet. Dr. Russell Blaylock, retired neurosurgeon and expert in the topic of excitotoxins, joins Del to discuss his decades long investigation into the dangers of these sweeteners. #Aspartame #RussellBlaylock #MSG
6/3/2023
31:32
Episode 322: ACT OF REBELLION
Today’s show is an Act of Rebellion! The HighWire Reveals The Red Carpet Live Stream Team for Plandemic 3: The Great Awakening!; Then, Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Target, North Face, and the Trans controversy, The Green Agenda is Rolling Out in Europe, and the Origins of the Globalist Agenda; As we near the global premiere of The Great Awakening, Del goes into the Plandemic Production House for an inside look at the making of the 3rd installment of the Plandemic series, getting final thoughts from Director Mikki Willis as they near one of the most important events in the canon of the Plandemic Series; Finally, Del shows how easy it is to commit an act of rebellion. Guests: Tracy Beanz, Mikki Willis
6/2/2023
1:51:45
DEADLY MYOCARDITIS CLUSTERS IN INFANTS IS THE COVID VACCINE TO BLAME?
A recent unprecedented surge of deadly myocarditis in babies in England and Wales has been linked to enterovirus which is generally mild in infants. Del walks through mechanisms of the COVID-19 vaccines designed specifically to suppress toll-like receptors and why we should be looking into the possibility of this technology inadvertently turning once mild viruses into killers. #Enterovirus #mRNAVaccines #Myocarditis